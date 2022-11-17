Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Early morning accident in Roanoke leads to a power outage and one deathCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A nostalgic Black Friday tradition: Santa Claus arriving via helicopter to Sears TownCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A Charlie Brown Christmas will be Live on Stage in Roanoke and also on Apple + TVCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Sugar Magnolia hosts open house in Blacksburg and Roanoke on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
My heart is full of gratitude for the former employees of a local Taco BellCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
West Virginia school up for auction
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Just over a year since students in Lost Creek moved to a new school, the public now has a chance to buy the old one. The old Lost Creek Elementary School at 72 College St. is going to auction next month through Kaufman Auctions, which is based in Bridgeport. It […]
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously Abandoned
North Carolina is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.
UVA shooting timeline: Michael Hollins' dad says Christopher Darnell Jones 'shot up' bus of ex-teammates
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. allegedly shot and killed three former football teammates, while wounding two others, on a bus while returning from class field trip.
6 of the weirdest animals in West Virginia
While West Virginia may be better known for its peculiar cryptids, it's home to some peculiar real animals as well.
Virginia Residents To Get $500 For 24 Months
You can apply for financial aid if you are a cash-strapped resident in this area. Officials in Alexandria, Virginia, finalized details for a guaranteed income program. What happens after applications processing later in the year? About 170 applicants will get monthly $500 payments for two years. (source)
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas Station
Sometimes you find yourself at a random gas station. With little to no expectations, you step inside and are floored to find out there's actually some incredible food hiding inside.
19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Virginia should be put on your list of places to eat.
TODAY.com
Father of UVa shooting suspect says son told him people were ‘picking on him,’ seemed ‘paranoid’
The father of the student suspect arrested Monday in connection with a shooting that killed three University of Virginia football players said he’s in shock by the violence and that his son recently told him some people were “picking on him.”. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, was arrested...
Virginia student suspended for turning in boxcutter welcomed back to class
After our story aired, the school system cleared Brianna Dobbins’ record, solving the problem that could have affected her future.
eastcoasttraveller.com
All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Spots in Maryland
Try Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn if you want an excellent place to eat. This casual dining establishment has a great selection of steak and seafood. It was built in 1938 and has long been a favorite of locals and travelers. In 1959, the restaurant was moved and has been at its current location for 17 years.
Harrowing details revealed after 3 kids among 4 bodies found inside home in Richmond, Virginia with probe underway
THE bodies of three children are among four victims found shot to death inside a Virginia home on Friday. The victims, which police believe to be related, were discovered at around 5am inside a home in Chesterfield County, about 20miles south of Richmond. Chesterfield Police say they responded to a...
This Field of Abandoned Statues in Virginia is Fascinating
Virginia is home to many abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating and puzzling as this collection of abandoned statues that were built and left to decay in a privately owned field just outside of Williamsburg. Originally a part of Presidents Park, these 20-foot sculptures of former U.S. presidents have sat abandoned since 2010, keep reading to learn more.
Virginia man shoots intruder armed with large rock
A Virginia homeowner fatally shot an intruder armed with a large rock Wednesday, authorities said.
This Abandoned Virginia Village was Once a Popular Tourist Destination
Virginia is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath
Students huddled inside laboratory closets and darkened dorm rooms across the University of Virginia while others moved far away from library windows and barricaded the doors of its stately academic buildings after an ominous warning flashed on their screens: “RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.”Responding to the immediate threat of an on-campus shooting was a moment they had prepared for since their first years of elementary school. But dealing with the emotional trauma of an attack that killed three members of the school’s football team late Sunday left students shaken and grasping to understand.“This will probably affect our campus for a very,...
Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities
The Commonwealth of Virginia is home to many cities, towns, and villages, but only some of them are equally safe. Some of Virginia's cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
WTRF
Couple sentenced for espionage in West Virginia
WASHINGTON — Sentencing involving a Maryland man and his wife in a nuclear espionage incident in West Virginia happened Wednesday. The couple was tried in connection to charges of conspiracy to communicate Restricted Data related to the design of nuclear-powered warships. Jonathan Toebbe, 44, of Annapolis, was sentenced to...
Comments / 0