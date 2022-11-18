Read full article on original website
Crime Stoppers offering cash reward that leads to arrest of murder suspect
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible for killing a man on November 12. Officials say Cornelius Brown, 48, was sitting in his front yard at his home in the 4800 block of Castle Guard when someone shot him and his neighbor multiple times.
17-year-old boy facing murder charges in ambush-style shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A teenage boy has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting that took place back in May. Victor Rivas, 17, has been formally indicted this week in the killing of Ethan Soto. On May 16, officers responded to a shooting off the 2100 block...
Six years later | Family of missing Maria Llamas waits as investigators work to identify remains found
POTEET, Texas — Missing for six years. The disappearance of Maria Llamas is a cold case, according to San Antonio Police. Llamas was last seen at The Poteet Flea Market where she was shopping with her husband. At some point, she wandered off and surveillance video captured her final...
Man shot by step-son as he was assaulting the boy's mother, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A woman's son shot his step-dad after the man allegedly assaulted her, San Antonio police said. One of the bullets also went into a neighbor's home. The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday at a home in the 1000 block of Center Street on the city's east side.
'Tis the season for stealing
SAN ANTONIO — As shoppers hunt for bargains, some people are looking for a ‘real steal.’. Texas is among the top five states for holiday auto theft, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). San Antonio is already seeing a spike. The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD)...
One person hospitalized and several detained after shooting at South Park Mall, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — Shoppers fled the South Park Mall Friday after a shooting at the food court. Medics took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. San Antonio Police Sgt. Washington Moscoso says authorities detained four or five young people for questioning, including the suspected shooter.
'She's going to return' | Father of missing Lina Sardar Khil keeps faith fire burning
SAN ANTONIO — Eleven months. 335 days. Whatever the perspective of days, minutes, and seconds do not get lost on Riaz Sardar Khil. Neither is his focus on faith. Family, friends, and advocates that support him are not planning to rally remembrance on Sunday, November 20, for the 4-year-old girl. Instead, there will be an observance for Lina on Tuesday, December 20, the one-year mark of her disappearance.
Four apartments damaged in overnight fire on northeast-side of town
SAN ANTONIO — An overnight fire at a northeast-side apartment complex damaged four units, firefighters say. The fire broke out around 1:00 a.m. on the 11200 block of Perrin Beitel Rd at the OakRidge Apartments. Firefighters saw smoke coming from a third floor unit when they arrived, and quickly...
'Very productive day': Seven people arrested for human trafficking and smuggling in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sherriff Javier Salazar gave a briefing Thursday afternoon about multiple cases involving human-trafficking and that led to the arrests of seven people. Salazar provided the briefing about two cases that, while not connected, both took place this month. A total of 17 migrants were...
Police searching for suspect in 2019 Rim Shopping Center shooting
SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for help in the search for a suspect in the deadly shooting of a man at The Rim Shopping Center back in 2019. The shooting happened on December 8, 2019 in the 17623 block of La Cantera Parkway. Authorities said witnesses reported a...
Person killed in rollover crash near downtown, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was killed in a rollover crash near downtown early Thursday morning. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office reported that a car had flipped over the concrete barrier at I-35-South at the Frio exit on the large circular turnaround. just before 3 a.m. According to BCSO,...
Five minors recovering from crash in stolen car, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Five minors are recovering from crashing into Apache Creek near downtown late Tuesday night. It started with San Antonio Police discovering a stolen car on the road just before midnight. They say an officer ran the plate and began following the car but he didn't speed...
Police investigating deadly crash after man hit by 18-wheeler
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating a deadly crash after a man was hit and killed by an 18-wheeler truck on the east side of town Tuesday night. The fatal accident happened around 9:02 p.m. on Rigsby at Bermuda. Police arrived at the location and found a man of unknown age, unresponsive on the roadway.
Police looking for suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run accident
SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for help finding the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run accident in October on the east side of San Antonio. Guillermo Martinez Jr. was struck by a gray four-door sedan on October 13, 2022. He later died of his injuries from the crash. The...
Woman in custody after gasoline-soaked rags found at scene of east-side fire, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Officials are searching for a possible arsonist after an east-side home went up in flames overnight. It happened on South Gevers Street at Aransas Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say a woman was taken into custody and some gasoline-soaked rags were found. at the home,...
'Live like Angel' | Brother strives to do good in memory of local athlete killed in 2021 wreck
SAN ANTONIO — It's been a year since the tragic passing of Angel Gonzalez. The 21-year-old was killed after an 18-wheeler cut him off on Bexar County's far south side on November 17, 2021. Gonzalez's car went underneath the big rig along Highway 16 and got stuck. Through grief,...
Man shot in the stomach, arm after altercation near laundromat
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the stomach and arm after an altercation near a northeast-side laundromat, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened on Tuesday morning on Fairdale Drive. Police said two men got into argument, and the victim was rushed to Brooke Army...
Local man says someone in a homeless camp burned and wrecked his property
SAN ANTONIO — A Blanco Road businessman claims someone in a homeless camp burned and wrecked his commercial building is grateful the people in the camp have finally been dispersed, after months of complaining. Gary Arnold claims someone from a nearby encampment broke a window to gain access and...
Mother's car stolen just days after moving to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — On Monday morning, Michelle Salinas ran outside her apartment with her two boys. It was their first day of school in San Antonio, after the family returned to a city Salinas previously called home. "We had some tacos in the morning," she said, "and I am...
