Roanoke, VA

WTRF- 7News

West Virginia school up for auction

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Just over a year since students in Lost Creek moved to a new school, the public now has a chance to buy the old one. The old Lost Creek Elementary School at 72 College St. is going to auction next month through Kaufman Auctions, which is based in Bridgeport. It […]
LOST CREEK, WV
C. Heslop

Virginia Residents To Get $500 For 24 Months

You can apply for financial aid if you are a cash-strapped resident in this area. Officials in Alexandria, Virginia, finalized details for a guaranteed income program. What happens after applications processing later in the year? About 170 applicants will get monthly $500 payments for two years. (source)
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WBOY 12 News

19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
eastcoasttraveller.com

All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Spots in Maryland

Try Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn if you want an excellent place to eat. This casual dining establishment has a great selection of steak and seafood. It was built in 1938 and has long been a favorite of locals and travelers. In 1959, the restaurant was moved and has been at its current location for 17 years.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Travel Maven

This Field of Abandoned Statues in Virginia is Fascinating

Virginia is home to many abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating and puzzling as this collection of abandoned statues that were built and left to decay in a privately owned field just outside of Williamsburg. Originally a part of Presidents Park, these 20-foot sculptures of former U.S. presidents have sat abandoned since 2010, keep reading to learn more.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Independent

Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath

Students huddled inside laboratory closets and darkened dorm rooms across the University of Virginia while others moved far away from library windows and barricaded the doors of its stately academic buildings after an ominous warning flashed on their screens: “RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.”Responding to the immediate threat of an on-campus shooting was a moment they had prepared for since their first years of elementary school. But dealing with the emotional trauma of an attack that killed three members of the school’s football team late Sunday left students shaken and grasping to understand.“This will probably affect our campus for a very,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Terry Mansfield

Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities

The Commonwealth of Virginia is home to many cities, towns, and villages, but only some of them are equally safe. Some of Virginia's cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF

Couple sentenced for espionage in West Virginia

WASHINGTON — Sentencing involving a Maryland man and his wife in a nuclear espionage incident in West Virginia happened Wednesday. The couple was tried in connection to charges of conspiracy to communicate Restricted Data related to the design of nuclear-powered warships. Jonathan Toebbe, 44, of Annapolis, was sentenced to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD

