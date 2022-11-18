Read full article on original website
NH Business: New Hampshire Housing Shortage
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many states are struggling to provide affordable housing, and New Hampshire is no different. A report from NHHousing.org says it would take at least 20,000 housing units to achieve a balanced market. On the latest installment of NH Business, host Fred Kocher is joined by Rob...
New Hampshire financial expert says consumers should prepare for possible recession, interest rate hikes
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Investors and consumers are bracing for another interest rate hike — one that may be even higher than initially expected. The move would make borrowing money for car loans and mortgages and using credit cards more expensive. A financial expert told WMUR to prepare for...
A one-time $500 payment coming to many people in Massachusetts
money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowski (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Massachusetts, you could very likely be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. In fact, with over 7 million people in the state, it is safe to say that millions of people in the state will be getting this money.
NH is second-best state for working with animals
MANCHESTER, NH – New Hampshire is the second-best state in the U.S. to be employed working with animals, a study has found. Animal-related jobs may seem on the surface to be relatively well-paying in New Hampshire, with the average salary $53,818, according to the study. But that includes everything from veterinarians to dog-walkers, with veterinarian salaries boosting the number.
Eversource Prepares Rate Hike Request
Eversource customers in New Hampshire along with Connecticut and Massachusetts could be facing higher electric bills soon as the utility prepares a new rate contract for the Public Utilities Commission. Rates on the wholesale market jumped in August and they remain volatile as Eversource prepares to lock in rates. In August, electric rates increased by 60 percent and consumer advocacy officials say they expect higher rates by February. Eversource officials say they’re taking steps to mitigate the impact of the volatile market on customers so they’re paying as close to the true market as possible.
Homelessness expected to rise in New Hampshire over winter
MANCHESTER, N.H. — As temperatures drop, New Hampshire advocacy groups say homelessness may rise as a result of the high cost of rent, fuel and gas. Nonprofit organization Waypoint provides a variety of resources to families in New Hampshire. Caseworker Lisa Anderson said that this year, she's hearing more concerns from the families she works with about rising prices.
With N.H.'s rental market red hot, state gives developers $50M to build ‘our way out of this crisis’
Real estate often involves imagination. For example, right now, a six-and-a-half-acre lot sitting across from the Sam’s Club on Sheep Davis Road in Concord doesn’t look like much. “It’s simply a raw piece of land that is heavily wooded,” Thomas Furtado, the CEO of CATCH Neighborhood Housing, a...
Mainers Getting Pounded With High Costs Can Add Electricity to the List
2023 could start with your CMP bill up almost $32!. Electricity is not a straightforward thing. There's the source of electricity and then there's the delivery of electricity. Even though most customers of Central Maine Power (CMP) will see a big jump for part of their electric bill starting on January 1, 2023 - CMP didn't raise the rates.
A Popular Household Item Won’t be Sold in MA on Two Upcoming Holidays
We're in the final quarter of the year and it's already flying by. Cold weather has made its way into Massachusetts and Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Before you know it, Christmas will be here. It's that time of year to plan ahead so you're not stuck in long lines for the upcoming holiday season.
This New Hampshire French Pastry Shop Expands to a Second Location in Massachusetts
Cremeux French Patisserie in Merrimack, New Hampshire, is expanding to Massachusetts. This unique and delectable pasty shop opened in July of 2020. While many restaurants were closing in the heat of the pandemic, Cremeux French Patissarie was just getting to work. And work they did. With carefully selected ingredients and...
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Massachusetts, you should add the following town to your list.
Vt. ramps up new version of relocation incentives
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont for the past four years has offered incentive grants in an effort to attract out-of-staters to move here. The program was launched in 2018 and was the first of its kind in the nation. Since then, around 435 new workers have made use of the grants.
'It is a significant increase:' Mainers worried about rising electric bills, fuel costs
PORTLAND (WGME) – Many Maine electric bills will be going up next year due to high fuel prices. The supply portion of a CMP bill will go up nearly 50 percent starting January 1, but for the first time in a long time, Maine is expected to have the lowest price of electricity in New England.
The latest winter worry: Rolling blackouts
If this winter brings with it prolonged cold snaps, New England might be in for energy shortages, one electric company says. This winter’s heating woes might not be limited to high bills for customers across the state: One small Massachusetts electric company is warning of a chance of “rolling blackouts.”
The Best Place To Live In Vermont
Moving to a new state can be overwhelming if you're unfamiliar with the towns and cities, which is why we narrowed down the best place to live in Vermont.
The #1 Most Common Fast Food Chain in Massachusetts is NOT McDonald’s
Massachusetts is known for many qualities including being a great place to raise a family, having a top-quality system for college education, ranking well when it comes to being a fun state and the list goes on and on. Massachusetts is also known for its culture, natural beauty, and sense of community. It's no surprise that many folks flock to Massachusetts for a vacation getaway or to set up roots and become permanent residents.
Native American group in New Hampshire aims to share traditional customs
CLAREMONT, N.H. — A Native American group in New Hampshire is working to incorporate ancient ways and customs into contemporary society. The first people who came to what is now New Hampshire arrived about 11,000 years ago. They divided into several bands, or tribes, as many people know them, including the Penacook, Winnipesaukee, Pequawket, Sokoki, Ossipee and Cowasuck.
Where do historic Election Day losses leave the Vermont GOP?
Vermont Republicans lost all but one statewide contest, did not pick up any state Senate seats and lost ground in the state House. Read the story on VTDigger here: Where do historic Election Day losses leave the Vermont GOP?.
Three of the Loneliest States in America Are Here in New England
And these New England states top the Loneliest in America list!. According to Aging in Place, we have some seriously sad conditions here in New England!. The website used such criteria as percentage of single-person households, higher search frequency for dating and friendship apps, divorce rates, and percentage of widows.
Snowsville to Lost Nation: Vermont Place Names Offer a Glimpse into Local HistoryNovember 18, 2022
If you spend enough time in any Vermont town, you’ll likely come across Vermont place names like Maple Corner in Calais, Snowsville in Braintree, and Hortonville in Mount Holly. These places are not official villages but rather unincorporated areas that are deeply rooted in the fabric of these communities.
