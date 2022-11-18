Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
ocala-news.com
Silver Springs man with prior battery conviction accused of attacking woman in bar
A 58-year-old Silver Springs man with a prior felony battery conviction was arrested after he was accused of attacking a woman inside a bar. On Thursday, November 17, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to Suite 306, a cigar bar located at 3131 SW College Road in Ocala, in reference to a battery incident.
alachuachronicle.com
St. Augustine man arrested for Gainesville carjacking
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Edward Dwayne Harris, 31, of St. Augustine, was arrested today and charged with carjacking with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department Officer that she was driving in the 3300 block of NE 12th Street...
mycbs4.com
Authorities searching for rapist who skipped trial
According to the Office of the State Attorney, Ian Montero-Lopez of Gainesville did not show up to his trial today and has multiple warrants, but was convicted for a crime that occurred last year. Alachua County Sheriff's Office says on Dec. 24th, 2021, they responded to a sexual battery complaint...
WCJB
Pedestrian hit on University Avenue
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after getting hit while crossing a busy street in Gainesville last night. Gainesville Police officers say the wreck happed near the 400 block of West University Avenue. The pedestrian was walking south when they were hit by a vehicle traveling east. First...
alachuachronicle.com
Pair arrested for allegedly abusing disabled woman in their care
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shamika Johnson Belle, 41, and Derell Percell Jenkins, 32, have been arrested and charged with false imprisonment, neglect of a disabled adult with great harm, and neglect of a disabled adult without great harm. The victim, a 19-year-old woman who has been diagnosed with Down Syndrome,...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bell woman held on $6M bond for attempted murder
A Nov. 11 domestic disturbance shooting led to a Bell woman’s arrest in Gilchrist County on charges that included attempted murder. According to a Gilchrist County Sherriff’s Office (GCSO) release, deputies arrested Samantha Jane Long, 31, of Bell, on Wednesday in connection with the Nov. 11 incident. They charged her with attempted premeditated murder and felony child abuse and are holding her on a $6 million bond.
WCJB
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) -Marion County Sheriff’s deputies reported that the students involved in violating another boy, attend Williston Middle-High school but the incident actually happened in Marion county. According to several parents, two eighth graders sodomized a sixth-grade boy with a pipe, recorded it, and posted the video on...
mycbs4.com
Ride-along with GPD on a Saturday night
Have you ever thought about what a night out on the town might look like for law enforcement?. CBS4’s Giselle Thomas did a ride-along with the Gainesville Police Department to see what a Saturday night downtown looks like from a police officers point of view. At 2am on the...
mycbs4.com
Legally-blind man seeks justice after deputy arrested him mistaking cane for firearm
Columbia County, FL — Residents of Lake City came together this morning to fight for justice for legally blind veteran James Hodges, who was arrested by Columbia County deputies. "The only way to drive away darkness is to turn the lights on," Hodges said. On Oct. 31st Hodges was...
First Coast News
James Hodges, attorney, Lake City community members speak about alleged constitutional violations by police
Hodges, who is legally blind, was walking home when he was arrested. He is now calling for an investigation into the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
WCJB
Possible murder-suicide in Columbia County leaves two dead
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened early on Thursday morning. Deputies say just after midnight, they responded to a home in Fort White and found two people dead of apparent gunshot wounds. The investigation revealed that hours before, several people gathered at the home.
WCJB
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies investigate after teen shot in Silver Springs Shores
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenager was rushed to the hospital in Marion County after a shooting on Wednesday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing much information on the shooting. Deputies did confirm the shooting happened on Pine Pass Lane around 10 p.m. The teenager was taken...
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for stealing car because her car was almost out of gas
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shayna Lacie Prescott, 23, was arrested early this morning and charged with grand theft of an automobile after allegedly stealing the car of her friend’s roommate because her car was almost out of gas. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department Officer that Prescott was...
mycbs4.com
Man arrested for following driver and pointing gun at him on Archer Road
According to Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Richard Bertram Johnson Jr. was arrested after an incident that occurred on Archer Road last night. ACSO says that a victim called the dispatch center stating he was being followed by Johnson. The victim says after minutes of being followed, they came to a red light. Johnson then got out of the vehicle and got a duffle bag out of his trunk and proceeded to get back into the car.
alachuachronicle.com
Home destroyed in fire
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At 1:44 p.m. on November 19, Alachua County Fire Rescue received a call for a house fire from a citizen who said his neighbor’s house was on fire. The neighbors tried to extinguish the fire with a garden hose prior to fire department arrival.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for making death threat that caused Josh Richards to cancel UF appearance in June
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ryan Christopher Marin, 19, was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill after allegedly posting an image on Instagram on June 15 depicting himself as a fictional anime character pointing a gun at TikTok star Josh Richards, with Richards bleeding from bullet holes.
WCJB
Lake City man was arrested after he attempted to kill his ex-girlfriend
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Lake City was arrested after deputies say he attempted to kill his ex-girlfriend. Suwannee County deputies say that Christopher Foust, 45, forced his way into her home Tuesday morning. Once inside, he attacked her and another victim with a hammer and a...
click orlando
Marion Sheriff Office offers takeover of school security, district seeks community input
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County School Board members are calling on the community for input after a proposal from the sheriff’s office to take over school security. “I want the community to become aware of it, to read it for themselves, to ask the tough questions,” said Eric Cummings who is the chair of Marion County’s School Board.
WCJB
High Springs house fire
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Alachua left nobody injured but 2 pets are believed to be dead. The blaze was reported by a neighbor off of NW 132nd Lane in Alachua County. When crews arrived around 1:45 pm, nearly half of the home was on fire.
WCJB
Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Interlachen
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a vehicle near Hawthorne. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that a 82-year-old driver from Hawthorne was traveling east on State Road 20 in the outside lane. At that time the pedestrian stepped out in front of their...
Comments / 0