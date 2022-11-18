Read full article on original website
focushillsboro.com
Because Of The Ice, Eastern Oregon Schools And Highways Are Closed
Schools And Highways Are Closed: Icy roads impacted other regions of Oregon, resulting in incidents that blocked Interstate 84 in northeast Oregon on Thursday morning, while other accidents and school cancellations were reported in Jefferson County as a result of the freezing fog. A freezing fog advisory issued by the...
Bend to restrict homeless camping starting in March
City Council members in the central Oregon city of Bend have approved strict new rules for homeless camping that will limit where, when and how people can live outside, as a growing number of cities across the state, including Portland, seek to control encampments amid a surging homelessness crisis driven by an affordable housing shortage and the coronavirus pandemic.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Saturday
One big question that has been asked before and after the passage of Measure 114, Oregon’s newest gun control law is this: How will law enforcement agencies implement it?. We went to Crook County Friday to ask Sheriff John Gautney his approach. “The state police are responsible for putting...
Bend firefighters stop unattended Juniper Ridge campfire that spread to shelter, juniper trees
An unattended campfire spread to a temporary shelter and several large juniper trees in the city-owned Juniper Ridge area north of Bend late Saturday afternoon, causing no injuries but destroying an estimated $1,000 in personal belongings, a fire official said. The post Bend firefighters stop unattended Juniper Ridge campfire that spread to shelter, juniper trees appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Council on Aging to open Senior Center with Thanksgiving Celebration
Some good news on this Thanksgiving week. The Council on Aging of Central Oregon announced that after three years of renovations and closure due to the pandemic, lunch will now be served in the dining hall of the new senior services center at 1036 NE 5th street in Bend. Lunches...
WWEEK
Five Vietnamese Americans Won Seats in the Oregon House on Nov. 8
When Clackamas County finished counting votes on Nov. 18, Hoa Nguyen, the Democratic nominee in House District 48 (parts of Southeast Portland, Sandy and Damascus) could finally celebrate her victory over Republican John Masterman. Nguyen defeated Masterman by 2.8%, a difference of 657 votes. Her victory made it a clean...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Friday
Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson says enforcing Measure 114, Oregon’s new gun law, will not be a response priority for his office. In a post on Facebook, Nelson said his office is working on plans to implement the Measure 114 gun permit process. But he says the office is struggling to staff its ranks.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 3rd Redmond ‘Safe Parking’ location approved
A program in Redmond to help those who are living in their cars is expanding. The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners approved a third location for the Safe Parking program that’s run by Mountain View Community Development. That will be located on county property near SE 7th Street and SE Evergreen Avenue in east Redmond.
KTVZ
Shepherd’s House winter shelter opens in Redmond church
While renovating its new, permanent Redmond shelter site, The Shepherd's House has arranged for this winter's overnight homeless shelter, which opened this week at Mountain View Fellowship Church. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your...
NeighborImpact distributes 2,400 Thanksgiving meals for struggling Central Oregonians
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- To help hungry families share a meal this Thanksgiving, NeighborImpact has distributed Thanksgiving meal staples to more than a dozen food pantries throughout Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The post NeighborImpact distributes 2,400 Thanksgiving meals for struggling Central Oregonians appeared first on KTVZ.
Sheriff, others sue to block new Oregon gun restrictions
Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect Friday.
KDRV
Tundra swan survived Oregon mass waterfowl casualty event
BEND, Ore. -- An Oregon wildlife rehabilitation hospital is helping a tundra swan recover today. It's responding to outreach by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Think Wild (TW) says the tundra swan rescue came after a mass waterfowl casualty event, saying it "was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed many other migrating waterfowl near Burns last week. Biologists think a lunar eclipse and snow storm may have affected the birds’ ability to navigate successfully."
centraloregondaily.com
2 stranded, elderly anglers rescued from Lower Deschutes River
Two elderly anglers who got stuck on the Lower Deschutes River Wednesday night had to be rescued by search and rescue volunteers. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the two anglers stopped to fish at the last island before the Trout Creek campground boat ramp around 4:30 p.m.
centraloregondaily.com
Firefighters: Unattended campfire gets ‘out of control’ north of Bend
Bend Fire and Rescue said it had to put out a fire that had 30-foot-high flames which started due to an unattended campfire north of Bend Saturday afternoon. BF&R said firefighters and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report at 4:42 p.m. Saturday in the Juniper Ridge area.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Donated Redmond Christmas tree ready to go
The Redmond Christmas tree is up and decorated. The Redmond Chamber of Commerce says the 30-foot-tall tree was donated by a local couple. It will be the star attraction of the Starlight Parade next weekend when Santa lights the tree at the end. The Chamber said moving the tree was...
Redmond’s third ‘safe parking’ program site gets Deschutes County OK
Deschutes County commissioners have given final approval for development of a new, third Redmond 'safe parking' program site on county-owned land near SE Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, The post Redmond’s third ‘safe parking’ program site gets Deschutes County OK appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Historic Bend home about to move for Bend North Corridor Project
A historic home in northeast Bend is on the move. Instant Landscaping, located next to Highway 97 just north of Empire Avenue, plans to move the Nels and Lillian Anderson Farmstead House 700 yards down the road next Tuesday. The relocation is needed due to the Bend North Corridor Project,...
KING-5
Suspect in Thurston County carjacking, shootout with police linked to double homicide in Oregon
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A suspect involved in a carjacking and shooting with police in Washington earlier this week is also linked to a double homicide in Oregon, according to prosecutors. The man allegedly involved in both the double homicide here in Oregon and the Washington shootout is Kaythan...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Summit advance to 5A championship football game, Bend falls to Wilsonville
The Summit storm defeats Thurston 41-14 in their state 5A semifinal football game at Willamette University on Friday. Bend lost to Wilsonville 23-14 in their semifinals game. Summit and Wilsonville now have a rematch, this time for a trophy. The Storm defeated the Wildcats 33-21 in week four of the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘I won’t stay in a shelter’: Unhoused Bend resident reacts to camping code
Smokey, an unhoused man who lives on Hunnell Road, has called his trailer his home for years. Central Oregon Daily News has been covering the process of Title 4 — the camping code — through the Bend City Council for months. The council passed it Wednesday night by a narrow 4-3 majority.
