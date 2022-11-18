Read full article on original website
Indians Fall to Godley in Area Round
ABILENE - The Seminole Indian football team lost Thursday night in Abilene to the Godley Wildcats 41-40. Both teams scored six touchdowns - it came down to extra points and the Tribe came up two short of winning the game. The game was a contrast of styles with both teams trying to impose their wills on offense with Seminole passing and Godley running. Each defense had trouble at different…
Early, Bangs, Coleman, Richland Springs Teams Fall
The Area Round of the playoffs proved to be the end of the season for Early, Bangs, Coleman and Richland Springs on Friday night. In Vernon, Early lost to Canadian 42-14. In Burleson, Bangs lost to Riesel 38-14. In Weatherford, Coleman lost to Crawford 34-13. In Mertzon, Loraine defeated Richland Springs 52-0.
Brownwood, Early, Bangs, Coleman, Richland Springs Continue in the Playoffs
The Brownwood Lions play Canyon at 7 o’clock Friday night in Midland. The game will be on KOXE 101.3, or the KOXE App or KOXE.com. The Bangs Dragons play Riesel at 7:30 pm in Burleson. The game will be on KBWD 1380 AM or on the KOXE App or KOXE.com.
Future of the Family: 17-year-old Amarion is 'goofy and musically talented'
Help Amarion find his Forever Home! This 16-year-old is sweet and loves being goofy. He also plays tennis and is musically gifted and wants to be an orchestra director! Amarion needs a loving family who believes in positive reinforcement. Future of the Family: 17-year-old Amarion is ‘goofy …. Help...
Line-up for 12th annual Outlaws and Legends released
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Outlaws and Legends have officially announced the 2023 artist line-up and set times for each performance. On March 31 and April 1, Outlaws and Legends will return to the Big Country for a day of music and fun. Proceeds from the musical festival go to Ben Richey Boys Ranch & Family […]
Truck flipped on North 1st in Abilene after hitting curb
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A silver truck flipped onto the median between North 1st Street and the train tracks after the driver lost control. Around 3:00 p.m., the driver was heading towards Willis Street when he lost control of his truck, hitting a curb and flipping in the process. According to an Abilene Police Officer, […]
Abilene grocery stores ready for Thanksgiving rush, tips on how to secure your holiday needs
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For some, the Thanksgiving preparation may just be setting in. But grocery stores all across the nation have been planning for this day for months. Meticulously ordering extra and stocking shelves in anticipation of the day before Thanksgiving rush. These preparations can start as early as July, according to Time Ferrar, […]
The oldest African American church in Abilene celebrates 137 years of service and community
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Just four years after the City of Abilene was established, reverend James Curry from Sherman, founded Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Although there were not many African Americans in Abilene, according to Reverend Andrew Penns. “Blacks did not have access to adequate churches, did not have access to lots of things that […]
The annual Rainbow Trout stocking tradition is returning to The Big Country
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Right before Thanksgiving day, thousands of rainbow trout will be restocked into cold freshwater for the winter. Carl Kittel, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Rainbow Trout Program Director, said this program allows fishermen to catch these cold-water fish. “TPWD stocks catchable sized fish during winter months to create unique winter angling […]
Two pets die after food on stove causes fire at Abilene mobile home
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two pets died after food on the stove caused a fire at an Abilene mobile home Friday morning. The fire happened at a home on the 600 block of Chapel Hill Road around 9:30 a.m. Firefighters at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the home […]
TxDOT Abilene preparing area roads for possibility of winter weather
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation in Abilene has begun preparing area roads for the possibility of winter weather. Main lanes along Interstate 20, area highways, and highly traveled farm-to-market roads are being treated with a brining solution as a precaution. TxDOT says the National Weather Service is predicting a chance of […]
Sweetwater Employees help out Nolan County, raise over 41,000 pounds of food
Sweetwater, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The ninth annual food drive hosted by the United States Gypsum Company (USG), benefited the Nolan County food bank. This year, the food drive provided over 41,000 pounds of food. Employees at USG invest their own time and money to feed families in Nolan County and Sweetwater in need. Phil Baucom, […]
Winter weather preparations underway in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — Winter weather can lead to icy roads and slippery conditions. West Texas might experience freezing rain, fog and some light snow Nov. 18 and 19, while the Big Country has the risks rain and snow, so the Texas Department of Transportation Abilene has been preparing the roads as a precautionary measure.
This Bar and Grill Was Once a Hot Spot in Abilene is Now for Sale
I remember sitting inside the Firehouse Bar and Grill broadcasting live on Fridays, Saturdays, or whatever day of the week and/or holiday it was or when they had some hot talent come and perform live there. Now, the Firehouse Bar and Grill is closed and I found out it's for sale. Check out the photos below.
Residents’ spark change in Abilene Sears Park neighborhood
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Right across the street from Arthur Sears Park, you can find Bill Enriquez, known as a neighborhood historian for many local residents. He carries around a special book in his hand like it is his most prized possession. “I know all the history, I was here when they built it,” said […]
Fire causes an estimated $50K in damages to Abilene home
A fire at a home in the 5000 block of Big Sky Drive in Abilene Thursday caused an estimated $50,000 in damages, the Abilene Fire Department said. At approximately 1 p.m. Thursday, the AFD was dispatched to the fire. Crews arrived and found heavy smoke coming from the home. A second alarm was called by command to provide more firefighters at the scene.
Neighbors of Abilene Homicide recall a gunshot and suspicious car
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Neighbors of Chungu Mishele, victim of a homicide Saturday, talked to KTAB/KRBC about what they noticed throughout the night. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, around 2:20 a.m., police found 24-year-old Chungu Mishele, deceased, with a gunshot wound. Suspect 18-year-old Brandon Neely was arrested in Wills Point, Texas around 1:00 p.m. Sunday, […]
Man found deceased in southeast Abilene, possible homicide
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was found deceased from apparent trauma in southeast Abilene. According to a press release, a call around 2:20 Saturday morning was made to Abilene Police Department. When police arrived on scene, they found a deceased male in a residential area. Members of the Major Investigation Bureau are currently investigating […]
Abilene police investigating homicide in southeast neighborhood
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department is investigating a homicide in an Abilene neighborhood. According to a press release, police arrived in a far southeast Abilene neighborhood around 2:20am last night to find a man dead. Police noted his cause of death was apparent trauma. The incident is...
Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas?
Mama Jack's Road House Cafe is a place where you can enjoy a hearty meal. They offer delicious home-cooked food, including cinnamon rolls and pancakes. They also have a great selection of coffee. The prices are moderate, and the service is excellent. If you're in Kountze, Texas, you'll want to check out Mama Jack's Road House Cafe.
