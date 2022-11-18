Read full article on original website
KEVN
Bagels in the Street kicks off KOTA Care and Share Food Drive
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 2022 KOTA Care and Share Food Drive officially began Friday with the traditional Bagels in the Street event. Despite the bone-chilling cold, hundreds of people drove down Saint Joseph Street to stop in front of the Duhamel building to donate. For their efforts, they got bagels from Black Hills Bagels, coffee from Dark Canyon Coffee Company or a Pepsi product.
KEVN
Rapid City church hands out free meals weekend before Thanksgiving
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Not everyone has the means to cook a Thanksgiving meal or a family to celebrate with, but Valley Community Church in Rapid City wants to change that. “We’re doing a drive-thru dinner, this is our third year of doing this. It’s a free dinner, everyone is welcome to it, first come, first serve. We’ve done just about 200 meals an hour this year, this is a record for us,” said Bill Resterer, with the outreach program for Valley Community Church.
KEVN
Holiday art market is back
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The art market is an annual event that was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But, after a two-year hiatus, it’s back with 19 artists showing off their work. “We had a great response, a large group of people applied to be vendors. We filled...
KEVN
A dozen new firefighters join the Rapid City Fire Department
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Throughout the 12-week training process, the recruits spent five days out of the week doing academic work and hands-on training to prepare for graduation to become full-fledged firefighters. The fireman built some essential skills they will carry throughout their journey as official department members. “It’s one...
sdstandardnow.com
West river petition drive to get abortion rights on South Dakota’s 2024 ballot began yesterday in Rapid City.
I had a chance to meet with Pam Cole of Dakotans for Health in Rapid City yesterday. We were at the opening event for a west river petition drive to get abortion rights in South Dakota on the 2024 ballot. She was joined by volunteers Brandon Geck , Adam Weiland and McKenzie Merchant with Sisters United.
KEVN
SD DOT seeks public input on Neck Yoke Road project
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The public is encouraged to give their thoughts on a potential construction project on the intersection of Neck Yoke Road and Highway 16 in Rapid City. The potential project by the South Dakota Department of Transportation includes asphalt surfacing, grading, as well as a bridge...
newscenter1.tv
Cheer on Rowan Grace at this upcoming watch party!
Beginning at 6:00, the public is invited to The Park at 707 Mountain View Road for a special viewing of the show. Host Brandi Schutz explained about the requirements for the event. Who is Brandi Schutz?. Aside from the host of the event, Schutz is the Owner, Manager, and CEO...
KEVN
SD Mines celebrates 33rd annual ‘Diwali Night’ to unite all cultures
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Diwali is a tradition in Eastern religions that celebrates the “victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.”. South Dakota Mines has been celebrating the holiday on its campus for 33 years. Members of the community came together Saturday night in the Surbeck...
KEVN
Fire burns home in Wall
WALL, S.D. (KEVN) - Volunteer firefighters responded to a blaze at a home in rural Wall. Shortly before 3 PM Saturday, firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Eagle Cir. According to the Wall Volunteer Fire Department, crews found a free burning fire, that extended to the roof of a home.
‘We want to look past just inviting visitors to come here’
Growing tourism in a way that “improves or maintains the wellbeing of residents” was the topic of conversation at a Monday workshop in Rapid City. Workshop organizer Visit Rapid City wants to identify shared community goals to incorporate into a “destination stewardship plan” — or a tourism plan that has a positive impact on the […] The post ‘We want to look past just inviting visitors to come here’ appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
birchrestaurant.com
9 Best Restaurants in Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, South Dakota, is set against the stunning background of Mount Rushmore and the neighboring Black Hills. Free-roaming buffalo, sprawling landscapes, and a pioneering spirit are just a few of the attractions in this South Dakota community. That spirit lives in the culinary scene in Rapid City as well....
KEVN
Terry Peaks gears up for ski season
LEAD, S.D. (KEVN) - When the weather gets colder, it’s time to break out the skis and snowboards. The recent snowy weather might have disrupted some plans for people but out at Terry Peak, it means exciting things for the upcoming ski season. Terry Peak saw a slow start...
Town of Hermosa fined for spraying too much wastewater over farm fields
The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) has fined Hermosa $13,000 for Surface Water Discharge permit violations. The city of 373, located about 20 miles south of Rapid City, failed to submit documentation before spraying wastewater on agricultural land, the DANR said. It also failed to monitor that wastewater and went over […] The post Town of Hermosa fined for spraying too much wastewater over farm fields appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
newscenter1.tv
Check out some of the amazing art for sale at the Holiday Art Market
RAPID CITY, S.D. – After a two hiatus, the Holiday Art Market is back at the Dahl Arts Center on Friday and Saturday, November 18 and 19 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. The art market is a great way to support local artists who put a lot of hours into their work. It’s also a great way to do some local shopping for the holidays!
KEVN
Homestake Opera House Marks 40th Anniversary of the Festival of Trees
LEAD, S.D. (KEVN) - THIS YEAR THE HOMESTAKE OPERA HOUSE WILL CELEBRATE ITS 40TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE FESTIVAL OF TREES. IN HONOR OF ITS RUBY YEAR, FRIDAY WILL KICK OFF THIS GRAND OCCASION WITH A SILENT AUCTION. THE AUCTION IS OPEN FOR PUBLIC VIEWING FROM 1-3PM FOLLOWED BY A MIXER AT LEAD AND DEADWOOD CHAMBERS. AND ON SATURDAY, THE EVENTS WILL BEGIN AT 1PM FOR THE VIEWING ONLY SILENT AUCTION. DOORS WILL OPEN AT 4PM TO HOST THE SILENT AUCTION WITH THE LIVE AUCTION BEGINNING AT 6PM.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, November 19
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, November 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A body discovered in Aberdeen has turned into a homicide investigation. One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Rapid...
Black Hills Pioneer
Southside Service Station gets new owners
BELLE FOURCHE — John and Mary Cronk recently purchased Southside Service Station from Vern Bills, who owned the business for 43 years. “My brother managed it for 38 years, and the reason we sold it is because he’s 70 years old, and it’s time for him to retire,” Bills said.
KEVN
Top cowboys shine at Broncs in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rodeo fans in Rapid City were treated to a Saturday night special as the third annual Broncs in the Black Hills brought world-ranked riders and buckin’ broncs featured in the NFR. Ben Burns has highlights from some of the night’s top riders.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City Airport is set to welcome new airline in June
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — More planes will be taking flight out of the Rapid City Regional Airport this summer. With the addition of Sun Country Airlines, the airport and Visit Rapid City say it’s great news for South Dakota tourism. With an expansion on the way and...
KEVN
Sheriff’s office gives students a Christmas they’ll never forget
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the third annual Shopping with a Sheriff Christmas event at Douglas High School. Next month law enforcement officers, students, and volunteers will take a bus from Douglas High School into Rapid City to shop for presents for students and families.
