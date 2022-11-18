ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright County, MN

2022 MSHSL State Swim and Dive Meet Results for Wright County Athletes

The 2022 Girls Swim and Dive meet took place this week at the U of M Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota Campus. Here are the top three finishers from the Wright County Area. Class AA meet was not completed at the time of this post. Class AA meet results will be posted A.S.A.P. Congrats to all the great athletes representing girls swimming from the Wright County Area.
Huskies Wrestling inks five standouts

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Wrestling head coach Steve Costanzo has announced the first five members of the program's 2023 recruiting class. The signees, who plan to enroll at SCSU next fall include:. Colton Bornholdt, 149/157, New Prague, Minn. Dominic Ducato, 125, Carpentersville, IL. Cole Glazier, 174/184,...
King of the Castle/Queen of the Cash Grand Prize Winner

CONGRATULATIONS TO KIM GRACK OF NEW PRAGUE! SHE WON THE ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE SATURDAY DURING THE GRAND GIVE AWAY FOR KING OF THE CASTLE/ QUEEN OF THE CASH IN THE WALMART PARKING LOT, MONTEVIDEO. KIM IS THE OWNER OF AN ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE VALUED AT $18,500! SEVERAL ONE THOUSAND DOLLAR CASH WINNERS WERE ALSO DRAWN. CONGRATULATIONS TO CHRISTINE CHRISTIANSEN OF NEW ULM- SHE WON ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS. KING OF THE CASTLE/QUEEN OF THE CASH WITH 860AM/FM 97-3 KNUJ AND THE INGSTAD MINNESOTA RADIO NETWORK.
New Minnesota Twins branding unveiled

New Minnesota Twins branding was unveiled by the team today at the Mall of America, with a new look linking the past to the present and a notable return to the team’s original, never implemented name of the Twin Cities Twins. Unveiling at the Mall of America was certainly...
Funeral Services Today (Saturday) for Longtime Wright County Fair Board Member, Community Volunteer, Mayella Yonak

Family and friends remember a well-known, lifelong resident of Wright County today (Saturday). Mayella Yonak of Buffalo, passed away November 15th at the age of 93. She worked as the longtime bookkeeper with Yonak Brothers Gravel Hauling. She also volunteered for many years at the Buffalo Hospital, worked as a U-S Census-taker, and volunteered as an election judge. Mayella also served for many years on the Wright County Fair Board. Later, she worked in the fabric department at the Buffalo Walmart.
Minnesota reveals uniform combo for home finale against Iowa

It will be a sea of maroon in TCF Bank Stadium this Saturday as Minnesota takes on Iowa in the last home game of the season. The school made a Twitter announcement on Thursday showing off the uniform combo for the rivalry game. Minnesota players will be decked out in solid maroon pants with maroon jerseys with white numbers outlined in yellow. Capping off the look will be a maroon helmet with full black face visors. The helmets have a gold M on one side and a representation of Goldy, the school’s mascot, on the other.
Vehicles collide on icy roads

Two vehicles collided Thursday morning shortly before 8 a.m. on icy roads between New Prague and Montgomery. The accident occurred just south of Minnesota 13 and 300th Street South. According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, a 2009 Ford Explorer driven by Robert Shippman of New Prague and a 2002 Oldmobile Bravada driven by Katie Young of Buffalo ended up in the west ditch. Young was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in New Prague with non-life threatening injuries. Shippman sustained no injuries. Both parties were wearing their seat belts.
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Iowa loss

--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Credit to Iowa, they found a way to win. Really good football team, really good football rivalry. A really tough football game. Courageous game by both teams. Somebody had to win. Somebody had to lose. We had our chances. In fact, we had a lot of chances, we just didn't capitalize on those chances. That locker room is full of winners in there. Unfortunately, and I said this before, winners do lose. And that's all they did tonight.
Firefighters rescue dog from freezing water in Stearns County lake

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Firefighters in Stearns County made a heroic rescue Thursday after a dog fell through thin ice off the shore of a lake. Firefighters responded to the initial call at Great Northern Lake in Wakefield Township around 9:12 a.m. for a dog in the water after falling through thin ice.
Possible Scam Swirling in Monticello

Officials with the City of Monticello are notifying residents of a possible scam that seems to be circulating in that community. Officials posted on the city’s Facebook page this week that reports have surfaced that someone claiming to be an employee of the City of Monticello has been calling residents saying that have a permit from the city to enter their property.
School resource officers: How George Floyd's murder led to drastic changes in Minnesota

COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Safety and security of our children at school: It's part of a broader CBS News investigation on police officers in our schools.WCCO's Jonah Kaplan digs into the data for Minnesota, and how our own recent history has led to some drastic changes.The bowtie is a nice touch, even if it doesn't totally distract from his badge and gun. Detective Geoff Neumann is the student resource officer at Coon Rapids High School. "I don't try to take attention away from the badge. The badge is who we are at school," he said.Neumann is one of 12 SROs working...
Best Restaurant in Minneapolis and Saint Paul

Located in Northeast Minneapolis, Hai Hai is an Asian street food restaurant. It takes its inspiration from Southeast Asia and Thailand and features a colorful interior and giant fronded trees. It's also a craft cocktail bar and offers app discounts. Its menu is constantly changing and includes new dishes. The...
Man accused of bias-related attack in Cold Spring goes to prison

(St. Cloud, MN) -- A Stearns County man will serve more than eight years in prison for crashing his vehicle into the home of a bi-racial family in Cold Spring. Thirty-three-year-old Benton Beyer of Richmond was convicted of multiple felonies including second-degree assault motivated by bias. Police say Beyer used a large rock to hold down the accelerator of a stolen S-U-V, aimed it at the home, and fled the scene as it crashed in July 2021. Investigators said Beyer was motivated by bias after learning his girlfriend cheated on him with a Black man.
