Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com
The Rundown: Everything Mike Gundy Said after Oklahoma State’s Bedlam Loss
NORMAN — Mike Gundy had a chance to win consecutive Bedlam games for the first time in his career, but after an early Sooner flurry Saturday, the Cowboys came up short. Here is everything Gundy said in his postgame news conference. Opening statement. “Well obviously turnovers were the thing...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Videos: Oklahoma State Coaches Discuss Bedlam Loss
NORMAN — The Oklahoma State football team fell to Oklahoma 28-13 on Saturday. After the game, Mike Gundy, Derek Mason and Kasey Dunn discussed the Cowboys’ fourth loss of the season.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Five Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 82-78 Win against DePaul
The Cowboys blew another big lead on Sunday, but the Pokes showed some resolve to fight back to a win in The Bahamas. Oklahoma State beat DePaul 82-78 at the Baha Mar Hoops tournament. Here are five thoughts from the game. 1. Another Blown Lead. The Cowboys led this game...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Nov. 19): We’ll Cross OU’s Goal and Then We’ll Sing ‘Oklahoma State’
• 6:30pm on ABC or at 1185 Asp Ave, Norman, Oklahoma – in five years, we won’t get these. Enjoy, Cowpokes. • This is just great sportswriting – looking at the Bedlam rivalry from both sides of the fence. • This from Kyle Boone on what Bedlam...
pistolsfiringblog.com
10 Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 28-13 Loss to Oklahoma
NORMAN — With a rare chance at consecutive Bedlam wins up for grabs, the Cowboys laid an egg. Oklahoma State fell to Oklahoma 28-13 on Saturday night at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Here are 10 Thoughts from the game. But first, here is a word from our sponsor...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Injury Report: Sanders and Wilson In for Bedlam, Lacy, Ford, Harper Out
Oklahoma State will be missing some significant defensive playmakers when the Bedlam kicks off, but they do have back their star quarterback. As expected (and as he said last week), Spencer Sanders will start for the Cowboys in Norman on Saturday night. He is 1-1 as a starter against the Sooners. A win and he’ll join Tony Lindsay as the only Oklahoma State QB to earn two wins over OU in starts.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Tiebreaker Denies Cowboy Cross Country National Championship, Women Finish Fourth
OFFICIAL RESULTS (Men) STILLWATER — The Cowboys were 0.2 seconds from claiming a fifth national championship in program history on Saturday morning. Running their home course, Oklahoma State lost via tiebreaker to Northern Arizona after the Cowboys entered the NCAA Championships as the No. 4 team in the country.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Live Blog: Cowboys’ Comeback Falls Short in 28-13 Bedlam Loss
NORMAN — The Cowboys got off to a dreadful start at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Sooners scored 28 first-quarter points and lead 28-3 at the break. The Sooners have 365 yards of total offense to OSU’s 153. At the break, OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders is 13-for-34...
Comments / 0