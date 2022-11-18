ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
d9and10sports.com

Sites, Times Released for PIAA Football Quarterfinals

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Six teams remain in District 9 and District 10 football as we hit the PIAA quarterfinal round, and on Sunday they learned the sites and times where they will play. Four of the five games will be played on Friday, with the Class 2A quarterfinal game...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Game of the Week: McKeesport vs. Aliquippa

CANONSBURG, Pa. — Aliquippa defeated McKeesport 42-7 to advance to the WPIAL Class 4A championship game. It was Operation Football's Game of the Week. Watch game highlights in the video player above.
MCKEESPORT, PA
wtae.com

Butler County fire tears through home overnight

KOPPEL, Pa. — A fire erupted at a home in Koppel, Beaver County, early Sunday. The 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. to a home near the corner of 3rd Avenue and Mount Street. The building appears to have been gutted by the flames. Listen to one...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Local resident wins lottery, becomes Pennsylvania's newest millionaire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to be a very good Christmas for one local family."We are tremendously excited to join Pa.'s newest millionaire, Kim of Allegheny County, who purchased her $3 million winning scratch-off right here at this Sheetz in Canonsburg," one representative said.The Pennsylvania Lottery presented Kim with her $3 million check.She said she couldn't believe that she won. She even scanned her ticket twice to make sure."I still don't think it's real. I get up every day and do not believe it. I think when I get my money, I'll believe it's real," Kim said with a laugh."I'm going to buy a house, maybe work a little less, and help some other people out," she added.Lottery proceeds benefit Pennsylvania seniors, and they said, since 1972, the lottery has generated almost $34 billion for programs that seniors rely on every day.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County residents enjoy holiday parade in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Residents came out to begin their early holiday celebrations with a parade in Greensburg. The parade featured a special float from the Westmoreland Museum of American Art. The float featured a larger-than-life reproduction of a work by an artist known as “Grandma Moses.” The piece is called “Sugaring Off” and depicts a charming winter scene.
GREENSBURG, PA
wtae.com

SUV hits Pittsburgh nail salon

PITTSBURGH — An SUV slammed into a nail salon in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood Sunday afternoon. The crash left a hole in the front door of New York Nails along Murray Avenue. We're told customers were inside at the time, though no one inside the building was injured.
PITTSBURGH, PA
upmc.com

Pittsburgh Magazine Honors 5 UPMC Nurses for Their Dedication and Commitment to Health Care

Pittsburgh Magazine annually honors some of the greatest nursing professionals in the field regionally. Five UPMC nurses are award recipients this year and eight are honorable mentions. These UPMC health care professionals continue to set the stage for excellence and display their commitment to nursing and health care in the Pittsburgh area.
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighters spend hours battling flames at Beaver County home

KOPPEL, Pa. (KDKA) - It was a busy morning for firefighters in Beaver County. They spent several hours battling flames at a home in Koppel. According to dispatch, the fire started just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Third Avenue and Mount Street. It's not known if anyone was inside when the fire began, but dispatch told KDKA no one was hurt in the fire.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Senior duo sparks Bethel Park volleyball team to successful season

Best friends Grace Lejeck and Sophie Puzausky proved to be a dynamic force for the Bethel Park girls volleyball team. Lejeck, a 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter, and Puzausky, a 5-11 senior right-side hitter, were chosen second-team all-WPIAL and first-team all-section. “Sophie and Grace both started since their freshman year. They...
BETHEL PARK, PA
westmorelandsports.com

WPIAL 3A Semifinal Preview: Belle Vernon vs. Freeport

#1 Belle Vernon (8-2) vs. #4 Freeport (10-1) – 7 p.m. at Gateway H.S. About the Yellowjackets: Freeport Area cruised to a 42-6 win at home last week against No. 5 West Mifflin Area in the quarterfinals last week. After trailing 6-0 after the first quarter, the Yellowjackets scored 14 points in each of the final three frames. Ben Lane accounted for four touchdowns, as he rushed 14 times for 169 yards, while Zack Clark added seven carries for 71 yards and a pair of scores. Quarterback Gavin Croney was 6-of-9 passing for 95 yards, while Parker Lucas and Brady Stivenson each amassed 36 yards receiving. In the defensive effort, Lucas and Brady Paga recovered fumbles, while Jake Bollinger snagged an interception. For the season, Lane has paced Freeport with 102 carries for 1,075 yards, has caught 21 passes for 168 yards, and has scored 23 total touchdowns. Meanwhile, Clark has amassed 489 yards on the ground and has posted nine scores. Croney has hit 73-of-140 passes for 1,001 yards, with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions, while adding 350 yards and seven scores on the ground. The top receiver is Stivenson, who has hauled in 21 receptions for 422 yards. Kicker Isaac Wetzel has made a pair of field goals and converted 47 extra points. The Yellowjackets, on a seven-game winning streak, have allowed 19 or fewer points in each victory this campaign. They have outpaced their foes by a margin of 392-140. This marks the first semifinals appearance for Freeport since 2015. Coach John Gaillot is at the helm of Freeport Area.
FREEPORT, PA
butlerradio.com

Authorities Continue Investigation into Armstrong County Burglary

Authorities are continuing their investigation into a burglary that occurred last week at a church building in neighboring Armstrong County. According to State Police, authorities were called to a building on North Pennsylvania Avenue that is owned by First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Apollo around 2:30am on Thursday (November 17th).
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy