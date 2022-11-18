#1 Belle Vernon (8-2) vs. #4 Freeport (10-1) – 7 p.m. at Gateway H.S. About the Yellowjackets: Freeport Area cruised to a 42-6 win at home last week against No. 5 West Mifflin Area in the quarterfinals last week. After trailing 6-0 after the first quarter, the Yellowjackets scored 14 points in each of the final three frames. Ben Lane accounted for four touchdowns, as he rushed 14 times for 169 yards, while Zack Clark added seven carries for 71 yards and a pair of scores. Quarterback Gavin Croney was 6-of-9 passing for 95 yards, while Parker Lucas and Brady Stivenson each amassed 36 yards receiving. In the defensive effort, Lucas and Brady Paga recovered fumbles, while Jake Bollinger snagged an interception. For the season, Lane has paced Freeport with 102 carries for 1,075 yards, has caught 21 passes for 168 yards, and has scored 23 total touchdowns. Meanwhile, Clark has amassed 489 yards on the ground and has posted nine scores. Croney has hit 73-of-140 passes for 1,001 yards, with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions, while adding 350 yards and seven scores on the ground. The top receiver is Stivenson, who has hauled in 21 receptions for 422 yards. Kicker Isaac Wetzel has made a pair of field goals and converted 47 extra points. The Yellowjackets, on a seven-game winning streak, have allowed 19 or fewer points in each victory this campaign. They have outpaced their foes by a margin of 392-140. This marks the first semifinals appearance for Freeport since 2015. Coach John Gaillot is at the helm of Freeport Area.

FREEPORT, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO