Gainesville, FL

WCJB

International Survivors of Suicide Day vigil held

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Crisis Center held its annual vigil to honor International Survivors of Suicide Day. The event took place in Judy Broward Survivors of Suicide Loss Memory Garden at Cafrin Park in Gainesville. At the event, speakers spoke about their experiences with loss and shared...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Newberry residents and business owners raise money to bring Maryah back home

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Maryah Hernandez spent more than a decade battling chronic illness and chronic pain. She was diagnosed at 25 with Mitochondrial Neurogastrointestinal Encephalomyopathy (MNGIE) a very rare disease that causes the intestines to weaken. “Maryah was that person that when she walked into the room, she just...
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Vinyard Church will hold a free food giveaway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway in Gainesville on Wednesday. The giveaway will start at 11 a.m., and it will be held at the Vinyard Church. It is located in the middle of Lincoln Estates at 1100 SE 17th Dr.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

Community comes through for Cunningham

Home is where the heart is, the adage goes, and for 97-year-old Allean Cunningham her heart has been sweetly tucked inside a small home on Southeast 31st Street for the past six decades. The Ocala native’s late husband, Lester, built the modest two-bedroom, one-bath home in 1963, and the couple...
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Preview: 41st Annual Downtown Festival and Art Show

The City of Gainesville is hosting it's annual art show and festival. For the first time in 41 years people have the chance to see a live mural painting,. "To be accessible for people is very important, for anyone, not just to be in a gallery where only certain people are gonna go in," muralist Reinier Gamboa said.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Ricky, O’Malley, Berlioz, and Ken

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new, loving homes. First up is an older guy, but definitely a favorite: Ricky. This dog is an explorer and is looking for someone to go on hikes or walks with.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

High Springs house fire

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Alachua left nobody injured but 2 pets are believed to be dead. The blaze was reported by a neighbor off of NW 132nd Lane in Alachua County. When crews arrived around 1:45 pm, nearly half of the home was on fire.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

New ASO contract outlines deputies’ pay raises

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the union representing Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are reacting to the pay raises outlined in a new contract with the sheriff’s office. North Central Florida Police Benevolent Association resident, Jody Banaman released a statement calling this “a significant investment in our workforce.”...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Guaranteed Income Program helps formerly incarcerated

Alachua County, FL — Life is all about second chances. Gainesville resident Murray Wilson says he feels blessed to have gotten his. "This has been a blessing." A blessing, after a tough past. His criminal record goes back decades. Because of that, people haven't been quick to extend a helping hand.
WCJB

Haile’s Angels closes it’s doors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville animal rescue is closing down. In a letter to supporters, the Haile’s Angels Pet Rescue board of directors said Sunday, December 11th will be their last day open to the public. The non-profit organization was established in 2004. People with the group say...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Freed to Run will have its 5th marathon in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The 5th in a series of Freed to Run multi-marathon fundraisers kicks off on Friday. The event will be held at the Columbia County Courthouse around 8 a.m., and It will end Saturday in Jacksonville. It is expected to reach its goal to endow Jacksonville...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

A. Quinn Jones Center celebrates staff retirement

Imagine it’s 1986. A stamp costs 22 cents, unemployment is 7%, the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded after launch and the Oprah Winfrey Show hits national television. Also, 1986 marks the beginning of Brenda Ferguson’s tenure at the A. Quinn Jones Center. The young, hopeful woman entered the doors...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

ACSO announces historic raises

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) employees are receiving the largest raise in the department’s history. According to an ACSO release on Thursday, the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be retroactive to October with previously approved funds. The announcement came one week after the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Vandal arrested for uprooting UF Institute of Black Culture sign

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Police Department officers arrested a man they say vandalized the sign at the Institute of Black Culture on Thursday. According to the police department, Marvelle Blair, 27, was seen on surveillance cameras uprooting the sign in front of the Institute of Black Culture. He was charged with criminal mischief, trespass after warning, and assault on a law enforcement officer.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Pedestrian hit on University Avenue

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after getting hit while crossing a busy street in Gainesville last night. Gainesville Police officers say the wreck happed near the 400 block of West University Avenue. The pedestrian was walking south when they were hit by a vehicle traveling east. First...
GAINESVILLE, FL

