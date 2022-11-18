ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Accused Serial Car Burglar Arrested By South Jersey Police

A 35-year-old man from Camden has been arrested in connection with multiple break-ins of vehicles, authorities said. On Tuesday, Nov. 22 at approximately 10:30 p.m., Gloucester Township police were dispatched to Bluestone Circle for a vehicle burglary, police said. Police received several additional calls for a report of a man...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Philly Police ID Man Who Stalked And Attacked Mom, Son On Video

Philadelphia police say they have identified the man that followed a family out of a convenience store before knocking them unconscious and robbing them. Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Lance Ryan, said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore on Twitter Monday, Nov. 21. Investigators previously said that the suspect...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Jersey City woman charged with hindering in Hoboken murder

A second person has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Hoboken in September, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Demetria Huggins, 38, of Jersey City, has been charged with providing false information to law enforcement to prevent the arrest of Deon Williams, who was arrested Saturday in the death of 28-year-old Christopher Garcia at a public housing complex on Marshall Drive on Sept. 25.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Shore News Network

Man shot at 13 times in West Philadelphia in broad daylight attack

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A man was struck by several bullets after a gunman fired thirteen shots at him in the area of 5539 Market Street on Monday. Police are now asking the public to assist in identifying the gunman.  The shooting took place at around 8:52 am on Monday when the armed gunman approached the victim, who was standing outside a corner market. He fired thirteen shots, striking the man several times, before fleeing. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time. He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect fled east on Market Street.  He is The post Man shot at 13 times in West Philadelphia in broad daylight attack appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Caught on Cam: Gunmen, 1 in Rolling SUV, Ambush Victims in Deadly Shooting

Philadelphia police hope newly released video will help them capture four shooters who killed a man and critically injured another during a daylight ambush earlier this year. The video shows three of the masked men jumping out of a stolen SUV at 17th and Oxford streets, walking around the corner, and ambushing the victims.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Volunteer fire chief injured in rollover crash after responding to call, police say

A Manchester fire chief was seriously injured Tuesday evening when his fire vehicle flipped over after striking a pole while returning from a call, Manchester police said. Brian Flanagan, 43, was airlifted from the scene to Jersey Shore University Hospital in Neptune Township following the 10 p.m. crash, Manchester police said in a statement. Flanagan is a chief with the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
230K+
Followers
134K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy