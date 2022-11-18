Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Next year at Merrie Monarch, what’s old will be new again
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Anticipation is growing for the 60th Merrie Monarch Festival in April. The end of COVID rules will mark a new beginning. And as Merrie Monarch prepares to shake off all restrictions, Festival President Luana Kawelu is filled with gratitude. “The dancers, the kumu, the musicians, the workers,...
bigislandnow.com
Majestic banyan collapses along iconic Hilo road highlighting need for tree-saving plan
A few months ago, the first large banyan on the east side of Hilo’s iconic Banyan Drive transformed from majestic tree to a collapsed mess. “I was working every day, then one day I noticed it,” said Miki Malama, an employee at the nearby Naniloa Golf Course. “And we want to know what happened.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Brush fires close roads on Hawaii Island, Maui as windy conditions persist
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Windy conditions are challenging firefighters across the state Sunday as multiple brush fires were reported. On Hawaii Island, drivers were alerted to a brush fire that shut down at least two roads in Pahala Sunday afternoon. According to the Hawaii Island Police Department, Maile Street and Moaula...
bigislandnow.com
Community and county step up to help stock Food Basket shelves for holidays
Federally-funded food shipped from the mainland typically makes up 85% of the supply for the Big Islandʻs nonprofit Food Basket, but now executive director Kristin Frost Albrecht said it only accounts for about 10% due to national supply chain issues. This shortfall has occurred at a time when the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We who can, should’: How a Hawaii man turned a small toy drive into a movement
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the holidays just around the corner, families near and far are focused on all that needs to be done: Shopping, party planning and gift giving. But for Mark Imaizumi, the top of his list annually is organizing a toy drive for keiki in need. “I think...
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hilo: Pho 19
There are not many places that open beyond 7p or 730p in Hilo, so my options for dinner when I arrived one evening after 7p were very few. After searching online for a long time, I finally found Pho 19 was open until 830p (they took over the Yoon's spot).
Down utility lines close portion of this Hilo road
The Hawaii Police Department said that downed utility lines have closed off a portion of Kanoelehua Avenue on Friday morning.
bigislandvideonews.com
Community Meeting Set For New Vacation Rental Regulations
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - An informational meeting on proposed updates to Hawaii County’s short-term vacation rentals regulation will take place on Monday, November 21st. (BIVN) – The new year will start with an introduction of local legislation to update Hawaii County’s short-term vacation rentals regulation, but the public discussion will begin next week.
King Kekaulike, Waimea prevail in HHSAA Division II semifinals
Waimea and King Kekaulike will play for the Division II HHSAA title next week.
KITV.com
Big Island man faces backlash for urinating on Mauna Kea, posts apology
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- After days of public outrage online, Hawaii Island resident Travis Upright apologized for a viral video of himself urinating on Mauna Kea -- a mountain sacred to Native Hawaiians. Upright posted three apologies on his Instagram page, one with a caption that read, in part,...
bigislandnow.com
Correia named Aloha Exchange Club Officer of the Month for September
Officer Cody Correia, who has been with the Hawai‘i Police Department for two and a half years, was recently honored by the Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawai‘i for his proactive work in two investigations. Correia, who is assigned to the Puna District, was named the club’s Officer...
bigislandgazette.com
Updates to Vacation Rental Regulations Proposed
An update to Hawaii County’s short-term vacation rentals regulation will be introduced in January 2023. Prior to the introduction, Council Members Ashley Kierkiewicz and Heather Kimball are hosting an informational meeting on proposed updates Monday, Nov. 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom. To participate, community members must register for their...
kauainownews.com
High surf advisory issued statewide
A high surf advisory is in effect for north-facing shores of Ni‘ihau, Kaua‘i, Maui, Moloka‘i, O‘ahu and the Big Island. According to the National Weather Service, surf heights are expected to be 12 to 16 feet. Impacts are anticipated to be moderate with strong breaking waves and strong currents that will make swimming dangerous.
bigislandgazette.com
Mayor Roth Makes 2nd Emergency Proclamation for Waipi‘o Valley Road
Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth has made a second proclamation proclaiming a traffic emergency zone declaration for the Waipi‘o Valley Road:. Pursuant to the authority vested in me by Hawai‘i Revised Statutes (“HRS”) Sections 264-1.5 and 127A-25(a), the County of Hawaiʻi’s police powers, and due to the public welfare, health and safety concerns presented by the current conditions of the Waipi‘o Valley Road and the impact of closure on those located in Waipi‘o Valley if the road is closed or fails, I hereby continue, adoption and promulgation of this Mayor’s Waipi‘o Valley Road Emergency Rule No. 2 and Emergency Rule No. 1 previously adopted and promulgated on September 15, 2022. These rules have the force and effect of law.
Hawaii County passes sensitive place bill for guns
After many changes and amendments, the Hawaii County Council passed a bill Wednesday that bans concealed carry of a firearm in certain locations. The Honolulu City Council will be taking up a similar proposal this month.
bigislandnow.com
Missing endangered 13-year-old boy located in good health
Update: Big Island police reported just before 5:30 p.m. in a media release that Adan Seysyuk was located in Hilo and in good health. The Hawai’i Police Department thanks the public for its assistance in located the 13-year-old. Original story: Big Island police are asking the public for help...
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiʻi Radiologic Associates reopens after apparent cyber attack
Hawaiʻi Radiologic Associates reopened this week after a reported cyber attack took their system offline last month, leading to canceled appointments and delays in patients getting test results. The company told West Hawaii Today it was hacked on Oct. 20 causing a shutdown of its phone and computer systems....
bigislandvideonews.com
University of Hawaiʻi 6-Year Strategic Plan Approved
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents last week voted in support of the updated strategic plan, as well as UH mission and vision statements. (BIVN) – During a recent meeting in Hilo, the University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents approved new six-year strategic plan for the 10-campus UH system.
Police Report: Mom Says Big Island Prosecutor Threatened To Shoot Her Son
A Big Island deputy prosecutor with a history of disputes with his neighbors allegedly threatened to shoot a teenager who he felt was harassing him, according to a police report filed last year. The Hawaii Police Department recently released the report in response to a public records request. The prosecutor’s...
bigislandnow.com
Puna man charged with stealing truck and felony drug possession
Kaimilani Payao, 50 of Puna, was arrested and charged with felony theft of a Toyota truck and felony drug possession charges, according to Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. Payao is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Thursday afternoon. He remains in custody in...
