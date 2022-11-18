ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 67

danno2021
2d ago

women need a way of self defense. a pistol could have saved if not all then most of them. I feel for the families. I couldn't imagine .

Reply(3)
28
Sylvia Rivas
2d ago

I can't believe roommate not hear screaming for help or none try calling 911 check maintenance worker and ex boyfriend 😡

Reply(3)
19
jmichelle
1d ago

Whoever killed these people knew them. I don't think it was random, but hopefully we'll find out what really happened to these people. What a tragic and sad situation.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Mo. Mom of 5 Young Sons Is Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide: 'Our Hearts Bleed in Agony'

Misty Brockman, 40, was found along with the body of Kevin Moore, 42 in the Northland area of Kansas City, Mo., on Oct. 16 Missouri authorities are still investigating the death of a Kansas City mother of five who was found shot to death in a wooded area in the Northland part of the city earlier this month. Capt. Leslie Foreman of the Kansas City Police Department tells PEOPLE that the department's homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances of 40-year-old Misty Brockman's death. Brockman's body was found...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC News

Police arrest woman in disappearance of 6-year-old Idaho boy missing for over a year

Police in Idaho have arrested a woman in connection with the disappearance of 6-year-old Michael Vaughan, who has been missing for over a year, officials said. Sarah Wondra, 35, was arrested over the weekend and charged with a felony count of failing to notify or delaying notification of death to authorities, Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff told NBC affiliate KTVB of Boise. Wondra lives in a home investigators have been searching since Friday night, the station reported.
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Bodycam captures moment Tyson Foods CFO arrested after woman woke up to find him ‘drunk’ and asleep in her bed

Body-camera footage shows the moment the chief financial officer for Tyson Foods, was arrested in Arkansas after he allegedly broke into a home and was found sleeping in a stranger’s bed.John Tyson, who is also a fourth-generation relative of the company’s founder, was arrested on 6 November on charges of public intoxication and trespassing after finding his way into the home of a college-aged woman who didn’t know him, authorities said.On Friday, ABC 40/29 obtained body-camera footage from the Fayetteville Police Department which shows officers dragging a disoriented Mr Tyson from the bed. The 32-year-old, dressed only in his...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
People

Okla. Couple Killed 6 Kids in Murder-Suicide; Family Struggled with Debts, Father's Head Injury

Authorities in Oklahoma identified the deceased suspects as parents Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittney Nelson, 32 Family members allege the parents accused of killing their six children in an apparent murder-suicide may have been facing mounting financial pressures prior to their deaths. Authorities in Oklahoma identified the deceased suspects as parents Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittney Nelson, 32, according to reports. Speaking with Tulsa World, Brian's parents, Danny and Marilyn Nelson, confirmed their grandchildren — Brian II, 13; Brantley, 9; Vegeta, 7; Ragnar, 5; Kurgan, 2; and Britannica, 1 — were the six...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Texas mother lost her home and job and was threatened with jail after asking eight-year-old son to walk home alone

A Texas mother who asked her misbehaving eight-year-old son to walk half a mile home through a quiet suburban neighbourhood says her life was upended after she was charged with child endangerment.Mother-of-three Heather Wallace, 37, a qualified teacher and child sleep therapist, faced up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the second-degree felony charge.Rather than risk jail time, Ms Wallace told The Independent she admitted the offence and carried out a community service programme.She was forced to resign from her job and is now barred from working with children. She and husband Scott have sold their family home...
TEXAS STATE
People

Slain Idaho Students Appear to Be Seen on Twitch Video at Food Truck Hours Before They Were Murdered

Four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in an off-campus home on Sunday. No suspects have been named or arrested at this time As investigators piece together a timeline of the hours leading up to the killings of four University of Idaho students, two of the victims appear to be seen ordering food from a late-night food truck in a livestream video. In the video, which was has been shared widely on social media, it appears that Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves order food...
MOSCOW, ID
NBC News

New details emerge in University of Idaho murders case

In the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students, new evidence shows that one of the victims was killed in their bed, according to the county coroner. One of the victims’ mothers made a plea to the killer to turn themselves in. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest updates on the tragedy.Nov. 19, 2022.
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

New York Cop Shoots Two Women Before Killing Herself, Police Say

A New York police officer shot two women before shooting and killing herself Monday, the Rochester Police Department said. Tiffani Gatson, a 29-year-old police officer, was off duty when the “domestic dispute” occurred, police said. She killed 27-year-old Angely Solis, also injuring a 30-year-old unnamed victim, who was sent to the hospital. Police haven’t yet clarified the relationship between Gatson and the victims or a possible motive behind the dispute. “Unfortunately, we have seen events of this nature occur all too frequently and struggle to find answers in the aftermath,” Greece Police Chief Michael Wood said. “The effects are far-reaching, from those who have lost loved ones to others throughout law enforcement organizations when a police officer commits such a horrible act, to our entire community."Read it at NBC News
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Mail

'I lost my damn son': Uvalde families' fury as Texas top cop tells school shooting hearing that officers 'did not fail' and were inside building within minutes of massacre

The chief of the Texas Department of Public Safety claimed his officers 'did not fail' the Uvalde community during the massacre that left 21 people dead. DPS Director Steven McCraw, who is facing calls to resign over officers' failure to quickly subdue shooter Salvador Ramos at the Uvalde Elementary School, said he'd gladly go if his department was at fault.
UVALDE, TX
People

People

355K+
Followers
59K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy