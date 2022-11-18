I-49 north at MM8 closed following serious crash

UPDATE 2: 9:50 P.M. All lanes are open on I-49.

UPDATE: 9:15 P.M. State Police say they expect the roadway to re-open by 10 p.m. or sooner.

No injuries are being reported.

Until it reopens, police say traffic is being diverted from I-49N to LA. 182. (Exit 7)

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) — A serious crash has closed a portion of Interstate 49 northbound in Lafayette Parish Thursday evening.

According to police, the crash happened just after 8 p.m. near mile marker 8, North University exit.

There is no word on injuries or a cause.

KLFY has a crew enroute to the scene.

