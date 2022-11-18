Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Redmond Kiwanis to launch traditional See’s Candy sales for the holidays
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Kiwanis Club of Redmond will resume See’s Candy sales at three locations beginning immediately after Thanksgiving. The kickoff will be Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25 and 26, at the Redmond Chamber’s Holiday Village in Centennial Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kiwanis volunteers will staff the kiosk again Dec. 3 and 10.
centraloregondaily.com
Council on Aging to open Senior Center with Thanksgiving Celebration
Some good news on this Thanksgiving week. The Council on Aging of Central Oregon announced that after three years of renovations and closure due to the pandemic, lunch will now be served in the dining hall of the new senior services center at 1036 NE 5th street in Bend. Lunches...
Bend firefighters stop unattended Juniper Ridge campfire that spread to shelter, juniper trees
An unattended campfire spread to a temporary shelter and several large juniper trees in the city-owned Juniper Ridge area north of Bend late Saturday afternoon, causing no injuries but destroying an estimated $1,000 in personal belongings, a fire official said. The post Bend firefighters stop unattended Juniper Ridge campfire that spread to shelter, juniper trees appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Shepherd’s House winter shelter opens in Redmond church
While renovating its new, permanent Redmond shelter site, The Shepherd's House has arranged for this winter's overnight homeless shelter, which opened this week at Mountain View Fellowship Church. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your...
focushillsboro.com
Because Of The Ice, Eastern Oregon Schools And Highways Are Closed
Schools And Highways Are Closed: Icy roads impacted other regions of Oregon, resulting in incidents that blocked Interstate 84 in northeast Oregon on Thursday morning, while other accidents and school cancellations were reported in Jefferson County as a result of the freezing fog. A freezing fog advisory issued by the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Saturday
One big question that has been asked before and after the passage of Measure 114, Oregon’s newest gun control law is this: How will law enforcement agencies implement it?. We went to Crook County Friday to ask Sheriff John Gautney his approach. “The state police are responsible for putting...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ In case you missed them: This week’s Central Oregon Daily News features
Every weekday, Central Oregon Daily News brings you original features that highlight that makes living on the High Desert so special. Here is a look back at this past week’s Weekly Features in case you missed them. You can watch new episodes on Good Morning Central Oregon and Central Oregon Daily News on KOHD/ABC and KBNZ/CBS.
centraloregondaily.com
2 stranded, elderly anglers rescued from Lower Deschutes River
Two elderly anglers who got stuck on the Lower Deschutes River Wednesday night had to be rescued by search and rescue volunteers. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the two anglers stopped to fish at the last island before the Trout Creek campground boat ramp around 4:30 p.m.
Bend to restrict homeless camping starting in March
City Council members in the central Oregon city of Bend have approved strict new rules for homeless camping that will limit where, when and how people can live outside, as a growing number of cities across the state, including Portland, seek to control encampments amid a surging homelessness crisis driven by an affordable housing shortage and the coronavirus pandemic.
centraloregondaily.com
Firefighters: Unattended campfire gets ‘out of control’ north of Bend
Bend Fire and Rescue said it had to put out a fire that had 30-foot-high flames which started due to an unattended campfire north of Bend Saturday afternoon. BF&R said firefighters and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report at 4:42 p.m. Saturday in the Juniper Ridge area.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Friday
Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson says enforcing Measure 114, Oregon’s new gun law, will not be a response priority for his office. In a post on Facebook, Nelson said his office is working on plans to implement the Measure 114 gun permit process. But he says the office is struggling to staff its ranks.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Neighbors pack Murphy Road gas station hearing, overwhelmingly against it
Some 80 people packed a hearing at Bend City Hall over a proposed gas station and other businesses at the corner of Murphy Road and Brosterhous Road. The project has brought much opposition from neighbors. The project, which includes a brew pub, food truck court and a market, would be...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 3rd Redmond ‘Safe Parking’ location approved
A program in Redmond to help those who are living in their cars is expanding. The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners approved a third location for the Safe Parking program that’s run by Mountain View Community Development. That will be located on county property near SE 7th Street and SE Evergreen Avenue in east Redmond.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘I won’t stay in a shelter’: Unhoused Bend resident reacts to camping code
Smokey, an unhoused man who lives on Hunnell Road, has called his trailer his home for years. Central Oregon Daily News has been covering the process of Title 4 — the camping code — through the Bend City Council for months. The council passed it Wednesday night by a narrow 4-3 majority.
KTVZ
First Central Oregon Labor History Conference educates the public about the past
The first-ever Central Oregon Labor History Conference took place in Bend on Saturday. The event was held in the Brooks Room at the Deschutes County Library, and free to the public. The conference focused on educating people on the labor movement's history, shedding light on the history of labor in Oregon.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Flashing 20 mile per hour speed limit beacons now operating at 14 schools
The City of Bend Transportation and Mobility Department in cooperation with the Police Department are installing flashing beacons to increase driver awareness and improve school zone speed compliance at 14 schools. Schools with flashing 20 mph beacons:. 1) Ponderosa elementary. 2) Bend High. 3) Bear Creek Elementary. 4) Lava Ridge...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Historic Bend home about to move for Bend North Corridor Project
A historic home in northeast Bend is on the move. Instant Landscaping, located next to Highway 97 just north of Empire Avenue, plans to move the Nels and Lillian Anderson Farmstead House 700 yards down the road next Tuesday. The relocation is needed due to the Bend North Corridor Project,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend utility department warns of potential phone scams
The City of Bend Utility Department is reminding residents to be wary of scammers calling and claiming to be them. The city sent an email saying it “will never request payment of your bill with prepaid cards or Western Union, nor offer refunds via gift cards.”. Anyone who receives...
Redmond’s third ‘safe parking’ program site gets Deschutes County OK
Deschutes County commissioners have given final approval for development of a new, third Redmond 'safe parking' program site on county-owned land near SE Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, The post Redmond’s third ‘safe parking’ program site gets Deschutes County OK appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon sheriff, gun rights group sues to block Measure 114
The sheriffs of Deschutes and Crook counties say that Measure 114 will not be top priorities for their offices. Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock has gone a step further, saying his office will not enforce it. Central Oregon Daily News contributed to this report.
Comments / 0