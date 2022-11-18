Read full article on original website
Accused Serial Car Burglar Arrested By South Jersey Police
A 35-year-old man from Camden has been arrested in connection with multiple break-ins of vehicles, authorities said. On Tuesday, Nov. 22 at approximately 10:30 p.m., Gloucester Township police were dispatched to Bluestone Circle for a vehicle burglary, police said. Police received several additional calls for a report of a man...
$2.25M settlement for N.J. man critically injured by drunk-driving cop who had 15 drinks
The Perth Amboy man who nearly died in 2018 after a drunk cop drove into his parked car at approximately 70 mph has received a $2.25 million settlement, according to his attorney. Amadeo Sosa, then 56, was sitting in his car behind a disabled dump truck on the side of...
Norristown Shooting Victim Recorded Video Of Killer, Police Say
The Philadelphia man shot dead in Montgomery County Monday night recorded his killer on video, authorities say. As Daily Voice has reported, 35-year-old Tyrone Guy was shot on West Main Street in Norristown at about 10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. He died of his injuries early Tuesday morning, officials said.
Man charged with killing 82-year-old father in their apartment, prosecutor says
A 54-year-old man stabbed his father to death in their Hopewell Township apartment Tuesday evening, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office alleged. Joelle Jackson is charged with murder and related weapon offenses in the death of Ishmeal Jackson, 82, the office said in a Wednesday announcement. Township police responded to...
Suspects attack Philadelphia business owner in driveway, steal $60,000: Police
A Philadelphia business owner was attacked in his own driveway. Police say he was robbed of $60,000.
Video: Gunman opens fire on man standing outside of West Philadelphia market, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public's help to identify a gunman wanted in a West Philadelphia shooting caught on camera. According to police, the shooting occurred on Monday morning at 8:42 a.m. on the 5500 block of Market Street. Authorities say an...
Hackensack Man Charged With Pointing Gun At Victim's Head In Front Of Child
A Hackensack man was charged with pointing a gun at a victim's head with a child present during a domestic dispute. Starlyn Delgado Reinoso, 31, was sent to the Bergen County Jail early last Friday, Nov. 18, following the late-afternoon incident on Lehigh Street the day before, records show. He...
New Surveillance Footage Shows Suspects In Terrifying Philly Home Invasion
Philadelphia police have released new video footage of the suspects who invaded an off-campus Temple University dorm and robbed the residents at gunpoint. As Daily Voice has reported, two men entered a student house on the 1300 block of North 15th Street at about 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11.
Philly Police ID Man Who Stalked And Attacked Mom, Son On Video
Philadelphia police say they have identified the man that followed a family out of a convenience store before knocking them unconscious and robbing them. Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Lance Ryan, said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore on Twitter Monday, Nov. 21. Investigators previously said that the suspect...
Man arrested for causing a disturbance in local restaurant, police say
Officers were called to Porta Restaurant on Bloomfield Avenue after a 26-year-old man from Cedar Grove was reportedly causing a disturbance on Wednesday, Nov. 16. When officers arrived, employees were attempting to remove the man from the property. When the officers attempted to intervene the suspect reportedly became combative. The...
Jersey City woman charged with hindering in Hoboken murder
A second person has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Hoboken in September, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Demetria Huggins, 38, of Jersey City, has been charged with providing false information to law enforcement to prevent the arrest of Deon Williams, who was arrested Saturday in the death of 28-year-old Christopher Garcia at a public housing complex on Marshall Drive on Sept. 25.
Off-duty D.C. police officer’s SUV carjacked in N.J. city, authorities say
An SUV belonging to an off-duty, Washington, D.C., police officer was stolen in a carjacking in Union County on Monday, along with the officer’s identification and badge, authorities said. The early morning carjacking occurred in Elizabeth, although a city spokeswoman did not say where the crime occurred. The vehicle...
Man shot at 13 times in West Philadelphia in broad daylight attack
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A man was struck by several bullets after a gunman fired thirteen shots at him in the area of 5539 Market Street on Monday. Police are now asking the public to assist in identifying the gunman. The shooting took place at around 8:52 am on Monday when the armed gunman approached the victim, who was standing outside a corner market. He fired thirteen shots, striking the man several times, before fleeing. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time. He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect fled east on Market Street. He is The post Man shot at 13 times in West Philadelphia in broad daylight attack appeared first on Shore News Network.
Caught on Cam: Gunmen, 1 in Rolling SUV, Ambush Victims in Deadly Shooting
Philadelphia police hope newly released video will help them capture four shooters who killed a man and critically injured another during a daylight ambush earlier this year. The video shows three of the masked men jumping out of a stolen SUV at 17th and Oxford streets, walking around the corner, and ambushing the victims.
Volunteer fire chief injured in rollover crash after responding to call, police say
A Manchester fire chief was seriously injured Tuesday evening when his fire vehicle flipped over after striking a pole while returning from a call, Manchester police said. Brian Flanagan, 43, was airlifted from the scene to Jersey Shore University Hospital in Neptune Township following the 10 p.m. crash, Manchester police said in a statement. Flanagan is a chief with the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department.
Scary attack on Staten Island’s Forest Ave. leaves victim concussed, stabbed. Man, 37, charged.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 37-year-old man faces attempted murder and other charges in connection with a stabbing and beating where the victim was seriously injured on Forest Avenue in Port Richmond. John Kerins stands accused in the assault where EMS found the 56-year-old male victim with a laceration...
Twin brothers charged in Atlantic City drug bust that netted 39,000 doses of heroin, fentanyl
Atlantic City police and other law enforcement partners have charged 16 people after an investigation into a drug distribution ring that was allegedly led by twin brothers, authorities said. Joseph and Justin Suarez, both 37, are accused of operating the drug ring in the area of Florida Avenue, the Ducktown...
19-year-old charged with murder for double homicide in Delaware County, police say
DELAWARE COUNTY - Police say a 19-year-old suspect is responsible for a deadly double shooting that unfolded in Delaware County over the weekend. Two people were killed when shots were fired on Guenther Avenue between Revere Road and Church Lane around midnight Saturday in Yeadon. Nazir Zahid Anderson, 19, was...
PA Man Convicted Of Mass Slaying Gets New Prison Sentence
A Bucks County man who killed four people more than 20 years ago will remain in prison, a court has ruled. Ivory King, now 41, was convicted of fatally shooting four guests at a Memorial Day party in Bristol in 1998 when he was 17, said county District Attorney Matthew Weintraub in a statement.
1 arrested, 3 sought in connection with 'cold-blooded execution' in Yeadon
At least 60 shots were fired just before midnight Saturday in a municipal lot on Guenther Avenue and Church Lane.
