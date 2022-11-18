Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘My Final Dance': Cheryl Burke Is Leaving ‘Dancing With the Stars' After 26 Seasons
Cheryl Burke, one of the show’s most well-known professional dancers, is bidding farewell to "Dancing with the Stars." Burke announced her upcoming departure from the competition series in a lengthy Instagram post ahead of the season finale on Monday, Nov. 21. “I am sitting here full of so many...
The term ‘heroin chic’ needs to die – even if skinny-worship rages on
With the headline “Bye-bye booty: heroin chic is back”, a New York Post article this month announced that thin is in, again. Or maybe it never left. No, it left, but has returned, perhaps as a backlash to the past decade of progress on size inclusivity in the fashion industry.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up After About 2 Years of Dating
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's romance is no longer the same as it was. The couple and "Don't Worry Darling" co-stars are taking a break after about two years of dating, E! News confirms. "He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her...
