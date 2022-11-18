Eversource customers in New Hampshire along with Connecticut and Massachusetts could be facing higher electric bills soon as the utility prepares a new rate contract for the Public Utilities Commission. Rates on the wholesale market jumped in August and they remain volatile as Eversource prepares to lock in rates. In August, electric rates increased by 60 percent and consumer advocacy officials say they expect higher rates by February. Eversource officials say they’re taking steps to mitigate the impact of the volatile market on customers so they’re paying as close to the true market as possible.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO