West Virginia 92, Penn 58

PENN (1-4) Spinoso 3-7 1-6 7, Martz 4-8 0-0 10, McMullen 1-3 1-2 4, Monroe 2-7 0-0 4, Slajchert 7-17 4-4 20, Lorca-Lloyd 1-3 2-4 4, Holland 2-6 1-2 6, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Charles 1-4 0-0 3, Moshkovitz 0-1 0-0 0, Larson 0-1 0-0 0, Laczkowski 0-1 0-0 0, Chambers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 9-18 58.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

