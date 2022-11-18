Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
Sites, Times Released for PIAA Football Quarterfinals
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Six teams remain in District 9 and District 10 football as we hit the PIAA quarterfinal round, and on Sunday they learned the sites and times where they will play. Four of the five games will be played on Friday, with the Class 2A quarterfinal game...
wtae.com
Game of the Week: McKeesport vs. Aliquippa
CANONSBURG, Pa. — Aliquippa defeated McKeesport 42-7 to advance to the WPIAL Class 4A championship game. It was Operation Football's Game of the Week. Watch game highlights in the video player above.
wtae.com
Butler County fire tears through home overnight
KOPPEL, Pa. — A fire erupted at a home in Koppel, Beaver County, early Sunday. The 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. to a home near the corner of 3rd Avenue and Mount Street. The building appears to have been gutted by the flames. Listen to one...
Local resident wins lottery, becomes Pennsylvania's newest millionaire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to be a very good Christmas for one local family."We are tremendously excited to join Pa.'s newest millionaire, Kim of Allegheny County, who purchased her $3 million winning scratch-off right here at this Sheetz in Canonsburg," one representative said.The Pennsylvania Lottery presented Kim with her $3 million check.She said she couldn't believe that she won. She even scanned her ticket twice to make sure."I still don't think it's real. I get up every day and do not believe it. I think when I get my money, I'll believe it's real," Kim said with a laugh."I'm going to buy a house, maybe work a little less, and help some other people out," she added.Lottery proceeds benefit Pennsylvania seniors, and they said, since 1972, the lottery has generated almost $34 billion for programs that seniors rely on every day.
Westmoreland County residents enjoy holiday parade in Greensburg
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Residents came out to begin their early holiday celebrations with a parade in Greensburg. The parade featured a special float from the Westmoreland Museum of American Art. The float featured a larger-than-life reproduction of a work by an artist known as “Grandma Moses.” The piece is called “Sugaring Off” and depicts a charming winter scene.
wtae.com
SUV hits Pittsburgh nail salon
PITTSBURGH — An SUV slammed into a nail salon in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood Sunday afternoon. The crash left a hole in the front door of New York Nails along Murray Avenue. We're told customers were inside at the time, though no one inside the building was injured.
2022 WPIAL 6A football championship breakdown: North Allegheny vs. Central Catholic
Winner plays: McDowell/State College winner in PIAA quarterfinals Nov. 25 or 26. WPIAL titles: North Allegheny 4 (1990, 2010, ‘11, ‘12), Central Catholic 8 (2003, ’04, ’07, ’13, ’15, ’16, ’19, ’20) North Allegheny (10-1) Player to watch: Khiryn Boyd. The...
upmc.com
Pittsburgh Magazine Honors 5 UPMC Nurses for Their Dedication and Commitment to Health Care
Pittsburgh Magazine annually honors some of the greatest nursing professionals in the field regionally. Five UPMC nurses are award recipients this year and eight are honorable mentions. These UPMC health care professionals continue to set the stage for excellence and display their commitment to nursing and health care in the Pittsburgh area.
Firefighters spend hours battling flames at Beaver County home
KOPPEL, Pa. (KDKA) - It was a busy morning for firefighters in Beaver County. They spent several hours battling flames at a home in Koppel. According to dispatch, the fire started just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Third Avenue and Mount Street. It's not known if anyone was inside when the fire began, but dispatch told KDKA no one was hurt in the fire.
wtae.com
$5 million winning scratch-off ticket sold at Giant Eagle Market District in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A $50 scratch-off lottery ticket revealed a $5 million prize for a lucky player in Allegheny County. The winning ticket in the $5 Million Money Maker scratch-off game was sold at the Giant Eagle Market District in Shadyside along Centre Avenue, according to a Pennsylvania Lottery news release.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Senior duo sparks Bethel Park volleyball team to successful season
Best friends Grace Lejeck and Sophie Puzausky proved to be a dynamic force for the Bethel Park girls volleyball team. Lejeck, a 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter, and Puzausky, a 5-11 senior right-side hitter, were chosen second-team all-WPIAL and first-team all-section. “Sophie and Grace both started since their freshman year. They...
5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Nov. 18-20
Special holiday entertainment will begin at 5 p.m. Friday at Westmoreland Mall, leading up to Santa’s arrival. The Hempfield High School Marching Band will escort the jolly old elf around the mall in a parade starting at 6 p.m. at the entrance on the lower level near Macy’s.
Pitt News
20-year old Pitt student owns and runs Vocelli Pizza in Hampton Township
Dylan Mitchell, a 20-year-old full time sophomore law, criminal justice and society and politics and philosophy major, began working at Vocelli Pizza in Hampton Township at 15 and became a shift lead a year later. At 17, his family purchased the store, and now he spends 40 to 60 hours a week running the pizzeria.
westmorelandsports.com
WPIAL 3A Semifinal Preview: Belle Vernon vs. Freeport
#1 Belle Vernon (8-2) vs. #4 Freeport (10-1) – 7 p.m. at Gateway H.S. About the Yellowjackets: Freeport Area cruised to a 42-6 win at home last week against No. 5 West Mifflin Area in the quarterfinals last week. After trailing 6-0 after the first quarter, the Yellowjackets scored 14 points in each of the final three frames. Ben Lane accounted for four touchdowns, as he rushed 14 times for 169 yards, while Zack Clark added seven carries for 71 yards and a pair of scores. Quarterback Gavin Croney was 6-of-9 passing for 95 yards, while Parker Lucas and Brady Stivenson each amassed 36 yards receiving. In the defensive effort, Lucas and Brady Paga recovered fumbles, while Jake Bollinger snagged an interception. For the season, Lane has paced Freeport with 102 carries for 1,075 yards, has caught 21 passes for 168 yards, and has scored 23 total touchdowns. Meanwhile, Clark has amassed 489 yards on the ground and has posted nine scores. Croney has hit 73-of-140 passes for 1,001 yards, with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions, while adding 350 yards and seven scores on the ground. The top receiver is Stivenson, who has hauled in 21 receptions for 422 yards. Kicker Isaac Wetzel has made a pair of field goals and converted 47 extra points. The Yellowjackets, on a seven-game winning streak, have allowed 19 or fewer points in each victory this campaign. They have outpaced their foes by a margin of 392-140. This marks the first semifinals appearance for Freeport since 2015. Coach John Gaillot is at the helm of Freeport Area.
CBS Sports
Watch Pittsburgh vs. Duke: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Duke Blue Devils and the Pittsburgh Panthers are set to square off in an ACC matchup at noon ET Nov. 19 at Acrisure Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games. Duke strolled past the Virginia Tech Hokies with points to spare last...
wtae.com
Former western Pennsylvania movie producer charged with stabbing wife in South Fayette
SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A former local movie producer is accused of stabbing his wife in South Fayette Township. The incident allegedly happened a little before 11 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 5100 block of Forest Ridge Drive. Police said John Mowod, 58, is charged with...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Speed Limit Reduced on Interstate 80 in Venango County, Surrounding Areas
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The speed limit on Interstate 80 has been reduced in Venango County and surrounding areas due to snowy weather. According to PennDOT spokesperson Tina Gibbs, the speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH due to snow squalls moving through the area. The affected...
Water line break causes water to shoot into the air outside Allegheny County home
A water line break caused water to shoot into the air outside an Allegheny County home Friday morning. The break occurred along Kratt Street in Elizabeth Township. A Channel 11 photographer said the water appeared to hit a carport on the property, but not the home. No word yet on...
Building the Valley: Pittsburgh Coffee Co. truck rolls into Lower Burrell with freshly roasted brews
Like many, Morgan Lineman of Lower Burrell likes a good cup of coffee or a mocha, latte or cold brew. When Lineman, 28, lost her job during the pandemic while she was pregnant, the Lower Burrell woman and her husband charted a new course. “We decided to start something on...
butlerradio.com
Authorities Continue Investigation into Armstrong County Burglary
Authorities are continuing their investigation into a burglary that occurred last week at a church building in neighboring Armstrong County. According to State Police, authorities were called to a building on North Pennsylvania Avenue that is owned by First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Apollo around 2:30am on Thursday (November 17th).
