California State

oceansbeyondpiracy.org

16 Best Lake Tahoe Ski Resorts (With Reviews) 2023

Lake Tahoe is a freshwater lake in California and Nevada. While most people think of boats, swimming, and partying when they hear “Lake Tahoe,” it is also a magnet for skiers and riders in the winter. Because of its natural beauty, the winter months are particularly breathtaking. Additionally,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nevadabusiness.com

Southwest Gas Shares Tips on Winterizing Northern Nevada Homes This Winter

Buildup of snow around natural gas meters and piping, as well as falling ice and snow from rooftops, can create hazards for natural gas customers. Southwest Gas encourages people living in areas with heavy snowfall to take extra precautions to ensure natural gas piping, meters and outdoor appliances remain safe.
NEVADA STATE
KTLA.com

The 10 best dive bars in California, according to Yelp

If you are like most Californians that enjoy a night out, you’ve probably had your fill of $18 cocktail menus and pricy craft “bar bites.” Sometimes you just want a casual, cheap drink. Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name (is that copyright infringement?).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Barton moves forward with expansion plans to build new hospital

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health is moving forward with its regional expansion which will broaden medical services. A clear direction has emerged for the expansion, one that will guarantee Barton can best meet the health needs of our community, move efficiently, and ensure the health system’s long-term viability — Barton Health will develop plans for a new, Nevada-based hospital and a robust outpatient presence on both the California and Nevada campuses.
NEVADA STATE
thevalemagazine.com

Fly Geyser: Nevada’s Accidental Manmade Wonder

When most people think of the Nevada desert, they think of an arid expanse without a drop of water in sight. What they don’t realize, though, is that the desert is home to multiple six-foot-tall geysers that spit boiling water five-plus feet in the air. Known as the Fly...
NEVADA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

Maui Luaus: 9 Best Hawaiian Luaus on the Island

If you are going to Hawaii, the one thing you need to do in Maui is to check out a luau. You’ll hear the word everywhere since practically everyone will try to convince you to go. And for good reason. Imagine arching palms with the backdrop of splashing waves, tiki torches flickering into the orange hues of the sun setting and the sound of a ceremonial conch shell blow.
HAWAII STATE
FOX40

Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday.  She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing.  According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
FOLSOM, CA
FOX Reno

Reno woman places third in national 'Fab Over 40' competition

Khalilah Cage, represented Nevada in the national ‘Fab Over 40’ competition which helps raise contributions to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Cage joined Fox 11 to talk about what the competition means to her and her motto to live by.
RENO, NV
963kklz.com

Nevada’s Richest County Isn’t What You Think It Is

The richest county in Nevada isn’t what you think it is. When we think about Nevada’s richest areas, pictures of cash flowing on the famous Las Vegas Strip are often thought of. But, the wealthiest county in Nevada isn’t Clark County. In fact, the richest county isn’t even...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
The Nevada Independent

Rural Nevadans face ‘major crisis’ in neurological services, at higher risk for Alzheimer’s, dementia

Rural residents are at an 80 percent higher risk for developing dementia than their urban neighbors, and also have a comparatively shorter lifespan following a dementia diagnosis.  The post Rural Nevadans face ‘major crisis’ in neurological services, at higher risk for Alzheimer’s, dementia appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Most commonly seen birds in Nevada

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Nevada from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NEVADA STATE

