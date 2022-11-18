Read full article on original website
newcanaanite.com
‘Barvida’ Organic Vegan Juice Bar and Café Opens on Elm Street
A new organic vegan juice bar and café has opened in the heart of downtown New Canaan. Darien’s Brennan Branca opened his second location of Barvida on Nov. 12 at 137 Elm St., next to the alley by Chef Luis. The business’s first store opened in Darien in 2020.
trumbulltimes.com
Norwalk's oldest home was destroyed before stricter demolition ordinance was completed
NORWALK — Weeks after the city's oldest home was illegally destroyed, officials are seeking to modify the local demolition ordinance to prevent the situation from happening again. Michelle Woods Matthews, a spokesperson for the city, said the Norwalk legal department "continues to explore all options" that could penalize Cesar...
sheltonherald.com
Veteran sues storage company after Purple Heart found in Shelton
SHELTON — A Texas Army reservist has filed suit against Oakdale Self Storage, claiming the company negligently cleared her storage unit at its Wallingford location, causing her severe emotional distress. Army Reserve Msg. Heather Awner, a Purple Heart Award recipient and former Connecticut resident now living in El Paso,...
Women From Bridgeport Accused Of Stealing $2,642 Worth Of Items From Local Store
Two Fairfield County women have been charged with allegedly shoplifting more than $2,600 in goods from a Connecticut Boscov. The incident took place in New Haven County on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Boscov at 1201 Boston Post Road in Milford. Yeni Cuatencos, age 21, and Maricela Cortez, age 41,...
westportjournal.com
Saugatuck Provisions: A ‘fresh’ take on an old concept
WESTPORT — Those longing for the days when cuts of meat could be special ordered from a neighborhood butcher, your ship has arrived — and it’s brimming with fresh fish as well as custom-cut meats. Saugatuck Provisions at 580 Riverside Ave. is a curated foods shop, offering...
Long Island Sound "report card" raises red flags
The environmental watchdog group Save the Sound unveiled the report at Black Rock Harbor in Bridgeport, which received a "D+."
News 12
‘Stop and Stroll’ highlights local vendors at Fairfield’s Lincoln Park
Small businesses are ramping up for a busy holiday season, and several vendors are coming together for this year's Stratfield Stop and Stroll in Fairfield. About 30 small businesses are participating in this year's 5th annual Stop and Stroll at Lincoln Park, which continues to expand every year. Organizer and...
westportjournal.com
A sneak peek at Westport’s priciest condos
WESTPORT — What might be the town’s priciest condo complex gave people a sneak peek of its progress Thursday afternoon. Bankside House, a 12-unit development nearing completion on the west bank of the Saugatuck River, offers units from $2.6 million and north. Cranes and other heavy machinery surrounded...
Nyberg – Husband and wife revitalize old Bethel Cinema
BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH) — Jaimie and Frank Lockwood have taken over the old Bethel Cinema and have turned it into the Greenwood Features theatre. During the pandemic, the cinema fell under financial hardships and closed in 2020. The Lockwoods being Bethel residents, were looking for spaces to create a community-friendly environment to open. Wanting to […]
zip06.com
Branford Man Arrested for Guilford Hit and Run
Police have announced an arrest in a vehicle/bicycle accident that occurred on Nov. 12 along the 400-block stretch of Leetes Island Road. The accident closed roads in the area for several hours while police investigated, and the Guilford Police Department (GPD) credits a “good Samaritan” with possibly saving the victim’s life by rendering immediate aid.
ctexaminer.com
Stamford Lays Groundwork for Remote Learning, and “Twilight School”
STAMFORD — Virtual learning could soon become a reality for some Stamford high schoolers as the district looks to create alternative options for students who struggle with a traditional schedule or learning model of high school. At a meeting of the district’s Teaching and Learning Committee last week, Matt Laskowski, principal of Rippowam Middle School, […]
New York Officials on the Hunt for Possibly Rabid Coyote Following Double Attack
New York officials are on the hunt for a coyote they believe could be rabid. Their search for the animal began after it went after two different women. It then reportedly attacked the tires of a person’s car who stopped to help the injured pair. According to CBS News,...
New Milford Police Department Posts Warning About Latest Phone Scam
Scams are everywhere. From the highest level of society to the lowest, everyone is a target and the New Milford Police Department wants you to be aware of one of the latest to go around. **SCAM ALERT**. In a recent Facebook post, they point out that this scam is happening...
Baby with rare disorder to celebrate 1st Thanksgiving at home in Westchester County
13-month-old Gracie will be spending her first Thanksgiving at home while also being able to enjoy food by mouth.
WTNH.com
Cheshire road closed again for accident investigation
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highland Avenue in Cheshire. The incident occurred at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. The crash involved one vehicle that hit multiple other vehicles, according to police. The status of the people brought to the...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Stony Brook attorney indicted for stealing funds from clients
On Nov. 14 Suffolk District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the indictment of Douglas Valente who is charged with two counts of Grand Larceny for allegedly stealing more than $425,000 from two of his clients. “This defendant allegedly breached his fiduciary duty to his clients by stealing money that was...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut
- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
wiltonbulletin.com
'Why here?' Danbury residents shout at mayor, Clancy company planning 196,000-square-foot warehouse
DANBURY — An at times combative crowd gathered in the lobby of The Summit development complex shouted over each other in anger as local officials and attorneys representing Clancy Relocation and Logistics attempted to answer questions and provide information on the company’s planned warehouse development on an adjacent lot located on the city’s west side.
New Haven Independent
Developer Hopes To Convert Seymour's Villa Bianca Into A Mental Health Treatment Facility
SEYMOUR – A developer is asking the town to alter its zoning so that Villa Bianca on Roosevelt Drive can be turned into a residential mental health facility. According to Matthew Ranelli, the lawyer for the Newport Institute, the applicant, the facility would be a live-in, residential mental health facility that would offer in-patient treatment programs for people with mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, trauma and substance use.
newcanaanite.com
Police: Reports of School Bus Violations Up Steeply in 2022
New Canaan Police are seeing a steep rise this year in the number of reported violations of motorists passing stopped school buses. Police received 31 reports of school bus violations in October, compared to just four in the year-ago month, Chief Leon Krolikowski reported at the Nov. 16 meeting of the Police Commission.
