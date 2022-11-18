ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Man Found Shot To Death In Trenton SUV: Authorities

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Trenton Police Photo Credit: Trenton Police Facebook

A man was found shot to death in an SUV in Trenton on Thursday, Nov. 17, authorities said.

Trenton Police officers responding to a Shot Spotter activation near the 800 block of Carteret Avenue found a white Mercedes that had been hit with several bullets and a man fatally shot in the driver’s seat around 1:30 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Public Information Officer Casey A. DeBlasio said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

