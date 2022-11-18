Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Nebraska LGBTQ Community reacts to Colorado Nightclub Shooting
Nebraska LGBTQ organizations are reacting to the deadly mass shooting at a nightclub in Colorado Saturday. Police say a gunman killed five people and injured at least 25 before being subdued by patrons at 'Club Q' in Colorado Springs. In a post on Facebook, OutNebraska writes "we are absolutely heartbroken...
KETV.com
Meet Bruno, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. We are gonna talk about Bruno. This Vizsla mix is a handsome, cuddly fellow that loves to give kisses and snuggle up to people. He's a little timid at first, but is all love once he's had a chance to meet you.
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s second hunting accident in two days sends Omaha man to hospital
Lincoln, NEB. (KLKN) – A hunting accident Saturday morning left a 22-year-old Omaha man with injuries that were not life-threatening. This is the second hunting accident reported in two days in Nebraska, and the third reported this year. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. southeast of Yutan, along the...
etxview.com
New doctors will split time between urban, rural settings in Nebraska under program
OMAHA — Aiming to combat a shortage of rural physicians, CHI Health and its academic medical partner, Creighton University, have created two residency programs that will allow doctors in training to split time between urban and rural areas of Nebraska. Previously, those residents typically had to train in one...
KETV.com
Top seven on 7: KETV NewsWatch 7's top stories of the week, Nov. 12-18
OMAHA, Neb. — Remembering a shooting victim, keeping students safe in rural Nebraska and more lead our top seven stories of the week. Cars line around the block for Church's Texas Chicken. A world-renowned fried chicken restaurant opens in Omaha — and cars lined around the block to grab...
KETV.com
University of Nebraska launches historic $3 billion fundraising campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska launched a historic $3 billion fundraising campaign to support students, faculty, academic programs and research to address needs across the state. "As Nebraska's only public university, we have a special opportunity and responsibility to meet the needs of students, our state and...
agupdate.com
21-year-old Nebraskan shines as social media ag influencer
Laura Wilson is a social media influencer growing interest in agriculture across Nebraska, throughout the U.S. and even across the world. Born and raised in Hamilton County, Nebraska, Wilson farms with her husband, her father and grandfather on her home ground. The 21-year-old, whose calls her social media channel Laura...
klkntv.com
48-year-old Nebraska inmate dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An inmate died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center, authorities said. Antoine Young, 48, was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. But his cause of death has not been determined. Young was serving a life sentence...
1011now.com
Niobium mining coming to southeast Nebraska
Three months ago Jon Beckenhauer had a stroke. Friday, he took time to thank first responders, his healthcare team, and his wife after he made a full recovery.
Dry conditions continue despite light snow accumulations this week
We did have a couple of days with light snow accumulations, but did not do anything to improve or worsen the drought deficit.
WOWT
48-year-old Nebraska inmate sentenced for murder dies in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska inmate sentenced to life in prison has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 48-year-old Antoine Young died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Young started his sentence on Feb. 3, 2009, and was serving life for first-degree murder and use...
klkntv.com
Nebraska one of many states excluding mental health crises from abortion exemptions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska is one of many states with a clause in its abortion ban that mental health advocates say is cruel. While there are exemptions for life-threatening emergencies, psychiatric crises don’t count. An Arizona mother of three who became suicidal during her fourth pregnancy said...
Daily Nebraskan
BREAKING NEWS: University announces historic statewide $3 billion fundraising campaign
The University of Nebraska’s top executives announced the largest fundraising campaign in the history of the university on Tuesday. The 30-minute address detailed the university’s plans to raise $3 billion across 150,000 unique donors through its “Only in Nebraska” campaign, according to University President Ted Carter. The chancellors of the university’s four campuses, including Ronnie Green, Chancellor for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln each detailed what areas of their campuses would benefit from the funding.
WOWT
Nebraska’s incoming governor filling cabinet posts
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - In the days since he was voted into the state’s top office, Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen has been assembling his cabinet. Friday, Team Pillen announced that Tony Goins, currently part of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ administration, will continue to serve as director of the state Department of Economic Development. He has served there since 2019, according to the news release from Pillen’s team.
KSNB Local4
No nitrate police: State and local regulators can’t, or won’t, stop our drinking water from getting worse
LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -The farmer was growing impatient. He and dozens of other central Nebraska farmers had gathered for mandatory training in Columbus a few weeks before last Christmas. In response to high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a “Phase 3 area.” That led to new requirements – like this training to help farmers manage their nitrogen fertilizer use.
KETV.com
Foundation celebrates Malcolm X induction to Nebraska Hall of Fame
The Malcolm X Memorial Foundation on Saturday celebrated the civil rights leader's induction into the Nebraska Hall of Fame. Organizers say his legacy extends far beyond his national efforts, reaching right here to Omaha. Minister. Orator. Scholar. Activist. Malcolm X encompassed all these attributes and more in his nearly 40...
etxview.com
Nebraska Governor-elect Pillen begins formation of conservative state budget proposal
Governor-elect Jim Pillen is focused on state budget briefings now, with a policy eye cast on later development of an agenda targeting property tax reduction and school funding reform, along with formation of a fiscally conservative two-year state budget proposal. During an interview at the Capitol, Pillen said he "will...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Nebraska
The midwest state of Nebraska is right in the middle of the Great Plains and has miles and miles of flat grasslands and corn fields. But the landscape is dotted with a few natural lakes as well as some larger human-made reservoirs. Some of the more popular lakes like Lake C (Cunningham) and Lake Wanahoo may be great recreational lakes but are they also some of the deepest? Just how deep is the deepest lake? Read on to discover all about the deepest lake in Nebraska.
1011now.com
Election 2022: Race for Nebraska Legislative Dist. 20 will go to a recount
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The race for the Unicameral seat for Nebraska Legislative Dist. 20, located within Douglas County, is headed for a recount. Friday’s latest updated ballot counts for Douglas County further tightened the close race between John Fredrickson and Stu Dornan to replace State Sen. John McCollister.
