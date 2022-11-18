EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Senior point guard Marcus Sasser scored 16 points to lead third-ranked Houston to a 66-56 win over Oregon on Sunday night. Freshman Terrance Arceneaux scored a career-high 15 points while Jamal Shead added 13 and Jarace Walker had 10 for Houston (5-0), which was 11 for 22 on 3-pointers. “Great road win,” Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. “It is still early and there is not one part of the game we are not going to get better at. It was our fifth game, not our 25th. … We didn’t play great, but this is not the time to play great, it’s November. November is about winning and leaning and that is what we did tonight.” Arceneaux and Walker are true freshmen who played in their first true road game.

