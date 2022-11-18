Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
Rapid City church hands out free meals before Thanksgiving
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Not everyone has the means to cook a Thanksgiving meal or a family to celebrate with, but Valley Community Church in Rapid City wants to change that. ”We’re doing a drive-thru dinner, this is our third year of doing this. It’s a free dinner, everyone is welcome to it, first come, first serve. We’ve done just about 200 meals an hour this year, this is a record for us,” said Bill Resterer, with the outreach program for Valley Community Church.
kotatv.com
A dozen new firefighters joined the Rapid City Fire Department.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Throughout the 12-week training process, the recruits spent five days out of the week doing academic work and hands-on training to prepare for graduation to become full-fledged firefighters. The fireman built some essential skills they will carry throughout their journey as official department members. “It’s...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, November 19
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, November 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A body discovered in Aberdeen has turned into a homicide investigation. One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Rapid...
KEVN
Fire burns home in Wall
WALL, S.D. (KEVN) - Volunteer firefighters responded to a blaze at a home in rural Wall. Shortly before 3 PM Saturday, firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Eagle Cir. According to the Wall Volunteer Fire Department, crews found a free burning fire, that extended to the roof of a home.
KELOLAND TV
Cabin destroyed in Jackson County structure fire
JACKSON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in western South Dakota responded to a structure fire in Jackson County Saturday afternoon. According to the Kadoka Volunteer Fire Department, arriving units found the cabin, located 20 miles east of Kadoka, fully engulfed in flames. All occupants were able to exit the...
KEVN
Holiday art market is back
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The art market is an annual event that was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But, after a two-year hiatus, it’s back with 19 artists showing off their work. “We had a great response, a large group of people applied to be vendors. We filled...
newscenter1.tv
Cheer on Rowan Grace at this upcoming watch party!
Beginning at 6:00, the public is invited to The Park at 707 Mountain View Road for a special viewing of the show. Host Brandi Schutz explained about the requirements for the event. Who is Brandi Schutz?. Aside from the host of the event, Schutz is the Owner, Manager, and CEO...
KEVN
The ovens are running hot again this year for the annual KOTA Care and Share Food Drive
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Church Response is an organization in Rapid City that needs your help again this season. The KOTA Care and Share Food Drive is hosting our annual Bagel in the Street tomorrow (Friday) from 6:30 to 9 a.m. We will be located in front of the...
KELOLAND TV
Names released in 2 fatal crashes; Nightclub shooting; New airline coming to Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A woman from Lincoln, Nebraska has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash south of Brooking Wednesday.
KELOLAND TV
Officer shoots man wielding knife, Rapid City Police say
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City early Friday morning, Rapid City Police said. Police officers were dispatched to 330 Philadelphia St. around 5 a.m. Friday in response to a call of an adult man running through the halls of an apartment building causing a “disturbance.” Witnesses told police that they saw the man stabbing himself with the knife prior to the arrival of police.
sdstandardnow.com
West river petition drive to get abortion rights on South Dakota’s 2024 ballot began yesterday in Rapid City.
I had a chance to meet with Pam Cole of Dakotans for Health in Rapid City yesterday. We were at the opening event for a west river petition drive to get abortion rights in South Dakota on the 2024 ballot. She was joined by volunteers Brandon Geck , Adam Weiland and McKenzie Merchant with Sisters United.
KEVN
One-stop-shop offers free services to those in need
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cold temperatures often make people grateful for what they have, and that was no different with the November snows. It was a time for Community Connect offer their services. Operating for several years, and previously known as Homeless Connect, the one-stop-shop operated out of an...
‘We want to look past just inviting visitors to come here’
Growing tourism in a way that “improves or maintains the wellbeing of residents” was the topic of conversation at a Monday workshop in Rapid City. Workshop organizer Visit Rapid City wants to identify shared community goals to incorporate into a “destination stewardship plan” — or a tourism plan that has a positive impact on the […] The post ‘We want to look past just inviting visitors to come here’ appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
hubcityradio.com
Rapid City man shot dead by Rapid City police officer
RAPID CITY, S.D.(KBHB) – A Rapid City man was fatally shot by a Rapid City Police officer Friday morning at a Philadelphia Street apartment building. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. According to Chief of Police Don...
kotatv.com
More snow on the way
Rapid City woman in grief after her cat was shot with a pellet gun. Domino, Cara Torpey’s cat was shot with a pellet gun and killed around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning at the South Creek Village apartments. Club for boys christmas tree. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:00 PM...
KEVN
SD Mines celebrates 33rd annual ‘Diwali Night’ to unite all cultures
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Diwali is a tradition in Eastern religions that celebrates the “victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.”. South Dakota Mines has been celebrating the holiday on its campus for 33 years. Members of the community came together Saturday night in the Surbeck...
KEVN
Much nicer for next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will still be cold tonight, but not as bad as last night. Lows across the area will mostly be in the teens. Highs tomorrow will also be better with most of our area peaking in the 30s. Sunday we’ll continue to warm up with a lot of the area expected to reach the 40s and possibly lower 50s. As a whole, next week is going to be much better with sunny skies and highs in the 40s.
KEVN
Homestake Opera House Marks 40th Anniversary of the Festival of Trees
LEAD, S.D. (KEVN) - THIS YEAR THE HOMESTAKE OPERA HOUSE WILL CELEBRATE ITS 40TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE FESTIVAL OF TREES. IN HONOR OF ITS RUBY YEAR, FRIDAY WILL KICK OFF THIS GRAND OCCASION WITH A SILENT AUCTION. THE AUCTION IS OPEN FOR PUBLIC VIEWING FROM 1-3PM FOLLOWED BY A MIXER AT LEAD AND DEADWOOD CHAMBERS. AND ON SATURDAY, THE EVENTS WILL BEGIN AT 1PM FOR THE VIEWING ONLY SILENT AUCTION. DOORS WILL OPEN AT 4PM TO HOST THE SILENT AUCTION WITH THE LIVE AUCTION BEGINNING AT 6PM.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Police Department urges caution when purchasing through online marketplaces
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department were dispatched to a residence in Star Village at around 5:25 p.m. Nov. 13, to take a report of a robbery that had occurred earlier in the day. While speaking to the reporting party, police learned they had attempted to...
newscenter1.tv
The Main Street Square Ice Rink is open for the season! Here are 5 things you should know
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The ice rink at Main Street Square in Rapid City is officially open, here’s what you should know:. The rink is open from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon to 8:00 p.m. Friday through Sunday. It’s closed on Mondays.
Comments / 0