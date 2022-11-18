ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

alachuachronicle.com

St. Augustine man arrested for Gainesville carjacking

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Edward Dwayne Harris, 31, of St. Augustine, was arrested today and charged with carjacking with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department Officer that she was driving in the 3300 block of NE 12th Street...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Authorities searching for rapist who skipped trial

According to the Office of the State Attorney, Ian Montero-Lopez of Gainesville did not show up to his trial today and has multiple warrants, but was convicted for a crime that occurred last year. Alachua County Sheriff's Office says on Dec. 24th, 2021, they responded to a sexual battery complaint...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Pedestrian hit on University Avenue

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after getting hit while crossing a busy street in Gainesville last night. Gainesville Police officers say the wreck happed near the 400 block of West University Avenue. The pedestrian was walking south when they were hit by a vehicle traveling east. First...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Pair arrested for allegedly abusing disabled woman in their care

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shamika Johnson Belle, 41, and Derell Percell Jenkins, 32, have been arrested and charged with false imprisonment, neglect of a disabled adult with great harm, and neglect of a disabled adult without great harm. The victim, a 19-year-old woman who has been diagnosed with Down Syndrome,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Bell woman held on $6M bond for attempted murder

A Nov. 11 domestic disturbance shooting led to a Bell woman’s arrest in Gilchrist County on charges that included attempted murder. According to a Gilchrist County Sherriff’s Office (GCSO) release, deputies arrested Samantha Jane Long, 31, of Bell, on Wednesday in connection with the Nov. 11 incident. They charged her with attempted premeditated murder and felony child abuse and are holding her on a $6 million bond.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Ride-along with GPD on a Saturday night

Have you ever thought about what a night out on the town might look like for law enforcement?. CBS4’s Giselle Thomas did a ride-along with the Gainesville Police Department to see what a Saturday night downtown looks like from a police officers point of view. At 2am on the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Possible murder-suicide in Columbia County leaves two dead

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened early on Thursday morning. Deputies say just after midnight, they responded to a home in Fort White and found two people dead of apparent gunshot wounds. The investigation revealed that hours before, several people gathered at the home.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested for stealing car because her car was almost out of gas

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shayna Lacie Prescott, 23, was arrested early this morning and charged with grand theft of an automobile after allegedly stealing the car of her friend’s roommate because her car was almost out of gas. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department Officer that Prescott was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Man arrested for following driver and pointing gun at him on Archer Road

According to Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Richard Bertram Johnson Jr. was arrested after an incident that occurred on Archer Road last night. ACSO says that a victim called the dispatch center stating he was being followed by Johnson. The victim says after minutes of being followed, they came to a red light. Johnson then got out of the vehicle and got a duffle bag out of his trunk and proceeded to get back into the car.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Home destroyed in fire

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At 1:44 p.m. on November 19, Alachua County Fire Rescue received a call for a house fire from a citizen who said his neighbor’s house was on fire. The neighbors tried to extinguish the fire with a garden hose prior to fire department arrival.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

High Springs house fire

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Alachua left nobody injured but 2 pets are believed to be dead. The blaze was reported by a neighbor off of NW 132nd Lane in Alachua County. When crews arrived around 1:45 pm, nearly half of the home was on fire.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Interlachen

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a vehicle near Hawthorne. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that a 82-year-old driver from Hawthorne was traveling east on State Road 20 in the outside lane. At that time the pedestrian stepped out in front of their...
HAWTHORNE, FL

