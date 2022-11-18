Read full article on original website
Hawai‘i police urge commissioners to make new chief selection by Jan. 1
For nearly six months, the Hawai‘i County Police Commission has been searching to fill the top cop position after Chief Paul Ferreira announced his retirement in June. With a handful of high-ranking retirements coming up within the Hawai‘i Police Department, including interim chief Kenneth Bugado, commissioners are feeling the urgency to fill the position by the end of the year.
High surf advisory for north-facing shores extended statewide
Update: The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended a high surf advisory for north-facing shores of the state until noon today. A north swell is holding steady this morning, according to the weather office. The swell is expected to begin falling later today and allow surf to fall to below advisory levels this afternoon.
Good Will Hawai‘i to celebrate grand opening of Kona Store’s relocation
Goodwill Hawai‘i will be hosting a grand opening celebration Saturday for the new location of its Kona Store and Donation Center in the Luhia Center. The event begins at 9:30 a.m. Free gift cards and tote bags will be given to the first 100 shoppers 18 years and older. There will also be complimentary refreshments and a live DJ. Goodwill Hawai‘i is set to open a fourth store and donation center on Hawai‘i Island at the Waikōloa Plaza next month.
Correia named Aloha Exchange Club Officer of the Month for September
Officer Cody Correia, who has been with the Hawai‘i Police Department for two and a half years, was recently honored by the Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawai‘i for his proactive work in two investigations. Correia, who is assigned to the Puna District, was named the club’s Officer...
Historic Kailua Village celebrating holiday season with tree lighting, concert, parades
The Historic Kailua Village will ring in the holiday season with special events and activities that include a tree lighting, Christmas parades by land and sea, and a free concert with Grammy Award wining Kalani Pe’a. Kailua Kalikimaka Tree Lighting: Kailua Village Business Improvement District begins the festivities on...
