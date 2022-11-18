ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

pistolsfiringblog.com

Five Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 82-78 Win against DePaul

The Cowboys blew another big lead on Sunday, but the Pokes showed some resolve to fight back to a win in The Bahamas. Oklahoma State beat DePaul 82-78 at the Baha Mar Hoops tournament. Here are five thoughts from the game. 1. Another Blown Lead. The Cowboys led this game...
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

10 Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 28-13 Loss to Oklahoma

NORMAN — With a rare chance at consecutive Bedlam wins up for grabs, the Cowboys laid an egg. Oklahoma State fell to Oklahoma 28-13 on Saturday night at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Here are 10 Thoughts from the game. But first, here is a word from our sponsor...
NORMAN, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Injury Report: Sanders and Wilson In for Bedlam, Lacy, Ford, Harper Out

Oklahoma State will be missing some significant defensive playmakers when the Bedlam kicks off, but they do have back their star quarterback. As expected (and as he said last week), Spencer Sanders will start for the Cowboys in Norman on Saturday night. He is 1-1 as a starter against the Sooners. A win and he’ll join Tony Lindsay as the only Oklahoma State QB to earn two wins over OU in starts.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Live Blog: Cowboys’ Comeback Falls Short in 28-13 Bedlam Loss

NORMAN — The Cowboys got off to a dreadful start at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Sooners scored 28 first-quarter points and lead 28-3 at the break. The Sooners have 365 yards of total offense to OSU’s 153. At the break, OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders is 13-for-34...
NORMAN, OK

