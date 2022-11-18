Goodwill Hawai‘i will be hosting a grand opening celebration Saturday for the new location of its Kona Store and Donation Center in the Luhia Center. The event begins at 9:30 a.m. Free gift cards and tote bags will be given to the first 100 shoppers 18 years and older. There will also be complimentary refreshments and a live DJ. Goodwill Hawai‘i is set to open a fourth store and donation center on Hawai‘i Island at the Waikōloa Plaza next month.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO