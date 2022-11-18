Read full article on original website
Nebraska Governor-elect Pillen begins formation of conservative state budget proposal
Governor-elect Jim Pillen is focused on state budget briefings now, with a policy eye cast on later development of an agenda targeting property tax reduction and school funding reform, along with formation of a fiscally conservative two-year state budget proposal. During an interview at the Capitol, Pillen said he "will...
Kansas residents await Medicaid expansion
Hundreds of thousands of Kansas residents are without affordable health insurance, stuck between qualifications for Medicare and Medicaid. Tammi Johnson Arellano is one of those residents in limbo. She was recently diagnosed with cataracts and the doctor told her she is halfway to being blind. “I still can’t see anything,”...
Pew: Of $800 billion in pandemic aid to states, Illinois got $14 billion
(The Center Square) – A new analysis shows the federal tax dollars sent to Illinois and other states since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds were used to support public health, education and to temporarily aid Illinois’ financial condition. According to Pew Charitable Trusts, of the...
Iowa Utilities Board denies Winnebago Tribe's request for environmental study of CO2 pipelines
DES MOINES — The Iowa Utilities Board on Friday denied the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska's request for an environmental impact study along the proposed route of a liquid carbon dioxide pipeline that would run near the tribe's lands. The IUB in its ruling said an independent environmental study is...
Nebraska lawmakers recommend creating code of conduct following misconduct controversy
NEBRASKA CITY — Nebraska lawmakers suggested drafting a formal code of conduct for the Legislature following misconduct allegations made against a former state senator earlier this year. Sens. Mike Hilgers and Wendy DeBoer, both members of the state's Select Interim Ethics Committee, proposed that among other "tentative recommendations" during...
Wayne administrator Mark Lenihan named Nebraska's Superintendent of the Year
OMAHA — Superintendent Mark Lenihan is being recognized for his work after 13 years of leading Wayne Community Schools in northeast Nebraska. Lenihan received the Superintendent of the Year award from the Nebraska Association of School Administrators on Friday during the State Education Conference in Omaha. Recipients of the...
Three legislative session days remain before Illinois' no-cash bail enacts Jan. 1
(The Center Square) – With Illinois state lawmakers set to return to Springfield after Thanksgiving for one more week of session before the new year, questions remain on what will change with the Pretrial Fairness Act set to eliminate cash bail statewide on Jan. 1. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness,...
Republican concedes to Democrat Rob Sand in state auditor’s race
DES MOINES — Iowa still will have one Democrat in statewide office after Republican state auditor candidate Todd Halbur conceded the race Friday to Democratic incumbent Auditor Rob Sand. Halbur said he was dropping his request for a recount because he did not have sufficient resources to file the...
New doctors will split time between urban, rural settings in Nebraska under program
OMAHA — Aiming to combat a shortage of rural physicians, CHI Health and its academic medical partner, Creighton University, have created two residency programs that will allow doctors in training to split time between urban and rural areas of Nebraska. Previously, those residents typically had to train in one...
Locally and statewide, DFL makes gains on Election Day
With inflation and rising fuel prices hammering pocketbooks, violent crime on the rise and President Joe Biden’s approval ratings at low levels, polls and pundits predicted a “red wave” election that would shift power decisively toward the Republican Party. Yet, when the dust settled on early Wednesday...
Forestry has $23.2B impact on SC economy, study finds
South Carolina Forestry Commission officials announced the economic impact of the state’s forestry sector, citing a recently commissioned Economic Impact Analysis for Planning (IMPLAN) study. In detailing the $23.2 billion impact that the allied sectors of forestry and forest products-related industries generate on the Palmetto State’s economy, the Forestry...
Iowa Dems’ caucuses getting fair hearing after rough start, state party leader says
JOHNSTON — At first, Scott Brennan was not sure if Iowa was getting a fair shake. When the national Democratic Party announced its plan to reexamine the order in which states pick the party’s presidential candidates, Brennan, an Iowan and member of the national party’s rules committee, felt like national Democrats simply sought to punish Iowa for the 2020 caucuses, when the program that was designed to report results malfunctioned on caucus night.
Deadline Saturday to register for December election in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana residents who are not already registered to vote can do so Saturday and still qualify to participate in the next election. The state deadline for registration is Nov. 19. Those already registered do not need to take any additional action. Louisiana voters return to the...
Governor to speak at Farm Bureau convention
MACON — Georgia Farm Bureau members will gather on Jekyll Island Dec. 4-6 for the organization’s 85th annual convention. This year marks the 58th time GFB has held its convention on Jekyll Island. Gov. Brian Kemp, American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall, outgoing Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture...
Thanksgiving travel expected to be busiest since 2005
It's not just the stomachs that will be stuffed this Thanksgiving. The highways also will be clogged with drivers as Thanksgiving travel returns to pre-pandemic levels. AAA is predicting that 54.6 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles from home this Thanksgiving, mostly by car, in the busiest year for Thanksgiving travel since 2005.
Wyoming Equality Issues Statement on Colorado Springs Shooting
From CNN: "A 22-year-old gunman entered an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, just before midnight Saturday and immediately opened fire, killing at least five people and injuring 25 others, before patrons confronted and stopped him, police said Sunday. The suspect in the shooting at Club Q was identified as...
Manager search committee, Rescue Plan options on county council agenda
Luzerne County Council on Tuesday will discuss the formation of a citizen search committee to find qualified candidates to be the county’s next full-time manager. Council will also discuss a proposal to allot a portion of the county’s share of American Rescue Plan funding to the Commission on Economic Opportunity, which would funnel the money to county residents in need.
Winthrop Poll: Half of SC GOP voters want Haley to run for president
ROCK HILL -- Former President Donald Trump may face some competition in South Carolina for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Half of S.C. Republicans who are registered to vote think former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley should run for president in 2024, according to the latest Winthrop Poll. The poll results...
Sheriff views Measure 114 as unconstitutional
Law enforcement agencies have been left with many unanswered questions in the wake of Oregon’s gun-control Measure 114 narrowly passing. Polk County Sheriff Mark Garton posted on Facebook today that he has received many inquiries about the measure and its impact. He said he simply doesn’t have answers yet, which adds to uncertainty and angst in the community. However, he unequivocally feels the measure is unconstitutional based on other court rulings within the 9th Circuit Court of appeals.
Waterfowl hunters head to wetlands for start of duck season
SOCIAL CIRCLE — Many hunters headed for their favorite wetland location for the opening day of the Georgia duck hunting season on Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. “Waterfowl hunters should note a few bag limit changes this year — the hooded...
