ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Next year at Merrie Monarch, what’s old will be new again

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Anticipation is growing for the 60th Merrie Monarch Festival in April. The end of COVID rules will mark a new beginning. And as Merrie Monarch prepares to shake off all restrictions, Festival President Luana Kawelu is filled with gratitude. “The dancers, the kumu, the musicians, the workers,...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Brush fires close roads on Hawaii Island, Maui as windy conditions persist

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Windy conditions are challenging firefighters across the state Sunday as multiple brush fires were reported. On Hawaii Island, drivers were alerted to a brush fire that shut down at least two roads in Pahala Sunday afternoon. According to the Hawaii Island Police Department, Maile Street and Moaula...
PAHALA, HI
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hilo: Pho 19

There are not many places that open beyond 7p or 730p in Hilo, so my options for dinner when I arrived one evening after 7p were very few. After searching online for a long time, I finally found Pho 19 was open until 830p (they took over the Yoon's spot).
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Community Meeting Set For New Vacation Rental Regulations

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - An informational meeting on proposed updates to Hawaii County’s short-term vacation rentals regulation will take place on Monday, November 21st. (BIVN) – The new year will start with an introduction of local legislation to update Hawaii County’s short-term vacation rentals regulation, but the public discussion will begin next week.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Correia named Aloha Exchange Club Officer of the Month for September

Officer Cody Correia, who has been with the Hawai‘i Police Department for two and a half years, was recently honored by the Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawai‘i for his proactive work in two investigations. Correia, who is assigned to the Puna District, was named the club’s Officer...
HILO, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Updates to Vacation Rental Regulations Proposed

An update to Hawaii County’s short-term vacation rentals regulation will be introduced in January 2023. Prior to the introduction, Council Members Ashley Kierkiewicz and Heather Kimball are hosting an informational meeting on proposed updates Monday, Nov. 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom. To participate, community members must register for their...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
kauainownews.com

High surf advisory issued statewide

A high surf advisory is in effect for north-facing shores of Ni‘ihau, Kaua‘i, Maui, Moloka‘i, O‘ahu and the Big Island. According to the National Weather Service, surf heights are expected to be 12 to 16 feet. Impacts are anticipated to be moderate with strong breaking waves and strong currents that will make swimming dangerous.
bigislandgazette.com

Mayor Roth Makes 2nd Emergency Proclamation for Waipi‘o Valley Road

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth has made a second proclamation proclaiming a traffic emergency zone declaration for the Waipi‘o Valley Road:. Pursuant to the authority vested in me by Hawai‘i Revised Statutes (“HRS”) Sections 264-1.5 and 127A-25(a), the County of Hawaiʻi’s police powers, and due to the public welfare, health and safety concerns presented by the current conditions of the Waipi‘o Valley Road and the impact of closure on those located in Waipi‘o Valley if the road is closed or fails, I hereby continue, adoption and promulgation of this Mayor’s Waipi‘o Valley Road Emergency Rule No. 2 and Emergency Rule No. 1 previously adopted and promulgated on September 15, 2022. These rules have the force and effect of law.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Missing endangered 13-year-old boy located in good health

Update: Big Island police reported just before 5:30 p.m. in a media release that Adan Seysyuk was located in Hilo and in good health. The Hawai’i Police Department thanks the public for its assistance in located the 13-year-old. Original story: Big Island police are asking the public for help...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawaiʻi Radiologic Associates reopens after apparent cyber attack

Hawaiʻi Radiologic Associates reopened this week after a reported cyber attack took their system offline last month, leading to canceled appointments and delays in patients getting test results. The company told West Hawaii Today it was hacked on Oct. 20 causing a shutdown of its phone and computer systems....
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

University of Hawaiʻi 6-Year Strategic Plan Approved

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents last week voted in support of the updated strategic plan, as well as UH mission and vision statements. (BIVN) – During a recent meeting in Hilo, the University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents approved new six-year strategic plan for the 10-campus UH system.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Puna man charged with stealing truck and felony drug possession

Kaimilani Payao, 50 of Puna, was arrested and charged with felony theft of a Toyota truck and felony drug possession charges, according to Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. Payao is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Thursday afternoon. He remains in custody in...
HILO, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy