ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)Dwayne Cohill’s 18 points helped Youngstown State defeat UCSD 73-54 on Saturday night. Cohill finished 8 of 12 from the field for the Penguins (4-1). Bryce McBride scored 16 points while going 5 of 5 and 6 of 7 from the free throw line. Malek Green recorded 14 points and was 6 of 11 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO