There comes a point when skin loses collagen and elasticity, and the renewal process completely slows down. That’s when that peachy, bouncy, bright and blemish-free face you once had seems like a distant memory. It is a big concern for many people, but if we are being honest, mainly women – hence “anti-ageing” is one of the most searched words on Google. But I have a lot of issues with the term “anti-ageing”. If I listed them all we’d be in War and Peace territory, but essentially I think this negative concept does us no favours. There is absolutely nothing wrong with ageing (surely, if nothing else it is a sign that you are still alive) and for the sake of the brands who continue to push a youth-obsessed agenda, wrinkles are not the worst thing to happen to a woman. I say all this knowing that it probably falls on many deaf ears because most women I know – particularly over 35 – want younger skin. So I’m not here to convince you to embrace your wrinkles, but I will advise a more positive approach. Think of skin in terms of replenishing and nourishing it so it is in optimal health. A hardworking serum from tried, tested and trusted brands like these will help. The formulas to look out for should include: peptides, to help with collagen and elastin production to give you plumper skin; Vitamin C is great for brightening; retinol is excellent for increasing skin cell turnover and smoothing skin texture, and niacinamide will improve skin tone. And, then, don’t forget the SPF. Because if there’s one thing that will slow down the process of ageing it’s a decent sunscreen.

22 HOURS AGO