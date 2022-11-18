Oklahoma State will be missing some significant defensive playmakers when the Bedlam kicks off, but they do have back their star quarterback. As expected (and as he said last week), Spencer Sanders will start for the Cowboys in Norman on Saturday night. He is 1-1 as a starter against the Sooners. A win and he’ll join Tony Lindsay as the only Oklahoma State QB to earn two wins over OU in starts.

