Moscow, ID

The Independent

Police: Suspect sought in University of Idaho student deaths

Investigators are looking for a suspect in the deaths of four University of Idaho students whose bodies were found at an off-campus home during the weekend, a newspaper reported.Authorities in the city of Moscow, Idaho, have released little information about the deaths, including the cause, but have said all four students are victims and that there is no active risk to the community.The Idaho Statesman reported late Monday night that investigators are seeking a suspect.“All I can say is the deaths are ruled a homicide at this point, and homicide and murder are synonymous,” police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger told...
Jackson Hole Radio

Fugitive at large in East Idaho

U.S. Marshals are searching for an armed and dangerous fugitive in East Idaho. Dominick Adrian Zazweta, 31, of Pocatello, was recently seen in the Gate City and could also be in Idaho Falls. Zazweta, who has a history of drug use and violence, is wanted for a federal supervised release...
NBC News

New details emerge in University of Idaho murders case

In the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students, new evidence shows that one of the victims was killed in their bed, according to the county coroner. One of the victims’ mothers made a plea to the killer to turn themselves in. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest updates on the tragedy.Nov. 19, 2022.
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
The Associated Press

Coroner: Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a rental house near campus were stabbed to death in their beds and likely were asleep when they were attacked, a county coroner told a cable news channel. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt also told NewsNation on Thursday that each victim suffered multiple stab wounds from a “pretty large knife.” “It has to be somebody pretty angry in order to stab four people to death,” Mabbutt told NewsNation. The victims were stabbed in the chest and upper body, the coroner said. Efforts by The Associated Press to reach Mabbutt by telephone Friday were diverted to an Idaho State Police spokesperson, who did not immediately return messages.
