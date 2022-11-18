ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

sheltonherald.com

Veteran sues storage company after Purple Heart found in Shelton

SHELTON — A Texas Army reservist has filed suit against Oakdale Self Storage, claiming the company negligently cleared her storage unit at its Wallingford location, causing her severe emotional distress. Army Reserve Msg. Heather Awner, a Purple Heart Award recipient and former Connecticut resident now living in El Paso,...
SHELTON, CT
westportjournal.com

Saugatuck Provisions: A ‘fresh’ take on an old concept

WESTPORT — Those longing for the days when cuts of meat could be special ordered from a neighborhood butcher, your ship has arrived — and it’s brimming with fresh fish as well as custom-cut meats. Saugatuck Provisions at 580 Riverside Ave. is a curated foods shop, offering...
WESTPORT, CT
westportjournal.com

A sneak peek at Westport’s priciest condos

WESTPORT — What might be the town’s priciest condo complex gave people a sneak peek of its progress Thursday afternoon. Bankside House, a 12-unit development nearing completion on the west bank of the Saugatuck River, offers units from $2.6 million and north. Cranes and other heavy machinery surrounded...
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

Nyberg – Husband and wife revitalize old Bethel Cinema

BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH) — Jaimie and Frank Lockwood have taken over the old Bethel Cinema and have turned it into the Greenwood Features theatre. During the pandemic, the cinema fell under financial hardships and closed in 2020. The Lockwoods being Bethel residents, were looking for spaces to create a community-friendly environment to open. Wanting to […]
BETHEL, CT
zip06.com

Branford Man Arrested for Guilford Hit and Run

Police have announced an arrest in a vehicle/bicycle accident that occurred on Nov. 12 along the 400-block stretch of Leetes Island Road. The accident closed roads in the area for several hours while police investigated, and the Guilford Police Department (GPD) credits a “good Samaritan” with possibly saving the victim’s life by rendering immediate aid.
GUILFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

Stamford Lays Groundwork for Remote Learning, and “Twilight School”

STAMFORD — Virtual learning could soon become a reality for some Stamford high schoolers as the district looks to create alternative options for students who struggle with a traditional schedule or learning model of high school. At a meeting of the district’s Teaching and Learning Committee last week, Matt Laskowski, principal of Rippowam Middle School, […]
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Cheshire road closed again for accident investigation

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highland Avenue in Cheshire. The incident occurred at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. The crash involved one vehicle that hit multiple other vehicles, according to police. The status of the people brought to the...
CHESHIRE, CT
tbrnewsmedia.com

Stony Brook attorney indicted for stealing funds from clients

On Nov. 14 Suffolk District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the indictment of Douglas Valente who is charged with two counts of Grand Larceny for allegedly stealing more than $425,000 from two of his clients. “This defendant allegedly breached his fiduciary duty to his clients by stealing money that was...
STONY BROOK, NY
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut

- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

'Why here?' Danbury residents shout at mayor, Clancy company planning 196,000-square-foot warehouse

DANBURY — An at times combative crowd gathered in the lobby of The Summit development complex shouted over each other in anger as local officials and attorneys representing Clancy Relocation and Logistics attempted to answer questions and provide information on the company’s planned warehouse development on an adjacent lot located on the city’s west side.
DANBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

Developer Hopes To Convert Seymour's Villa Bianca Into A Mental Health Treatment Facility

SEYMOUR – A developer is asking the town to alter its zoning so that Villa Bianca on Roosevelt Drive can be turned into a residential mental health facility. According to Matthew Ranelli, the lawyer for the Newport Institute, the applicant, the facility would be a live-in, residential mental health facility that would offer in-patient treatment programs for people with mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, trauma and substance use.
SEYMOUR, CT
newcanaanite.com

Police: Reports of School Bus Violations Up Steeply in 2022

New Canaan Police are seeing a steep rise this year in the number of reported violations of motorists passing stopped school buses. Police received 31 reports of school bus violations in October, compared to just four in the year-ago month, Chief Leon Krolikowski reported at the Nov. 16 meeting of the Police Commission.

