SAN ANTONIO — Eleven months. 335 days. Whatever the perspective of days, minutes, and seconds do not get lost on Riaz Sardar Khil. Neither is his focus on faith. Family, friends, and advocates that support him are not planning to rally remembrance on Sunday, November 20, for the 4-year-old girl. Instead, there will be an observance for Lina on Tuesday, December 20, the one-year mark of her disappearance.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO