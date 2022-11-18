ABILENE - The Seminole Indian football team lost Thursday night in Abilene to the Godley Wildcats 41-40. Both teams scored six touchdowns - it came down to extra points and the Tribe came up two short of winning the game. The game was a contrast of styles with both teams trying to impose their wills on offense with Seminole passing and Godley running. Each defense had trouble at different…

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO