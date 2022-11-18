Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Santa Claus is comin’ to River Park Square!
SPOKANE, Wash. – Hopefully you’ve been nice because remember Santa checks his list twice; and he’s coming to River Park Square tonight!. River Park Square is in full holiday mode complete with a giant Christmas tree, stage and big seat for Santa Claus. Family festivities to welcome Santa start at 4 p.m. at River Park Square because the jolly old elf arrives at 6:30 p.m. with a big tree lighting.
FOX 28 Spokane
Numerica Skate Ribbon ice rink opens this weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. – Ice skaters get ready because the Numerica Skate Ribbon ice rink will open this weekend at Riverfront Park!. The skate ribbon will open Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Prices. Admission (1 hour) Adult (ages 13+): $9.95/per hour. Youth (ages 3-12): $6.95/per hour. Ages...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokany Central Library to host transgender day of remembrance event Nov. 19
SPOKANE, Wash. – Nov. 13-19 is transgender awareness week, an opportunity to bring attention to and support the transgender community by sharing experiences and acknowledging the adversity the community often faces. On Nov. 19 at the Spokane Central Library form 3-5 p.m., the library, in partnership with Odyssey Youth...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane County Sheriff’s Office to hold Holidays & Heroes food and donation drive Nov. 19
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) will hold its annual Holidays & Heroes food and donation drive on Nov. 19, in an effort to make Christmas wishes for local families come true. SCSO is asking for community members to stop by Barney’s Harvest Foods...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Car crashes into Miller’s Country Store
SANDPOINT — It wasn’t the Friday morning at Miller’s Country Store that anyone expected. While the day started off normally, the day took a turn to the unusual about 9 a.m. when a client mistook their brake for the gas pedal and crashed through the east wall of the building.
KREM
Texas Roadhouse in Coeur d'Alene plans fundraiser for University of Idaho students
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Texas Roadhouse in Coeur d’Alene will host a fundraiser on money to support the families of four University of Idaho students murdered inside a house near campus. One of the students, Xana Kernodle, was a server at the restaurant before she left for college.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘Until we feed all of Spokane, all of Washington:’ Spokane family helps bring Thanksgiving meals to 500 local families
SPOKANE, Wash. – In 2017, an 18-year-old had an idea of bringing Thanksgiving to those who can’t afford it–fast-forward six years, this idea has become a vision, growing each year. “It was powerful,” Keaton Flanigan said. “I gathered eight of my friends, we sourced eight families out...
KXLY
The coldest weather of the season in the forecast – Kris
We are tracking the coldest weather of the season so far! Overnight lows will bottom out in the single digits and low teens Thursday – Saturday nights. BRRR! Temperatures Friday morning will drop to the lowest readings of the season so far. However, the winds will be much calmer than they were on Thursday, so it might not feel as cold. Despite the unseasonably chilly weather, Friday will be a beautiful, sunny day. Highs will top out in the lower 30s, which is about 10 degrees below average.
Three Killed in Friday Head-On Crash on US95 South of Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle head-on collision that occurred Friday, November 18th, at approximately 5:31 PM, on US95 near milepost 423, about 5 miles south of Coeur d'Alene. Police say a Subaru legacy with three adult occupants, a 30-year-old female driver, a 32-year-old male passenger,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Memorial sign posted in honor of Spokane police officer killed 79 years ago
SPOKANE, Wash. – A memorial sign was posted on Friday, Nov. 18 of a young Spokane police motorcycle officer who died 79 years ago. 25-year-old George Lancaster was struck nearly head on by a car at the intersection of Division and Indiana and was thrown more than 47 feet from his motorcycle. He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.
Fish and Game Seeking Information on Three White-Tailed Deer Shot and Left to Waste South of Potlatch
POTLATCH, ID - The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding three white-tailed deer that were shot and left to waste near Rock Creek Road south of Potlatch, ID. According to the IDFG, the first deer was found on September 18, 2022, and the second and third...
Moscow: Police release map of victims' path the night four university students were murdered, police identify man in food truck video
MOSCOW, Idaho — Police now have a clearer idea of the path that was taken of the four University of Idaho students killed in a homicidal stabbing on Nov. 13. The victims -- 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen, from Coeur d'Alene; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, from Post Falls and 21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves, from Rathdrum -- were all pronounced dead at noon on Sunday, Nov. 13, the Latah County Coroner released Thursday.
'He mostly just acted confused': Bobcat found on the roof of The Coeur d'Alene Resort
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As a security officer at The Coeur d'Alene Resort, Ryan Tyler is used to reports of unusual sightings. Sunday morning's call ranks near the top of them. "There's a bobcat out on the roof," a guest told him. Tyler immediately went to check it out....
Three dead in crash on US 95 near Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Three people died in a car crash near Coeur d’Alene Friday afternoon. Idaho State Police say a Subaru Legacy and Ford F550 were involved in a head-on collision on US 95 near milepost 423 at around 5:30 p.m. ISP says the Ford left the northbound lanes and entered the southbound lanes, hitting the Subaru. The driver...
FOX 28 Spokane
New service union seeks to inspire labor movement in South
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Over 100 service industry workers have gathered in the capital of the state with the county’s lowest unionization rate to launch a new union and try to boost labor organizing across the U.S. South. The Union of Southern Service Workers hopes to win remedies for what it sees as a common set of grievances across a region historically hostile to unions. Its members cut a broad swath across the service industry and work in places like fast food chains, retail stores, warehouses and nursing homes. Their demands include better pay, fair grievance processes, safe workplaces, health care benefits and consistent scheduling.
University of Idaho murders timeline: What we know about the slaughter of four students
This is what is known so far about the grisly murders of four University of Idaho students, who were found stabbed to death in an off-campus home Sunday, according to police.
KREM
Coeur d'Alene cracks down on illegal short-term rentals | Boomtown
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur D'Alene is considering ways to deal with the rising number of short-term rentals, many of which are illegal. The city council approved a proposal to hire a company that monitors vacation rentals. The city wants to start cracking down on short-term rentals that aren't...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane County Sheriff’s Office releases names of 3 deputies involved in fatal shooting at Valley standoff
The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the names of the Deputies involved in the November 14, 2022 incident that resulted in an hours-long SWAT standoff where the armed suspect fired multiple times, striking neighboring homes in the 18600 block of E. Lindsay Lane. Deputy Davis French was hired...
This tiny Eastern WA town could become a bitcoin mining hub
Usk, Wash. — In the bowels of the old Ponderay Newsprint mill, the piercing sound of loud, whirring fans echo off the walls as thousands of blinking computers stacked on top of one another frantically make trillions of calculations in search of bitcoin. The rest of the massive building,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Public Schools superintendent recognized with statewide award
SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington state’s most outstanding superintendent is from Spokane. Dr. Adam Swinyard, superintendent of Spokane Public Schools (SPS), was named 2023 Superintendent of the Year by the Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA) at the associations fall meeting in Spokane on Friday. According to WASA, the...
