Read full article on original website
Related
countynewsonline.org
Mississinawa Valley High School Blackhawks win 48 – 13
The lady Blackhawks played a great defensive game vs Lehman Catholic getting a win by a score of 48 – 13. Leading the way for the lady Hawks:. Taylee Woodbury – 21pts including 6 three’s made. Syenna Purdin – 12pts including 4 three’s. Jocelyn Hoggatt...
High school football: Marion Local blanks Allen East in regional finals
WAPAKONETA — The Marion Local machine continues to roll. The Flyers put on another dominating performance on both sides of the ball to oust Allen East, 55-0, in the Division VI regional final Saturday. Marion Local improves to 14-0 and will face Columbus Grove at Lima Stadium in the...
Springfield crushes Liberty, advances to D1 semifinal
The Springfield Wildcats defeated Olentangy Liberty 35-7 in the regional final to advance to the division one state semifinal.
peakofohio.com
Potential school threat handled quickly at Indian Lake High School
A potential school threat was handled quickly Thursday morning at Indian Lake High School. School administrators were notified of the potential social media threat involving a student at ILHS at the start of the school day. School Resource Officer Logan Miller, the Washington Township Police Department, and school administrators immediately...
dayton.com
Before actress Allison Janney was a star, she was an aspiring figure skater from Oakwood
Allison Janney, best known for her roles on “Mom,” “The West Wing,” “Masters of Sex” and “I, Tonya,” grew up in Oakwood and attended the Miami Valley School. Even though she’s become hugely successful in her acting career, she’s remained connected with her roots here. When she became the first Daytonian to win an Oscar, her father said, “She loves Dayton and always talks about all the support it gives her.”
dayton.com
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
hometownstations.com
Trooper Gibson named 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Lima Post
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post: (Lima) – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Kenton J. Gibson has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Lima Post. The selection of Trooper Kenton J. Gibson, 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during...
New life reportedly coming to former Logan’s Roadhouse location
Construction on the vacant Logan's Roadhouse may begin as soon as January, according to the township.
Multiple vehicles slide off I-75 near Miami-Shelby County line
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple vehicles have reportedly slid off I-75 near the Miami-Shelby County line due to icy road conditions Friday morning. According to the Ohio State Patrol, at least four vehicles slid off I-75 before exit 90 on both sides of the interstate near the Miami-Shelby County line just after 5:30 a.m. Friday. […]
Multiple accidents reported in Darke County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple car accidents have been reported in Darke County Friday morning. According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are working on three different car accidents Friday. Darke County Sheriff’s Office confirmed accidents in the following locations: State Route 47 on Marshall Road State Route 49 and Hunted Road US-127 No […]
2 injured, 11 displaced after Dayton house fire spreads to multiple homes
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews worked through winds and frigid temperatures battling several house fires on the same street in Dayton on Saturday. According to dispatch, a call first came in at 10:12 a.m. for a report of a house on fire on the 200 block of Irwin Avenue in Dayton. Dayton Fire Department District […]
WANE-TV
2 teen boys ID’d in fatal T-bone crash with grain trailer
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – New details have been revealed in the Saturday morning T-bone crash that killed two teenagers and injured two more. An updated press release Sunday from the Huntington County Coroner said 19-year-old Vincent Spear was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT and crashed into a grain trailer around 8 a.m. Saturday, at the intersection of SR 124 and CR 300 West in Huntington County.
Daily Advocate
Gilbert arrested after holding female and daughter captive
UNION CITY — On Nov. 18, officers of the Union City Ohio Police Department were dispatched to 337 North Walnut St. in reference to a Domestic incident. Upon officers arriving a female was found with multiple injuries. During the investigation, it was found that the female was involved in a domestic altercation with her boyfriend. Further investigation showed that the female had been locked inside her house with her boyfriend, and unable to leave for six days.
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Hamilton, OH
For a town the size of Hamilton, there is a surprising variety of places that will satisfy the most demanding among us. Here are some of the Best Restaurants in Hamilton OH. The southern-style ribs at this chill cafe are legendary in Hamilton, and any visitor to the city should not leave without trying them. Mike Neal, the proprietor and namesake of the eatery, is responsible for the barbecue dishes, which pay homage to his home state of Alabama.
Water main break project to impact busy Kettering street
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews repairing a water main break may cause drivers some slowdowns on a portion of a busy road in Kettering. According to a release, crews are working to repair a water main break on West Dorothy Lane, just east of Southern Blvd. The work will impact drivers in the eastbound lanes […]
Delphos Herald
Riddell purchases salon at age 19
DELPHOS — Emmalee Riddell was the proud new owner of the Cameo Beauty Salon in April at the tender age of 19. Riddell, daughter of Kim Furry and Brian Riddell, graduated from Rhodes State College with an associate’s degree the same time she graduated from Jefferson High School with her diploma in 2021. She graduated with honors from both schools.
WANE-TV
Driver T-bones grain trailer in Huntington County; 2 dead
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two people died in a T-bone crash Saturday morning between a vehicle and a semi, according to a release from the Huntington County Coroner. Police began investigating around 8 a.m. and determined a vehicle, with four people inside, was headed northbound on CR 300 West in Jefferson Township and did not stop at the stop sign. Instead the vehicle continued through the road’s intersection with SR 124 and hit a commercial grain trailer that was headed eastbound.
Urbana Citizen
Brewery opens in Urbana
Urbana Brewing Co. (UBC) cut the ribbon on its new facility Friday afternoon in the northwest corner of Monument Square. The brewery offers custom draft beers on tap brewed on site and also its own hand-crafted pizza. Beer options in the brewery’s “starting lineup” include ales and stouts with names like UBC Wheat, Centennial IPA, UBC Blonde, Kilted Climber, Park Ave. Pale Ale and Forgotten Oatmeal Stout. The menu also includes seltzers in various rotating flavors.
dayton.com
Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop offers nostalgia, wonder to downtown Springfield
A taste of Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory now calls Springfield home. Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, known for its candy buffet and walls of both unique and bizarre soda flavors, opened its 101 W. High St. location on Thursday. Potential customers lined up to enter the shop Thursday afternoon....
Lima News
Ohio Chamber president: Ohio municipal tax burden needs new look
COLUMBUS — Ohio has a lot going for it, but if the state is to be the best place in the nation to do business, it has work to do, said Steve Stivers, the president of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. Among the tasks Stivers suggested to Dayton Area...
Comments / 0