Friday football semistate scores and next week's state pairings
Andrean (10-3) vs. Evansville Mater Dei (11-3), 11 a.m. New Prairie (13-1) vs. East Central (12-2), 3 p.m. F.W. Carroll (13-0) vs. Center Grove (11-2), 7 p.m. Adams Central (14-0) vs. Indianapolis Lutheran (14-0), 11 a.m. Class 3A. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (10-4) vs. Lawrenceburg (13-1), 3 p.m. Class 5A. Valparaiso...
WTHR
Operation Football semi-state scores - Nov. 18, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — The state finals in the Indiana high school football playoffs have been set after Friday night's semi-state games. Valparaiso 22, Fort Wayne Snider 21 (F/OT) State championship: Saturday, Nov. 26, 7 p.m. Class 4A. New Prairie 10, Kokomo 9. East Central 24, Roncalli 21 (F/OT) State championship:...
Indiana high school football semistate roundup: Scores, highlights, stats
These games determine who earns a spot in Indiana high school football championship games. IndyStar has semistate coverage from HSE at Carroll, Center Grove vs. Cathedral, Roncalli vs. East Central, Bishop Chatard vs. West Lafayette and Lutheran vs. North Decatur, but we will have scores from every game. ...
11/18 Highlight Zone Prep Scoreboard
INDIANA FOOTBALL SEMI-STATE6AHamilton Southeastern 15 Carroll 21Center Grove 33 Indianapolis Cathedral 10 5AValparaiso 22 Snider 21Whiteland 21 Castle 7 4ANew Prairie 10 Kokomo 9Indianapolis Roncalli 21 East Central 24 3AIndianapolis Chatard 21 West Lafayette 3Monrovia 7 Lawrenceburg 35 2ABishop Luers 29 Andrean 48Linton-Stockton 28 Evansville Mater Dei 51 1AAdams Central 35 North Judson 0Indianapolis Lutheran […]
Friday’s KHSAA football playoff scores
Class 6A Bullitt East 28, Central Hardin 15 Lex. Bryan Station 10, Lou. Trinity 7 Lou. Balla
WNDU
Friday Night Football: Semi-state in Indiana, Michigan
(WNDU) - High school football teams in both Indiana and Michigan took part in semi-state playoff games Friday night. Here are the scores and highlights involving our local teams:. INDIANA. Class 4A. New Prairie 10, Kokomo 9. New Prairie advances to the 4A State Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in...
WLKY.com
High School Playbook scores, highlights for Nov. 18
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Bullitt East 28, Central Hardin 15 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Help us get more scores faster by tweeting the score from your school with #WLKYScores or by tagging @WLKY in your tweets!
Indiana high school basketball Class 3A preview: What to know about Indy-area teams
