kotatv.com
Rapid City church hands out free meals before Thanksgiving
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Not everyone has the means to cook a Thanksgiving meal or a family to celebrate with, but Valley Community Church in Rapid City wants to change that. ”We’re doing a drive-thru dinner, this is our third year of doing this. It’s a free dinner, everyone is welcome to it, first come, first serve. We’ve done just about 200 meals an hour this year, this is a record for us,” said Bill Resterer, with the outreach program for Valley Community Church.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, November 19
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, November 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A body discovered in Aberdeen has turned into a homicide investigation. One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Rapid...
kotatv.com
Fire burns home in Wall
WALL, S.D. (KOTA) - Volunteer firefighters responded to a blaze at a home in rural Wall. Shortly before 3 PM Saturday, firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Eagle Cir. According to the Wall Volunteer Fire Department, crews found a free burning fire, that extended to the roof of a home.
kotatv.com
Making stronger connections for Lakota students and South Dakota businesses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A panel discussion was held today for students attending Oglala Lakota College and studying graphic art design. Black Hills Energy, a freelance graphic designer, and the Jackalope ad agency joined forces to talk about career opportunities, resume advice, and internships. The panelists explained different ways...
KEVN
Holiday art market is back
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The art market is an annual event that was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But, after a two-year hiatus, it’s back with 19 artists showing off their work. “We had a great response, a large group of people applied to be vendors. We filled...
newscenter1.tv
Cheer on Rowan Grace at this upcoming watch party!
Beginning at 6:00, the public is invited to The Park at 707 Mountain View Road for a special viewing of the show. Host Brandi Schutz explained about the requirements for the event. Who is Brandi Schutz?. Aside from the host of the event, Schutz is the Owner, Manager, and CEO...
KELOLAND TV
Officer shoots man wielding knife, Rapid City Police say
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City early Friday morning, Rapid City Police said. Police officers were dispatched to 330 Philadelphia St. around 5 a.m. Friday in response to a call of an adult man running through the halls of an apartment building causing a “disturbance.” Witnesses told police that they saw the man stabbing himself with the knife prior to the arrival of police.
sdstandardnow.com
West river petition drive to get abortion rights on South Dakota’s 2024 ballot began yesterday in Rapid City.
I had a chance to meet with Pam Cole of Dakotans for Health in Rapid City yesterday. We were at the opening event for a west river petition drive to get abortion rights in South Dakota on the 2024 ballot. She was joined by volunteers Brandon Geck , Adam Weiland and McKenzie Merchant with Sisters United.
kotatv.com
Bagels in the Street kicks off KOTA Care and Share Food Drive
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 2022 KOTA Care and Share Food Drive officially began Friday with the traditional Bagels in the Street event. Despite the bone-chilling cold, hundreds of people drove down Saint Joseph Street to stop in front of the Duhamel building to donate. For their efforts, they got bagels from Black Hills Bagels, coffee from Dark Canyon Coffee Company or a Pepsi product.
kotatv.com
SD Mines celebrates 33rd annual ‘Diwali Night’ to unite all cultures
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Diwali is a tradition in Eastern religions that celebrates the “victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.”. South Dakota Mines has been celebrating the holiday on its campus for 33 years. Members of the community came together Saturday night in the Surbeck...
hubcityradio.com
Rapid City man shot dead by Rapid City police officer
RAPID CITY, S.D.(KBHB) – A Rapid City man was fatally shot by a Rapid City Police officer Friday morning at a Philadelphia Street apartment building. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. According to Chief of Police Don...
‘We want to look past just inviting visitors to come here’
Growing tourism in a way that “improves or maintains the wellbeing of residents” was the topic of conversation at a Monday workshop in Rapid City. Workshop organizer Visit Rapid City wants to identify shared community goals to incorporate into a “destination stewardship plan” — or a tourism plan that has a positive impact on the […] The post ‘We want to look past just inviting visitors to come here’ appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
newscenter1.tv
‘Tis the season to experience the Holiday Express at the 1880 Train
HILL CITY, S.D. – With the holidays approaching, companies and organization will start celebrating with events, like the 1880 Train. This time of year, it turns into the Holiday Express for a one hour round trip from Hill City to the North Pole. There’s a special story told on...
kotatv.com
More snow on the way
Rapid City woman in grief after her cat was shot with a pellet gun. Domino, Cara Torpey’s cat was shot with a pellet gun and killed around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning at the South Creek Village apartments. Club for boys christmas tree. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:00 PM...
kotatv.com
SD DOT seeks public input on Neck Yoke Road project
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The public is encouraged to give their thoughts on a potential construction project on the intersection of Neck Yoke Road and Highway 16 in Rapid City. The potential project by the South Dakota Department of Transportation includes asphalt surfacing, grading, as well as a bridge...
kotatv.com
Terry Peaks gears preps for upcoming ski season
LEAD, S.D. (KOTA) - When the weather gets colder, it’s time to break out the skis and snowboards. The recent snowy weather might have disrupted some plans for people but out at Terry Peak, it means exciting things for the upcoming ski season. Terry Peak saw a slow start...
KEVN
Much nicer for next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will still be cold tonight, but not as bad as last night. Lows across the area will mostly be in the teens. Highs tomorrow will also be better with most of our area peaking in the 30s. Sunday we’ll continue to warm up with a lot of the area expected to reach the 40s and possibly lower 50s. As a whole, next week is going to be much better with sunny skies and highs in the 40s.
South Dakota GOP Candidate Arrested On Rape Charge
It is being reported that District 27 House Republican candidate Bud Marty May has been arrested and charged with rape. Dakota News Now posted that 37-year-old Bud Marty May was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with second-degree rape by force, coercion, and threats. May is being held without bond...
birchrestaurant.com
9 Best Restaurants in Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, South Dakota, is set against the stunning background of Mount Rushmore and the neighboring Black Hills. Free-roaming buffalo, sprawling landscapes, and a pioneering spirit are just a few of the attractions in this South Dakota community. That spirit lives in the culinary scene in Rapid City as well....
kotatv.com
Homestake Opera House kicks off annual Festival of the Trees
LEAD, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday and Saturday the Homestake Opera House is hosting its annual Festival of the Trees. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the event, the Opera House is kicking it off with a silent auction. The auction is open for public viewing from 1-3 p.m. Saturday and officially opens for bids at 4 p.m. with a live auction to follow.
