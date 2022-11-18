ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

NH Business: New Hampshire Housing Shortage

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many states are struggling to provide affordable housing, and New Hampshire is no different. A report from NHHousing.org says it would take at least 20,000 housing units to achieve a balanced market. On the latest installment of NH Business, host Fred Kocher is joined by Rob...
NH is second-best state for working with animals

MANCHESTER, NH – New Hampshire is the second-best state in the U.S. to be employed working with animals, a study has found. Animal-related jobs may seem on the surface to be relatively well-paying in New Hampshire, with the average salary $53,818, according to the study. But that includes everything from veterinarians to dog-walkers, with veterinarian salaries boosting the number.
Eversource Prepares Rate Hike Request

Eversource customers in New Hampshire along with Connecticut and Massachusetts could be facing higher electric bills soon as the utility prepares a new rate contract for the Public Utilities Commission. Rates on the wholesale market jumped in August and they remain volatile as Eversource prepares to lock in rates. In August, electric rates increased by 60 percent and consumer advocacy officials say they expect higher rates by February. Eversource officials say they’re taking steps to mitigate the impact of the volatile market on customers so they’re paying as close to the true market as possible.
Homelessness expected to rise in New Hampshire over winter

MANCHESTER, N.H. — As temperatures drop, New Hampshire advocacy groups say homelessness may rise as a result of the high cost of rent, fuel and gas. Nonprofit organization Waypoint provides a variety of resources to families in New Hampshire. Caseworker Lisa Anderson said that this year, she's hearing more concerns from the families she works with about rising prices.
Vt. ramps up new version of relocation incentives

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont for the past four years has offered incentive grants in an effort to attract out-of-staters to move here. The program was launched in 2018 and was the first of its kind in the nation. Since then, around 435 new workers have made use of the grants.
The latest winter worry: Rolling blackouts

If this winter brings with it prolonged cold snaps, New England might be in for energy shortages, one electric company says. This winter’s heating woes might not be limited to high bills for customers across the state: One small Massachusetts electric company is warning of a chance of “rolling blackouts.”
The #1 Most Common Fast Food Chain in Massachusetts is NOT McDonald’s

Massachusetts is known for many qualities including being a great place to raise a family, having a top-quality system for college education, ranking well when it comes to being a fun state and the list goes on and on. Massachusetts is also known for its culture, natural beauty, and sense of community. It's no surprise that many folks flock to Massachusetts for a vacation getaway or to set up roots and become permanent residents.
Native American group in New Hampshire aims to share traditional customs

CLAREMONT, N.H. — A Native American group in New Hampshire is working to incorporate ancient ways and customs into contemporary society. The first people who came to what is now New Hampshire arrived about 11,000 years ago. They divided into several bands, or tribes, as many people know them, including the Penacook, Winnipesaukee, Pequawket, Sokoki, Ossipee and Cowasuck.
Three of the Loneliest States in America Are Here in New England

And these New England states top the Loneliest in America list!. According to Aging in Place, we have some seriously sad conditions here in New England!. The website used such criteria as percentage of single-person households, higher search frequency for dating and friendship apps, divorce rates, and percentage of widows.
