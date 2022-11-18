Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Manassas veterans development ready for a vote
The plan for 12 new affordable units at American Legion Post #114 in Manassas is moving to a final City Council vote. Last week, the council held a public hearing on a proposal from nonprofit People Inc. of Virginia to build 12 new units – in the form of six townhomes on Prince William Street – affordable to people making up to 80% of the area median income and with a preference for veterans.
schillingshow.com
Grinches: Pagan Charlottesville City Schools to “decenter Christmas”
Clandestine communications from the Charlottesville City Schools (CCS) “Equity Committee” indicate a push to “decenter Christmas,” a movement that seeks to deprecate America’s culturally and religiously primary holiday into nothingness. A recent email from the Equity Committee outlines the effort to essentially destroy Christmas (and...
NBC 29 News
Remote Area Medical hosting free pop-up clinic in Fishersville, Va.
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Remote Area Medical at UVA is hosting a pop-up clinic this weekend to provide free dental, vision, and health care to community members in and around the Fishersville area. Remote Area Medical clinic coordinator Michael Mayes says that throughout the entire United States there are many...
theriver953.com
Camping for Hunger concludes 11/19
The 14th annual Camping for Hunger campaign to benefit the Congregational Community Action Project (C-CAP) of Front Royal Warren County wraps up Nov. 19 at 8 a.m. Monetary donations and nonperishable food donations are still being accepted at the Camping for Hunger bus at the Royal Plaza Shopping Center through early morning Nov. 19.
WTOP
Are Northern Virginia students using virtual tutoring services?
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. How many Northern Virginia students are using digital tutoring?. What it is: In an effort to help students remain on track in the aftermath of the pandemic, several school...
Student Meteorologists at Buckland Mills Elementary Compare Notes with NBC4s’ Doug Kammerer
Six second grade classes at Buckland Mills Elementary School have been learning about climate changes and the tools used to track weather conditions over time. Each student has studied weather-measuring devices and have applied that knowledge to develop their own equipment, including bracelets for tracking the Earth’s water cycle, gauges for measuring rain levels, and weathervanes for tracking the direction of the wind.
Inside Nova
Prince William School Board adopts 2023-24 school calendar
The Prince William County School Board finalized the 2023-24 school year calendar during its Nov. 15 meeting, moving the first day of school up one day to Aug. 14. The last day of school will be June 7, up a week from this school year’s last day, June 14. The teacher last day will come three days earlier than this year, on June 12.
Parents, local NAACP chapter take aim at Gov. Youngkin’s proposed Standard of Learning
ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Parents and a local NAACP chapter are taking aim at Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s latest proposal for teaching history and social studies across the commonwealth. One of Governor Youngkin’s first executive orders after taking office was to ban critical race theory from all curriculums. Now, some parents are saying […]
winchesterpolice.org
Winchester Police Department announces two community outreach drives
WINCHESTER, VA – The Winchester Police Department (WPD) will conduct two community outreach projects during the 2022 holiday season. During this drive, the WPD will collect new hats, scarves, gloves, and blankets to donate to Froggy’s Closet, which provides shoes, clothes, and more resources to foster children and children in need. Learn more about F.R.O.G. and the mission of Froggy’s Closet on the organization’s website.
wsvaonline.com
New life for Wetsel Seed Complex
Big plans have been announced for the former Wetsel Seed Complex on Harrisonburg. The vacant building on West Main Street was sold for just under three-million-dollars in October. Now, the Winchester Star reports that the three-story, 25-thousand-square-foot structure will be repurposed as Harrisonburg Innovation Hub, with reconstruction set to begin in December or January.
Fairfax Times
FCPS under investigation for response to antisemitism
The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) will investigate allegations of whether Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) inadequately responded to incidents of antisemitic harassment. The claims were brought against FCPS by United Against Antisemitism, a northern Virginia advocacy organization, who initiated the complaint filed last January...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. first responders vote to unionize for the first time in 40 years
Firefighters and paramedics in Fairfax County, Virginia, became the first group in 40 years to unionize Friday, after members totaled more than 3,300 24-hour days of mandatory overtime in just one calendar year. The vote was announced by the union in a press release, stating that the roughly 1,500 emergency...
royalexaminer.com
Town Planning Commission punts to December on approval of N. Royal Ave. Short-Term Tourist Rental
The Front Royal Planning Commission met Wednesday November 16 and considered a request by Aaron Hike for a Special Use Permit (SUP) for a short-term-tourist rental for a commercially zoned property at 1116 N. Royal Avenue. The property is under renovation, and the applicant had earlier applied for a permit for a single room in the 5-bedroom dwelling but withdrew that application in order to resubmit a short-term tourist rental application for the entire building for up to 10 occupants. At the public hearing, Dr. Jeremy Bush, an adjoining property owner, complained that construction debris and equipment parked or stored on the lots between were unsightly and adversely impacting his practice. There are five lots in the parcel, and parking for the property is not on the same lot as the gravel parking area. He stated he had repeatedly tried to address the issue with the applicant but had not been able to contact him on the site.
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, Virginia
Most candidates decide to run, raise money, and campaign long for an upcoming election. Even having done all those things far in advance, they still might not win. That's not the story that a 19-year-old write-in candidate did to become the youngest town council member in Timberville, Virginia in Rockingham County, Virginia.
Data Center Knowledge
Fairfax County Residents Push Back on Data Center Zoning
Residents in Bren Mar, Fairfax County, Va., last night pushed back a re-zoning effort that could have brought a data center to the Northern Virginia community. In a divergence from the outcome of the Prince William Count Digital Gateway NIMBY protests just a few weeks ago, opposition to the Plaza 500 re-zoning request inspired the property owner to instead request an indefinite deferral of the zoning request. Fairfax County officials accepted.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Dentist Sentenced to More Than Two Years in Federal Prison for Scheme to Fraudulently Obtain Medicaid Funds by Recruiting Medicaid Beneficiaries Through the Payment of Kickbacks and Bribes
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: District Judge Theodore D. Chuang today sentenced Edward T. Buford III, age 70, of Silver Spring, Maryland, to 30 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Judge Chuang also ordered Buford to pay $1,267,630 in restitution.
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: Friday night fire causes $190,000 in damage, displaces family
A Friday night fire in Harrisonburg caused $190,000 in damage and displaced a family of five. There was one injury associated with the fire – with a firefighter needing treatment for a minor medical issue, according to the Harrisonburg Fire Department. One adult male home at the time of...
Augusta Free Press
Dominion Energy Virginia responds to AFP story: ‘Smart’ meters are safe
Dominion Energy Virginia responded to a story about customers having their electricity cut off because they refused the installation of “smart” meters. According to Dominion Energy spokesman Jeremy Slayton, Milton Williams and Aeron Mack of Fauquier County were notified twice before their electricity service was cut off for using “unapproved, unsafe meters.”
WDBJ7.com
Threat placed toward UVA memorial event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
New Luray Museum Honors Black History
LURAY, Va. — The grand opening of the historic Andrew Jackson School Museum was held Saturday, November 5, representing a full-circle journey for local people of color. Housed within the current W Luray Recreation Center, at 630 West Main Street, the museum pays tribute to former teachers, former students and the continuing legacy of a small rural school that educated young black minds in an era where nothing came easy.
