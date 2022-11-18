Read full article on original website
University of Idaho murders: blood seen oozing from house amid reports of previous threat
Months before four University of Idaho students were murdered, a man allegedly menaced a group of students on campus with a knife as new photos emerged of the crime scene.
Idaho police provide updates in press conference one week after brutal university murders
Police in Moscow, Idaho, held a press conference on Sunday afternoon to provide an update on the quadruple fatal stabbing of University of Idaho students.
Idaho murder victim's sister says she called man 7 times night of slayings: Report
The sister of Kaylee Goncalvez, one of the four University of Idaho homicide victims, says she called a man named Jack six times before she was killed.
University of Idaho student shared eerie final message hours before 4 pals found dead in ‘crime of passion’
A UNIVERSITY of Idaho student shared an eerie last message just hours before she and three friends were killed in a "crime of passion." Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was one of four people found dead in an off-campus apartment in Moscow, Idaho on Sunday. The group's deaths have been linked to...
Police: Suspect sought in University of Idaho student deaths
Investigators are looking for a suspect in the deaths of four University of Idaho students whose bodies were found at an off-campus home during the weekend, a newspaper reported.Authorities in the city of Moscow, Idaho, have released little information about the deaths, including the cause, but have said all four students are victims and that there is no active risk to the community.The Idaho Statesman reported late Monday night that investigators are seeking a suspect.“All I can say is the deaths are ruled a homicide at this point, and homicide and murder are synonymous,” police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger told...
Revolutionary Iran kiss photo goes viral as beautiful act of defiance against regime
The Iranian couple, who cannot be identified as their faces remain obscured, defy a few different Sharia laws with this simple act of defiance against the Islamist regime.
Fugitive at large in East Idaho
U.S. Marshals are searching for an armed and dangerous fugitive in East Idaho. Dominick Adrian Zazweta, 31, of Pocatello, was recently seen in the Gate City and could also be in Idaho Falls. Zazweta, who has a history of drug use and violence, is wanted for a federal supervised release...
If Idaho murder victims 'were going to go, they were going to go together,' friend says
Close friends of University of Idaho homicide victims Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen remember them as not only best friends but as sisters who loved to laugh and sing.
Phoenix police identify family of five found dead in home
An Arizona family that was found dead in their home on Wednesday was identified by police, who are now investigating the incident as a homicide.
New details emerge in University of Idaho murders case
In the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students, new evidence shows that one of the victims was killed in their bed, according to the county coroner. One of the victims’ mothers made a plea to the killer to turn themselves in. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest updates on the tragedy.Nov. 19, 2022.
Parents of Idaho university murder victim reveal why investigation is taking so much time: 'made a mess'
The parents of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Idaho college students who was fatally stabbed, said the investigation will take time due to all of the evidence police have collected.
Wisconsin teacher sues school district after being fired for speaking out against 'gender identity'
A Wisconsin school counselor is suing district officials over what she believes is a violation of her First Amendment rights after being fired for speaking out against gender identity.
Gabby Petito's mother highlights Dylan Rounds case after 20-year-old Utah farmer disappeared in May
Gabby Petito's mother is shining light on the case of missing Dylan Rounds, a 20-year-old farmer from Utah who vanished in May 2021. Police arrested a suspect in July.
Elderly Oregon woman tears through town at 112 mph, leads cops on chase even after running over spike strips
An elderly Oregon woman going 112 mph led authorities in a pursuit that did not end until after her car ran over spike strips and police further used a PIT maneuver.
Bear attacks woman who's walking her dogs, she plays dead even with 'crunched' skull
A Maryland woman was walking her two dogs when she and her pets encountered a bear. The bear went after her — and caused severe nerve and skull damage requiring multiple surgeries.
Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
Police say 2 roommates were home when 4 Idaho students were stabbed to death and don't know why it took hours to call 911
Idaho police now say they can't be sure there isn't a threat to the community, which has been rocked by the killings.
Florida suspected serial killer who confessed to 'get right with God' says 'no doubt' he choked victim in 1991
Florida serial killer suspect Michael Townson told investigators that he fatally choked Linda Little in 1991 and dumped her body in Georgia.
Coroner: Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a rental house near campus were stabbed to death in their beds and likely were asleep when they were attacked, a county coroner told a cable news channel. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt also told NewsNation on Thursday that each victim suffered multiple stab wounds from a “pretty large knife.” “It has to be somebody pretty angry in order to stab four people to death,” Mabbutt told NewsNation. The victims were stabbed in the chest and upper body, the coroner said. Efforts by The Associated Press to reach Mabbutt by telephone Friday were diverted to an Idaho State Police spokesperson, who did not immediately return messages.
University of Idaho murders could have been committed by more than one perpetrator: Dr. Michael Baden
Forensic pathologist and Fox News contributor Dr. Michael Baden breaks down police protocol for investigations in cases like the Idaho student murders.
