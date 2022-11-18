A New York police officer shot two women before shooting and killing herself Monday, the Rochester Police Department said. Tiffani Gatson, a 29-year-old police officer, was off duty when the “domestic dispute” occurred, police said. She killed 27-year-old Angely Solis, also injuring a 30-year-old unnamed victim, who was sent to the hospital. Police haven’t yet clarified the relationship between Gatson and the victims or a possible motive behind the dispute. “Unfortunately, we have seen events of this nature occur all too frequently and struggle to find answers in the aftermath,” Greece Police Chief Michael Wood said. “The effects are far-reaching, from those who have lost loved ones to others throughout law enforcement organizations when a police officer commits such a horrible act, to our entire community."Read it at NBC News

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO