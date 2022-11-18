ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayden, ID

FOX 28 Spokane

Santa Claus is comin’ to River Park Square!

SPOKANE, Wash. – Hopefully you’ve been nice because remember Santa checks his list twice; and he’s coming to River Park Square tonight!. River Park Square is in full holiday mode complete with a giant Christmas tree, stage and big seat for Santa Claus. Family festivities to welcome Santa start at 4 p.m. at River Park Square because the jolly old elf arrives at 6:30 p.m. with a big tree lighting.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Numerica Skate Ribbon ice rink opens this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. – Ice skaters get ready because the Numerica Skate Ribbon ice rink will open this weekend at Riverfront Park!. The skate ribbon will open Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Prices. Admission (1 hour) Adult (ages 13+): $9.95/per hour. Youth (ages 3-12): $6.95/per hour. Ages...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokany Central Library to host transgender day of remembrance event Nov. 19

SPOKANE, Wash. – Nov. 13-19 is transgender awareness week, an opportunity to bring attention to and support the transgender community by sharing experiences and acknowledging the adversity the community often faces. On Nov. 19 at the Spokane Central Library form 3-5 p.m., the library, in partnership with Odyssey Youth...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Car crashes into Miller’s Country Store

SANDPOINT — It wasn’t the Friday morning at Miller’s Country Store that anyone expected. While the day started off normally, the day took a turn to the unusual about 9 a.m. when a client mistook their brake for the gas pedal and crashed through the east wall of the building.
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY

The coldest weather of the season in the forecast – Kris

We are tracking the coldest weather of the season so far! Overnight lows will bottom out in the single digits and low teens Thursday – Saturday nights. BRRR! Temperatures Friday morning will drop to the lowest readings of the season so far. However, the winds will be much calmer than they were on Thursday, so it might not feel as cold. Despite the unseasonably chilly weather, Friday will be a beautiful, sunny day. Highs will top out in the lower 30s, which is about 10 degrees below average.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Memorial sign posted in honor of Spokane police officer killed 79 years ago

SPOKANE, Wash. – A memorial sign was posted on Friday, Nov. 18 of a young Spokane police motorcycle officer who died 79 years ago. 25-year-old George Lancaster was struck nearly head on by a car at the intersection of Division and Indiana and was thrown more than 47 feet from his motorcycle. He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Moscow: Police release map of victims' path the night four university students were murdered, police identify man in food truck video

MOSCOW, Idaho — Police now have a clearer idea of the path that was taken of the four University of Idaho students killed in a homicidal stabbing on Nov. 13. The victims -- 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen, from Coeur d'Alene; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, from Post Falls and 21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves, from Rathdrum -- were all pronounced dead at noon on Sunday, Nov. 13, the Latah County Coroner released Thursday.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Three dead in crash on US 95 near Coeur d’Alene

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Three people died in a car crash near Coeur d’Alene Friday afternoon. Idaho State Police say a Subaru Legacy and Ford F550 were involved in a head-on collision on US 95 near milepost 423 at around 5:30 p.m. ISP says the Ford left the northbound lanes and entered the southbound lanes, hitting the Subaru. The driver...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

New service union seeks to inspire labor movement in South

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Over 100 service industry workers have gathered in the capital of the state with the county’s lowest unionization rate to launch a new union and try to boost labor organizing across the U.S. South. The Union of Southern Service Workers hopes to win remedies for what it sees as a common set of grievances across a region historically hostile to unions. Its members cut a broad swath across the service industry and work in places like fast food chains, retail stores, warehouses and nursing homes. Their demands include better pay, fair grievance processes, safe workplaces, health care benefits and consistent scheduling.
SPOKANE, WA
Crosscut

This tiny Eastern WA town could become a bitcoin mining hub

Usk, Wash. — In the bowels of the old Ponderay Newsprint mill, the piercing sound of loud, whirring fans echo off the walls as thousands of blinking computers stacked on top of one another frantically make trillions of calculations in search of bitcoin. The rest of the massive building,...
USK, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Public Schools superintendent recognized with statewide award

SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington state’s most outstanding superintendent is from Spokane. Dr. Adam Swinyard, superintendent of Spokane Public Schools (SPS), was named 2023 Superintendent of the Year by the Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA) at the associations fall meeting in Spokane on Friday. According to WASA, the...
SPOKANE, WA

