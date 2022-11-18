Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees third baseman traded again (fan favorite, too)
Gio Urshela is on the move again. Except this time he'll get to enjoy sunnier climes. The Twins traded Urshela — a former Yankees fan favorite — to the Angels on Friday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Urshela was sent to...
Yankees have several trade candidates, MLB insider says
Brian Cashman is ready to wheel and deal. Of course, the No. 1 item on the New York Yankees general manager’s to-do list is to re-sign newly-minted American League MVP Aaron Judge. Cashman also will scour the open market for pitching help, with needs in the starting rotation and...
Yankees ‘have interest’ in All-Star left fielder
Will the New York Yankees re-sign Andrew Benintendi?. It would make sense for the Yankees to look to keep an outfield bat. The New York Post's Jon Heyman reports, "The Yankees have interest in Andrew Benintendi. But one person questioned whether he'd want to stay in New York."
Mets’ Brandon Nimmo moving fast in free agency
Brandon Nimmo is the guy to get. The New York Mets center fielder is reportedly getting a lot of attention as a free agent. SNY's Andy Martino reports that Nimmo is meeting personally with teams and that several teams have expressed that...
Yankees steal Pirates’ hard-throwing righty — again
The Yankees nabbed yet another hard-throwing Pirates right-hander. The team claimed Junior Fernandez — and his sinker that averaged 98.7 mph last year — off waivers on Friday. Fernandez, 25, had a 2.41 ERA in 16 games between the Cardinals (13) and the...
Yankees re-sign veteran shortstop | What it means
To little surprise around the Yankees, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa wasn’t released by Friday’s non-tender deadline. Instead, the Yankees and Kiner-Falefa agreed to a one-year deal worth $6 million for 2023. The mark was just under the $6.5 million that MLB Trade Rumors had projected for the 27-year-old. Of...
Ex-Yankees prospect could be picked in Rule 5 Draft
The Rule 5 Draft is approaching. And one athlete who will be exposed and up for grabs is Kansas City Royals pitcher T.J. Sikkema. Sikkema was selected 38th overall by the New York Yankees in the 2019 MLB Draft. The left-hander was...
Yankees bust getting ‘good interest’ as free agent
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. The New York Post's Jon Heyman reports "Joey Gallo allegedly is getting 'good interest.' Not from NY presumably.". The New York Yankees traded the two-time All-Star outfielder to the Los...
Yankees star gets timetable for injury recovery
NEW YORK — The Yankees hope to know whether star infielder DJ LeMahieu will need surgery in six weeks. That’s when doctors will check in on LeMahieu, who is rehabbing ligament damage to his right second toe. The injury held him out of the playoffs and let to his second-half downturn.
Mets’ Jacob deGrom has near-historic price tag, MLB insider says
Jacob deGrom is looking for the big bucks. That's why he opted out of his contract with the New York Mets after the world series to test free agency. So how much is the ace looking to get paid?. The New...
Mets trade with division rival for pair of pitchers, report says
The New York Mets made a deal with the Miami Marlins on Friday. The New York Post's Mike Puma reported that the Mets are acquiring right-hander Elieser Hernandez and reliever Jeff Brigham from the Marlins for minor-league pitcher Franklin Sanchez. The...
Yankees lock down key bullpen arm to avoid arbitration
The New York Yankees were hoping the Frankie Montas trade would pay off for them at the deadline, but instead, it was reliever Lou Trivino who ultimately ended up shining after coming over from the Oakland Athletics. And on Friday, the team signed him to a new one-year deal in order to avoid arbitration, via Mark Feinsand:
Mets meet with 1 of the top free-agent pitchers
Billy Eppler is taking a look at his rotation. The New York Mets will look to add some starting pitching this offseason, and they have continued that process by meeting with Kodai Senga. The Athletic's Will Sammon reports that the Mets recently...
Ex-NFL head coach warns Giants could be better next year but have worse record
The New York Giants are looking good at 7-2 right now. But forget the rest of the 2022 season. What will next year look like?. Former NFL offensive coach Marty Mornhinweg looks ahead to the Giants next season, via The 33rd Team:
Yankees seeking bullpen help in trade market, free agency
NEW YORK — The Yankees are looking to do more than just re-sign Aaron Judge. They’re also looking toward help for the bullpen — from the ninth-inning to the middle-inning roles. And that’s despite the Yankees general manager Brian Cashman saying Thursday night that he feels comfortable with Clay Holmes resuming his closer role.
Yankees target Aaron Judge posts to Instagram amid free agency, Dodgers rumor
Was Aaron Judge being cryptic? Probably not. But it’s fun to speculate while there’s no baseball to be played until February, and while Judge remains a free agent. On Saturday, Judge posted a highlight reel video of himself celebrating his American League MVP victory — and he shouted out the Yankees in a way that didn’t exactly look toward the future or the past.
Former New York Mets slugger Dominic Smith generating interest
Former New York Mets slugger Dominic Smith may not be out of a job for long. Smith had been one of the more interesting players to be non-tendered on Friday, a move that would have been inconceivable two years ago. Teams were ready to pounce just in case this happened as Mike Puma from the New York Post reported that the Rays and Royals are amongst the teams interested in his services.
Giants flop vs. Lions: How badly does this damage playoff hopes entering Thanksgiving in Dallas?
The Giants had a winnable home game Sunday against the Lions. And they didn't just lose it, 31-18. They completely flopped, while looking every bit like the rebuilding team everyone envisioned this season, before they started stacking wins and shocking the NFL.
We'll soon know if headline-making wide receiver Odell Beckham will return to the Giants and help their push for a playoff spot. One thing we already know: His pal Sterling Shepard wants him back in East Rutherford. "It would be great,"...
