SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP)Dara Mabrey scored 19 points, Olivia Miles had 13 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds, and No. 9 Notre Dame beat Ball State 95-60 on Sunday. The Fighting Irish (4-0), who had six different players score in double figures, won their 29th straight game against in-state foes, dating back to the 2006-07 season.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO