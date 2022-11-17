Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ocean City Today
Ocean City alley abandonment petition turned in with 825 signatures
Total of 612 needed to bring ordinance to referendum. A total of 825 signatures are under review to determine if the city’s abandonment of a downtown alley for a planned Margaritavile resort and the redevelopment of Baltimore Avenue will be going to the voters to decide. Margaret Pillas, a...
delawarepublic.org
Tension emerges around Kent County Levy Court's plan to provide ARPA funding to Delaware Turf
Kent County’s Levy Court is still distributing more than $30 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, and this week, questions emerged about a large chunk to the Delaware Turf athletic complex south of Dover. Levy Court set its ARPA spending priorities in April, focusing on support for senior...
Ocean City Today
OPA comments on Gavin meeting, Tiffany Knupp fires back
Ocean Pines Association officials said they were stunned this week after Tiffany Knupp, whose son, Gavin, was killed in a hit-and-run accident in July, publicly and angrily rejected an offer by two board members to honor her son with an annual award in his name. According to a statement issued...
WMDT.com
Sussex Montessori school recieves USDA rural development grant
SEAFORD, Del. – Members of the board of the Sussex Montessori School in Seaford welcomed leaders from the USDA Rural Development office and US Senator Tom Carper to announce the awarding of a 400,000-dollar grant to the school. The funding comes with matches from donors, Sussex County, and local...
Ocean City Today
Janasek, OPA could reach settlement
For the second time in a month, the board of directors held a closed meeting to discuss the case, presumably mulling over the details of a potential settlement, which Janasek said he expects. “Right now we’ve given them a proposal to settle the whole thing, cover my costs, which I...
WBOC
Potential 'Game-Changing' Way of Moving People Across the Chesapeake Bay
SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. -- Crisfield could be one destination for a fast passenger ferry. For roughly 15 years the idea of one has enticed locals, but it has never come to fruition. However, most people in Crisfield are still excited about the prospect of it. According to Clint Sterling, Director...
WBOC
Delaware Electric Cooperative: New Sussex County Substation to Improve Reliability for Members
GREENWOOD, Del.- Delaware Electric Cooperative says it has completed construction on a new substation in Sussex County that will improve reliability for its members. The Dorey Substation was energized in late October and will provide power to approximately 2,100 homes in the Georgetown area for decades. Located along Zoar Road, the facility was built to keep up with growing energy demand in eastern Sussex County.
Cape Gazette
First responder community remembers Danny Mitchell
The Cape Region showed up Nov. 19 to remember Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company President Danny Mitchell, who died Nov. 13. Firefighters, police, paramedics and EMS personnel from along the East Coast attended the funeral to show their respects for the longtime dispatcher, firefighter and good friend. The Delaware State...
Cape Gazette
Former Bests' Ace building faces demolition
The former Bests' Ace Hardware building along Route 1 at Five Points is slated for demolition in the near future. Now owned by the Delaware Department of Transportation, the site is scheduled to be cleared in early 2023, said Charles “C.R.” McLeod, DelDOT community relations director. A section...
WBOC
Part of West Main Street in Salisbury to Close Temporarily
SALISBURY, Md.-On Tuesday, November 22, West Main St. will be closed between Market St. and Division St. from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. to allow for the removal of non-functional Christmas lights from Downtown buildings. No traffic will be permitted on the street during this time. No on-street parking will...
Four Favorite Pizza Places in Worcester County, MD
There's nothing like a cheesy, gooey pizza pie to satisfy your appetite. Even though Worcester County isn't known for pizza, there are plenty of places to get your perfect slice. Whether you like plain cheese or extra anchovies, here are four pizza parlors in Worcester County that are worth trying out.
firststateupdate.com
Armed Carjacking Lands Three In Jail, Two Children Released To Parents
The Ocean City Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking that occurred during the early morning hours on November 18, 2022, in Ocean City, Maryland. A concerned citizen informed officers of a possible vehicle break-in in the area of the 10-block of Wicomico Street. While officers were en route to investigate, they were dispatched to the 300 block of Dorchester Street for a report of an armed carjacking with a handgun. Officers located the victim,73, a male from Brandywine, Maryland suffering from a head injury. The victim was transported to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional with non-life-threatening injuries.
One arrested as juveniles target vehicles in the Cambridge West End
CAMBRIDGE, MD – Police in Cambridge are advising residents to lock their car doors, take their keyfobs inside, and to remove all valuables from their vehicles after reports of teenagers breaking into cars in the West End this weekend. Officers received calls shortly after midnight regarding juveniles attempting to break into vehicles in the West End. After 5:00 a.m., CPD officers patrolling the area of Glasgow and Glenburn Avenue discovered juveniles trespassing on private property and entering vehicles. One juvenile was apprehended. The male juvenile was arrested and charged with trespassing and rogue and vagabond and released to their guardian. The post One arrested as juveniles target vehicles in the Cambridge West End appeared first on Shore News Network.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware Covid case count declines for 4th straight month
The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) reported that the statewide seven-day average of new positive Covid-19 cases has decreased for the fourth consecutive month. Hospitalizations and deaths related to Covid-19 have remained low over the same time period. Average new positive cases are lowest in Kent County, with Sussex...
Ocean City Today
Family of Anton Black alleges systemic cover up by state examiners
GREENSBORO — The family of Anton Black and the Coalition for Justice for Anton Black disclosed new evidence Thursday alleging that the state medical examiner’s office shielded police from responsibility for in-custody deaths. The evidence was disclosed as part of the amended federal lawsuit against the Office of...
delawarepublic.org
Potbelly pigs passed off as Pocket pigs going feral in Delaware
Potbelly pigs passed off as teacup, mini or pocket pigs are going feral in Delaware. Owners of these pigs are releasing them into the wild once realizing their mini-pig isn’t so mini anymore. Since 2016, there has been an increase in potbellied pigs running at large in the state,...
fox5dc.com
Maryland man sentenced to five years after 15-month-old ingests heroin and alcohol
SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury, Maryland man was sentenced earlier this month to five years of incarceration after a Worcester County jury found him guilty of reckless endangerment and neglect of a minor. State’s Attorney Kris Heiser said in a press release that the charges stemmed from an incident on...
Coastal Maryland armed carjacking leads to arrest of four teenagers and 12-year-old
Ocean City Police arrested four teenagers and a 12-year-old in connection to an armed carjacking that occurred during the early morning hours on Nov. 12, 2022.
WMDT.com
Lower Shore CASA Program seeks volunteers to help with teens in foster care system, unstable home environments
SALISBURY, Md- An increase in children in foster care and the unstable home system is prompting leaders from the Life Crisis Center to call for more volunteers to help reach out to at-risk youth in Wicomico, Worcester, and Somerset counties. Anthony Mann, of the Lower Shore CASA program of the...
WMDT.com
Two retired deputies win lawsuit against Wicomico Co.
WICOMICO CO., Md. – The Wicomico County Lodge #111 Fraternal Order of Police says one of its members and another retired Deputy have won a lawsuit against Wicomico County. Retired Wicomico Deputies Mike Bowers and Sam Workman claimed that the County erred when calculating their line-of-duty disability retirement pensions by requiring them to pay back certain worker’s compensation benefits that accused before their retirement. In addition, because retired employees are no longer bargaining unit members, they cannot use the employee grievance process through the FOP.
