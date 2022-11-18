Read full article on original website
Nikole Hannah-Jones challenges New York City mom's subway concerns under Hochul
1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones mocked Asian Wave Alliance President Yiatin Chu on Thursday for a tweet about subway safety in New York City.
2 fatally struck by NYC subway trains, police say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two people died after they were struck by New York City subways in separate incidents Sunday morning, police said. In the first incident, a man was on the track when he was hit by a northbound Q train at the Broadway- West 28th Street stop at around 2 a.m., police said. […]
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Charges Associates Of “Own Every Dollar” Criminal Enterprise with String of Gunpoint Robberies in Upper Manhattan
Charges Follow 90-Count Indictment Against 10 OED Members in August. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., and New York City Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell today announced an indictment against seven associates of the Own Every Dollar (“O.E.D.”) criminal enterprise. The defendants are charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Robbery, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon, among other charges, for a string of gunpoint robberies from March 2021 until October 2022. Six of the defendants are being charged for the first time in the ongoing investigation, following a 90-count indictment against 10 O.E.D. members in August 2022. The indictment alleges that the defendants collectively orchestrated six different robberies in Upper Manhattan and used social media to scout and target victims wearing expensive jewelry and other accessories. The investigation was conducted in parallel with the Southern District of New York. [1]
Violent neighborhoods making NYC children unhealthy, obese, study claims
NEW YORK, NY – A study published by Science Direct in October claims life in dangerous New York City neighborhoods is contributing to the overall obesity and unhealthiness of city children. According to the paper, researchers estimated the relationship between neighborhood violent crime and child and adolescent weight and fitness. It used detailed data from the Fitnessgram assessments of public school students in New York City and matched that data to point specific crime data geocoded to students’ residential locations. The paper also claims city violence negatively affects the health of young girls more than boys. “We find for adolescent The post Violent neighborhoods making NYC children unhealthy, obese, study claims appeared first on Shore News Network.
Disbarred NYC lawyer gets 15 months for firebombing NYPD vehicle during George Floyd unrest
A now-disbarred New York City lawyer was sentenced to 15 months on Friday for firebombing an NYPD vehicle during George Floyd protests back in 2020.
TMZ.com
Trey Songz Denies Beating Woman in New York City, Police Report Filed
Trey Songz is on the police's radar in New York after a woman claims he brutalized her last month -- a claim he's calling BS on ... TMZ has learned. NYPD sources tell us the alleged victim filed a report in late October, claiming Trey punched her in the face repeatedly while inside a bowling alley bathroom. We're told she also alleges TS dragged her by her hair ... and that she was taken to the hospital for what cops noted were visible minor injuries.
How a man who served time on Rikers came to serve in the NY Assembly
“I knew people wanted me to fail, so that was motivation for me,” Assemblymember Eddie Gibbs said in an office in East Harlem on Oct. 17. Eddie Gibbs brings inside perspective to questions of crime and redemption. [ more › ]
Family member taken into custody in Queens triple murders, awaiting extradition to NY: Police
Police say the relative of the three women who were killed in Queens was in Virginia police custody and is now in the process of being extradited back to NY.
DOC commissioner blames de Blasio for Rikers Island troubles
NEW YORK -- Just a day after a federal judge gave the Adams administration more time to fix the problems on Rikers Island, CBS2 questioned the city correction commissioner to find out how he's going to fix things.He sat down with political reporter Marcia Kramer for a recording of CBS2's Sunday talk show "The Point."In an administration that rarely blames problems on others, there was a stunning charge from correction commissioner Louis Molina about the problems at Rikers Island: blame Bill de Blasio."The former administration made some decisions that critically hurt the agency, just to...
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Thousands of Shluchim Pose for ‘Class Picture’ Outside Chabad Headquarters
Thousands of Shluchim today posed for a “class picture” outside Chabad World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, N.Y. 6,500 rabbis and guests from all 50 states and more than 100 countries are in New York for the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Shluchim in New York, an annual event aimed at strengthening Jewish awareness and practice around the world.
Voter turnout in NYC plummeted from 2018 — even with early voting
Gov. Kathy Hochul stands alongside Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado at their election night party. Hochul was declared the winner over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin, becoming the first woman to be elected governor of New York. Nearly two-thirds of active voters in New York City declined to cast ballots in this month’s gubernatorial election. [ more › ]
pix11.com
New law raises punishment for stealing packages
This year, a new New Jersey law brought stiffer penalties against porch pirates. This year, a new New Jersey law brought stiffer penalties against porch pirates. Push grows in New York to end mandatory minimum sentencing. Advocates on Wednesday launched a statewide campaign to revamp sentencing laws and empower judges...
NBC New York
Yelling Passenger Charges Cockpit Door After Flight Lands at JFK Airport: Officials
A passenger aboard a flight that had just landed at New York City's JFK Airport charged at the cockpit door and tried to break inside, according to officials. The LOT Polish Airlines flight from Warsaw landed at the Queens airport around 8 p.m., Port Authority Police said. That's when the man began yelling and went to the cockpit door, a witness said, then started banging on it.
NYC criminal justice advocates demand release of NYPD gang database report
With less than two months left in 2022, criminal justice advocates are urging city officials to release a long-awaited report on the NYPD gang database. The yearslong investigation is supposed to be released this year, the Department of Investigation commissioner previously said. [ more › ]
A Long Island village is prepping for months without internet. Is NYC ready, too?
A Nassau County village laid out a contingency plan earlier this year in case the internet ever goes out for months. The village of Lynbrook recently released an 11-page plan detailing how the government and essential services could run without broadband. [ more › ]
Man attacked; sneakers, jacket, wallet stolen walking in Union Square Park: NYPD
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was robbed and assaulted by a group of people in Union Square Park Thursday night, NYPD said. The victim, 31, was walking through Union Square Park opposite 29 Union Square West when an unknown group of two females and three males walked up behind him, pulling his jacket […]
Passenger accused of causing disturbance at JFK Airport
NEW YORK -- A passenger is accused of causing a disturbance on board an LOT Polish Airlines flight arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport.Video from inside the cabin shows police boarding the plane after it landed safely around 8:30 p.m. Friday.The passenger who captured the video said a man tried to storm the cockpit.Other passengers helped the flight attendants to subdue the man.He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.Authorities are looking into the incident.
pix11.com
Man wrongfully convicted in 14-year-old girl's Queens death exonerated
Shamel Capers had been sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection with the death of 14-year-old D'aja Robinson. The teen was riding a Q6 bus home from a Sweet 16 party when she was shot and killed. Capers was exonerated on Thursday. Man wrongfully convicted in 14-year-old girl’s Queens...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Powerless Tenants and Landlord Raised Alarms About E-Bikes That Sparked Midtown Blaze
Long before a disastrous fire caused by exploding e-bike batteries erupted inside a Midtown East luxury apartment building at 429 E. 52nd St. in Manhattan last week, the alarm bells were ringing loudly regarding Apartment 20F. For months, tenants had warned the building’s management about e-bikes parked in the hallway...
Top aide to Eric Adams set to resign
Lorraine Grillo’s planned last day is Jan. 6, following the expected exit next month of the mayor’s longtime confidant and current chief of staff, Frank Carone.
