Delta (12-12) Hamilton Heights (10-12) – Coach Chad Ballenger has a team that will be young, inexperienced and undersized with just one starter returning in 5-11 junior Tillman Etchison (12.0 ppg, 2.8 assists, 1.6 rebounds). Other projected starters are 6-1 senior Evan Williamson (4.7 ppg, 49% 3-point shooter), 6-1 senior Maddox Bohland (3.1 ppg, 2.4 rebounds), 6-1 junior John Irion and 6-foot junior Sam Dawson. Others in the rotation for playing time are 5-7 senior Cooper Vondersaar (2.1 ppg, 1.5 assists), 5-8 junior Phoenix Vondersaar, 6-1 junior Simon Knott, 6-6 junior Isaiah Grimsey, 6-1 senior Braylon Collins, 5-8 senior Colin Kuhn, 6-foot junior Nathan Yoder and 5-10 sophomore Tyler Champion.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO