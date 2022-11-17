Observation Point offers marquee views of Zion Canyon, similar to what you might see from the rim of the Grand Canyon. And most people find this hike from the East Mesa Trail relatively easy and doable. The hike is in the east section of the park, away from the crowds. It’s calm and relatively peaceful, meandering through pines and firs on the way to Observation Point. Parking can be challenging, but you also have a shuttle bus option; I’ll explain it in the guide.

