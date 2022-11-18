Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple payments coming your way from the state governmentR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
New York Resident Survives in $1,100 Parking Spot Apartment Amid City Rental CrisisSharee B.New York City, NY
The Most Dangerous Intersection in Morris County Is in Our BackyardMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Morristown Man Found Guilty of Kidnapping and Other OffensesMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Rutgers fans await the day when an SHI sellout will mean no tickets for Penn State fans
There was a Penn State game at SHI Stadium on Saturday. At least, that’s how many fans felt at Saturday’s home game for Rutgers — before, during and after a 55-10 loss to the No 11-ranked Nittany Lions. That’s certainly was the mindset Mary Ann Ronckovitz, a...
Can Rutgers make bowl game at 5-7 if it beats Maryland in regular season finale?
Rutgers’ 2022 season will end next weekend barring a miracle. The Scarlet Knights (4-7, 1-7) can no longer clinch bowl eligibility the traditional six-win route following their loss to No. 11 Penn State on Saturday, and the math entering the final weekend of the regular season does not leave them with any reasonable hope of earning a stunning bowl bid by improving to 5-7 with a win over Maryland (6-5, 3-5) next Saturday, either.
Rutgers is still miles from catching the Big Ten’s elite programs | Politi
In the fourth quarter of the latest blowout Rutgers loss to an elite Big Ten program, something interesting was happening in the SHI Stadium press box. Well, to be clear, it wasn’t happening in the press box. It was unfolding three or so hours down I-95, where the No. 2 team in the country was on the ropes against the closest thing the Scarlet Knights have to a rival in this conference.
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano pleads patience to fans after blowout loss to Penn State
On a night when Adam Korsak set the NCAA record for most career punts and punt yardage, the sixth-year senior, playing at home for the final time, was asked to assess how far the Rutgers program has come since he first arrived as a wide-eyed special teams player from Melbourne, Australia.
Injuries were ‘no excuse’ for Rutgers’ loss to Temple, but when will Caleb McConnell, Paul Mulcahy return?
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — For the first time since he joined the program in the 2019-20 season, Rutgers played a game without Paul Mulcahy. The veteran point guard missed the first game of his career on Friday, the left shoulder injury he sustained against Sacred Heart and reaggrevated against UMass-Lowell keeping him out of the Scarlet Knights’ first loss of the season against Temple at Mohegan Sun. He dressed for the game — headband and all — but did not go through pre-game warm-ups, instead high-fiving his teammates as they went through their lay-up lines.
Here are the 5 mistakes that doomed Rutgers in another loss to Penn State
Another year. Another loss to Penn State. Rutgers’ losing streak to Penn State reached 16 games in a row Saturday as the Scarlet Knights were undone by the No. 11-ranked Nittany Lions by two defensive touchdowns, a kick return touchdown and a slew of mistakes that added up to a 55-10 loss at SHI Stadium in Piscataway.
Gavin Wimsatt, Rutgers’ offense crash back to Earth in loss to Penn State
Gavin Wimsatt and the Rutgers offense returned to reality on Saturday. After putting together the best performance of his young career against Michigan State last weekend, the redshirt freshman quarterback and his offense struggled mightily throughout the Scarlet Knights’ 55-10 loss to No. 11 Penn State at SHI Stadium.
No. 21 Rutgers wrestling holds off Stanford as Brian Soldano’s sensational start continues
The rookie just keeps winning. Freshman Brian Soldano registered a first-period fall that all but clinched the match Saturday when No. 21 Rutgers defeated Stanford, 20-15, in an outdoor dual at the Taube Family Tennis Center in Palo Alto, Calif. The bouts ended in a 5-5 split, but Rutgers took advantage of three bonus-point victories by Soldano, Dean Peterson (125 pounds) and No. 10 Sammy Alvarez (141) to gain the edge before heavyweight Boone McDermott sealed the victory with a 14-7 decision over Seamus O’Malley in the final bout.
Rutgers wrestling: 3 takeaways from the Roadrunner Open at CSU Bakersfield
Rutgers finished with three champions but missed out on a pair of statement victories in the final round of the Roadrunner Open on Sunday as it wrapped up their West Coast swing on the campus of California State University Bakersfield. Joe Heilmann (133), Anthony White (149) and Boone McDermott (285)...
Seton Hall whacks Wagner 82-44 ahead of big road trip: 5 observations
Al-Amir Dawes entered the starting lineup and keyed Seton Hall to victory on Sunday. The Clemson transfer made his first start of the season and went for a season-high 19 points, making 5-of-7 from deep, as the Pirates whacked coach Donald Copeland and Wagner, 82-44, before a paid crowd of 8,811 at Prudential Center. Tray Jackson added 16 points, K.C. Ndefo had 12 points and 5 rebounds and Femi Odukale 11 points with 5 rebounds. The 82 points was their season-high, and came off an in-bounds alley oop dunk from Elijah Muhammad.
Dye has been cast as junior twins steer No. 17 Passaic Tech into Group 5 final
On a cold, blustery afternoon, any team would love to have a workhorse running back to help carry the load in those unfavorable elements. All the better if that back can also carry some people with different colored jerseys whenever he charges toward the line in search for daylight. Bonus...
Temple holds off Rutgers at Hall of Fame Showcase
Khalif Battle scored 24 points off the bench Friday, including 13 during a decisive first-half run, as Temple held off
Rumson-Fair Haven rides wind, dominant defense to Group 2 football semifinal win
The Rumson-Fair Haven football team took advantage of a stiff, cold wind at its back, scoring 21 points in the second quarter and 14 in the third on the way to a 42-6 win over Willingboro in an NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 2 state football semifinal Saturday. Rumson-Fair Haven (8-4) will...
Big stop on defense, big run on offense lift Old Tappan over West Morris in G3 semis
If two plays summed up Old Tappan’s performance against West Morris, those two plays happened with under 90 seconds remaining. Old Tappan was clinging to an eight-point lead as West Morris drove from its own 9-yard line to the Golden Knights’ 17-yard line. The Wolfpack faced a 4th-and-2 with arguably the best running back in the state in the backfield. The question Old Tappan had to answer was would it be able to stop West Morris.
No. 2 Crusaders beat No. 18 Delbarton, set up Bergen-Bosco Non-Public A title rematch
The Crusaders wanted it, and they got it. Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, won on Friday night, so No. 2 Bergen Catholic knew a win over No. 18 Delbarton would set up a NJSIAA Rothman/Orthopaedics Non-Public A championship rematch on Friday at 6 p.m. at MetLife Stadium.
No. 15 Northern Highlands outlasts No. 11 North Hunterdon in OT to reach G4 final
Northern Highlands’ down-but-not-out, keep-moving-forward season of swings was perhaps well-represented by the play that gave the Highlanders the lead in overtime. Sophomore quarterback Nate Johnson, who didn’t even start the game, hit junior Fred Kanning on a hitch route across the middle for what seemed like a five-yard pickup at best, perhaps even less.
Delsea, Camden ready for Top-10 football showdown in first-ever state semifinal
For 30 years, Delsea Regional High School football coach Sal Marchese has used sectional championships as the standard for success in his program. Camden has seemingly been chasing a ghost for decades - a second sectional title to go with the one it won in 1976.
With snow falling, No. 1 Don Bosco Prep dominates No. 14 Seton Hall Prep in NP-A semis
There has been no mistaking where Don Bosco Prep wanted to have this season end. The bitter taste of what happened at MetLife Stadium against its biggest rival a year ago has been on coach Dan Sabella and his players’ minds all season long.
Eagles vs. Colts player props: Jalen Hurts props lead the way in Week 11
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Philadelphia (8-1) looks to get past its first loss of the season against Indianapolis (4-5), and we are eyeing up a few Colts...
Will Eagles’ run defense get fixed with Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh? Here’s what NFL analyst says
PHILADELPHIA – When the Eagles’ season reeled off eight consecutive wins to open the season, those victories likely camouflaged a major flaw that no longer could be ignored after Monday night’s 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders. The Eagles were helpless as the Commanders ran for 152...
NJ.com
NJ
229K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0