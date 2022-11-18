ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NESN

Patrice Bergeron One Step Closer To Milestone After Bruins Win

Remaining undefeated on home ice and the hottest team in the NHL through their first 18 games played, the Boston Bruins continued their historic early campaign, defeating the Chicago Blackhawks, 6-1, at TD Garden on Saturday. However, the Bruins — now 11-0-0 at home — weren’t just skating for their...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Giannis Antetokounmpo Shoves Ladder After Bucks’ Loss To 76ers

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Montrezl Harrell may need a crash course in basic manners and respect. The Bucks star took out his frustrations on a stadium worker’s ladder after Milwaukee’s 110-102 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center while Harrell decided to try and play tough guy with the two-time MVP.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Flyers New & Rumors: Konecny, Tortorella, Gaudreau & More

The Philadelphia Flyers suffered home losses against the Ottawa Senators and Dallas Stars in weekend matinees and a pair of road losses during the week. Boone Jenner’s overtime goal lifted the Columbus Blue Jackets to their second victory over the Orange and Black in less than a week’s span on Tuesday night. The Flyers limped to a fifth consecutive loss with a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday night.
NESN

Jonathan Toews, Blackhawks Attempt To Stop Bruins’ Home Streak

Jonathan Toews and the Chicago Blackhawks arrive at TD Garden in Boston on Saturday donning their reverse retro uniforms to take on a hot Bruins team. Playing 1,030 games in his career, Toews has proven to be an integral piece for the Blackhawks rebuild phase. For more, check out the...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

How Lakers Blockbuster Could Help Pelicans Land Generational Talent

The Los Angeles Lakers sit in a particularly interesting position this season. After a highly underwhelming 3-10 start to the 2022-23 campaign along with the never-ending slander of former MVP Russell Westbrook, Laker fans might need to brace themselves for one major blow which would sure be rejoiced by the New Orleans Pelicans fanbase.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

NFL Rumors: Why Start Of Jets-Patriots Game Was Delayed

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots and New York Jets got off to an odd start to their Week 11 contest at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The divisional matchup, initially scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, was delayed 10 minutes. A report from Football Outsiders’ Aaron Schatz provided more clarity about the situation than the stadium?s undetailed PA announcement.
NEW YORK STATE
NESN

Former Celtics Fan Favorite Isaiah Thomas Lands New Gig

Former Boston Celtics fan favorite Isaiah Thomas reportedly landed a new job Friday, but it doesn’t require him to lace up his sneakers for an NBA team. Thomas won’t be far removed from the court in his new position, though, as the two-time All-Star is starting up his broadcasting career by helping call games for Overtime Elite, per ESPN’s Marc Spears. Overtime Elite is a six-team basketball league that has players ranging from age 16 to 20 and the league signed a streaming deal with Amazon Prime Video earlier this month.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Did Jets Get Screwed By Non-Call During Marcus Jones Punt Return?

FOXBORO, Mass. — Officials might’ve missed a potentially key penalty during Marcus Jones’ miraculous return at the end of Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Jets. New England’s rookie cornerback broke a 3-3 tie when he ripped off an 84-yard punt return touchdown in the final minute at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots took a 10-3 lead with five seconds remaining and walked away with a victory in what was otherwise a forgettable, boring rematch with New York.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NESN

Bears Loss Looks Worse With Potential Justin Fields Injury

The Bears likely don’t mind losing at this stage of their rebuild, but an injury to surging quarterback Justin Fields would hurt tremendously. Unfortunately for Chicago, it appears that could be a reality. Fields, after making headlines with magician-like plays in Chicago’s 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, was...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bruins Have a Tough Few Weeks Ahead of Them

The Boston Bruins are off to their best start in franchise history. They’ve beaten good teams. They’ve beaten bad teams. They’ve beaten teams nobody knows what to make of. They can seemingly do no wrong. Tonight, the Bruins face off against the Chicago Blackhawks, a team that...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Tedy Bruschi Provides Pessimistic Outlook On Mac Jones’ Second Half

Tedy Bruschi is not expecting to see Mac Jones thrive these next few months as the Patriots fight for an AFC playoff spot. The first half of the 2022 NFL season wasn’t kind to Jones, who was sidelined for a month due to an ankle injury and didn’t offer much to write home about when he was behind center. Turnovers have been a legitimate issue for the sophomore signal-caller and he’s yet to throw multiple touchdown passes in a game on the campaign.
FOX Sports

Bruins visit the Lightning after Pastrnak's 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (14-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after David Pastrnak's two-goal game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Bruins' 6-1 win. Tampa Bay has gone 9-6-1 overall with a...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Hampus Lindholm Is Off To Career Start This Season

Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm may only be in his second season on the B’s roster, but he has proved to be a vital piece to the team’s early success this year. The Bruins face the Chicago Blackhawks for an Original Six matchup on Saturday night at TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Phillip Grubauer Activated From Injured Reserve by Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken activated Philipp Grubauer from injured reserve, the Kraken official website reports. Grubauer has been out of the lineup since Oct. 21 due to a lower-body injury. The question for the Kraken will be, will Grubauer get his starting job back? There are two problems. One, he got off to a horrible start this season with a 3.77 GAA and .860 save percentage in four games. Sure, that’s a small sample size, but Grubauer wasn’t much more impressive last season with a 3.16 GAA and .889 save percentage in 55 games. Those numbers would put a lesser goalie in the AHL.
SEATTLE, WA
NESN

NESN

