Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
The Stories of Those in Need this Thanksgiving and the ElderCare Holiday Drive.
ElderCare Holiday Drive(via ElderCare) More than 1400 seniors in Alachua County are currently on the wait list for services from ElderCare, even though in the past year, the organization delivered more than 97,000 meals more is needed for people like these:
WCJB
International Survivors of Suicide Day vigil held
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Crisis Center held its annual vigil to honor International Survivors of Suicide Day. The event took place in Judy Broward Survivors of Suicide Loss Memory Garden at Cafrin Park in Gainesville. At the event, speakers spoke about their experiences with loss and shared...
WCJB
Newberry residents and business owners raise money to bring Maryah back home
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Maryah Hernandez spent more than a decade battling chronic illness and chronic pain. She was diagnosed at 25 with Mitochondrial Neurogastrointestinal Encephalomyopathy (MNGIE) a very rare disease that causes the intestines to weaken. “Maryah was that person that when she walked into the room, she just...
wuft.org
Florida’s largest food bank set for local food distribution events on Friday, Saturday
As inflation rises across the country and fuels growing food insecurity in local communities, the largest food bank in Florida is scheduled to hold food distribution events on Friday in Gainesville and Saturday in Chiefland, delivering fresh produce and non-perishable goods to food-insecure residents of the city. Farm Share, a...
WCJB
Vinyard Church will hold a free food giveaway
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway in Gainesville on Wednesday. The giveaway will start at 11 a.m., and it will be held at the Vinyard Church. It is located in the middle of Lincoln Estates at 1100 SE 17th Dr.
WCJB
Strike Out Hunger Farmshare Food Giveaway will happen at the Oaks Mall parking lot
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s time to strike out hunger. Multiple public and private agencies are coming together for a Farmshare food distribution on Thursday. Thousands of pounds of food will be distributed to families on a first come first serve basis. Despite what flyers announcing the event may...
Community comes through for Cunningham
Home is where the heart is, the adage goes, and for 97-year-old Allean Cunningham her heart has been sweetly tucked inside a small home on Southeast 31st Street for the past six decades. The Ocala native’s late husband, Lester, built the modest two-bedroom, one-bath home in 1963, and the couple...
mycbs4.com
Preview: 41st Annual Downtown Festival and Art Show
The City of Gainesville is hosting it's annual art show and festival. For the first time in 41 years people have the chance to see a live mural painting,. "To be accessible for people is very important, for anyone, not just to be in a gallery where only certain people are gonna go in," muralist Reinier Gamboa said.
Bradford quintuplets celebrate their 10th birthday!
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — Ten years ago, Stacy Dyal and her husband, Kelley, went from having no children, to having five! Kyndall, Kamryn, Kayleigh, Kyleigh, and Kaleb turn 10 Tuesday!. We have covered the Dyal quintuplets since they were babies, and their family has a remarkable story. The Dyals...
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Ricky, O’Malley, Berlioz, and Ken
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new, loving homes. First up is an older guy, but definitely a favorite: Ricky. This dog is an explorer and is looking for someone to go on hikes or walks with.
WCJB
High Springs house fire
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Alachua left nobody injured but 2 pets are believed to be dead. The blaze was reported by a neighbor off of NW 132nd Lane in Alachua County. When crews arrived around 1:45 pm, nearly half of the home was on fire.
WCJB
New ASO contract outlines deputies’ pay raises
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the union representing Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are reacting to the pay raises outlined in a new contract with the sheriff’s office. North Central Florida Police Benevolent Association resident, Jody Banaman released a statement calling this “a significant investment in our workforce.”...
mycbs4.com
Guaranteed Income Program helps formerly incarcerated
Alachua County, FL — Life is all about second chances. Gainesville resident Murray Wilson says he feels blessed to have gotten his. "This has been a blessing." A blessing, after a tough past. His criminal record goes back decades. Because of that, people haven't been quick to extend a helping hand.
WCJB
Residents in Newberry will gather to try and bring home the body of young woman
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Newberry community is making an effort to bring the body of a young woman home on Thursday. At 5 p.m. residents are being asked to gather at the Blend. The family of Maryah is trying to bring home her body after she died while out...
WCJB
Haile’s Angels closes it’s doors
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville animal rescue is closing down. In a letter to supporters, the Haile’s Angels Pet Rescue board of directors said Sunday, December 11th will be their last day open to the public. The non-profit organization was established in 2004. People with the group say...
WCJB
Freed to Run will have its 5th marathon in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The 5th in a series of Freed to Run multi-marathon fundraisers kicks off on Friday. The event will be held at the Columbia County Courthouse around 8 a.m., and It will end Saturday in Jacksonville. It is expected to reach its goal to endow Jacksonville...
mainstreetdailynews.com
A. Quinn Jones Center celebrates staff retirement
Imagine it’s 1986. A stamp costs 22 cents, unemployment is 7%, the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded after launch and the Oprah Winfrey Show hits national television. Also, 1986 marks the beginning of Brenda Ferguson’s tenure at the A. Quinn Jones Center. The young, hopeful woman entered the doors...
mainstreetdailynews.com
ACSO announces historic raises
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) employees are receiving the largest raise in the department’s history. According to an ACSO release on Thursday, the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be retroactive to October with previously approved funds. The announcement came one week after the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners...
WCJB
Vandal arrested for uprooting UF Institute of Black Culture sign
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Police Department officers arrested a man they say vandalized the sign at the Institute of Black Culture on Thursday. According to the police department, Marvelle Blair, 27, was seen on surveillance cameras uprooting the sign in front of the Institute of Black Culture. He was charged with criminal mischief, trespass after warning, and assault on a law enforcement officer.
WCJB
Pedestrian hit on University Avenue
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after getting hit while crossing a busy street in Gainesville last night. Gainesville Police officers say the wreck happed near the 400 block of West University Avenue. The pedestrian was walking south when they were hit by a vehicle traveling east. First...
Comments / 0