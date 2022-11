PLANT CITY, Fla. (AP) — A major highway connecting Florida almost from gulf to ocean was partially shut down outside of Tampa on Sunday because of law enforcement activity. The Florida Highway Patrol said in a statement that westbound lanes of Interstate 4 were shut down for two exits Sunday afternoon near Dinosaur World, the roadside tourist attraction that displays scaled-to-size replicas of dinosaurs outdoors.

PLANT CITY, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO