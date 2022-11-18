Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersPittsburg, KS
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
What is the Joplin Spook Light?Evan CrosbyJoplin, MO
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
“Creative Learning Alliance” to host “Science in the Kitchen”
JOPLIN, Mo. — Kids will have a chance to learn about science while cooking next weekend. “The Creative Learning Alliance” in Joplin will have their upcoming “Science in the Kitchen” event. Children will learn how to make butter from just cream and salt. They will even...
fourstateshomepage.com
32nd Annual Southeast Kansas Farm Toy Show
GIRARD, Kan. — The 32nd annual “Southeast Kansas Farm Toy Show” took place today. Many gathered at the “Saint Michael Hall” in Girard this morning for a chance to buy and sell some collectible farm toys. There were 45 tables full of toys, and a...
fourstateshomepage.com
Wheaton R-3 celebrates groundbreaking of tornado shelter
WHEATON, Mo. — Students and teachers are celebrating as a long-term project to build a tornado-safe room officially kicks off. “I’m really excited for the kids,” said Jackie Banks, Wheaton Parent. Banks says this project is a big deal for the community, and especially her children. “I...
fourstateshomepage.com
Bell tower restoration at Neosho First Presbyterian Church
NEOSHO, Mo. — After more than eight decades, “The Neosho First Presbyterian Church” has restored its historic bell tower. This morning, the church held a rededication of the newly remodeled bell tower. In 1941, the church’s Sunday school class purchased a bell for the tower from the...
fourstateshomepage.com
“Thanksgrilling” celebration at Henkle’s
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Thanksgiving came a little early in Webb City. “Henkle’s Ace Hardware Store” held its annual “Thanksgrilling” celebration this afternoon. The family-owned store offered free grilled turkey, smoked corn pudding, and mini pumpkin pies, all cooked on a “Traeger” smoker and grill.
fourstateshomepage.com
Granby students study Native heritage while learn speech sounds
GRANBY, Mo. — Granby Elementary students study Native American heritage while learning speech sounds. The students start by learning about the story of the first Thanksgiving, and its origin. Mrs. Enlow states it is important to teach Native history while giving the students a fun environment to learn in.
Church hosts Thanksgiving basket benefit event
A local church is doing its best to make sure the Joplin community has a great Thanksgiving. KOAM's Amber Jenkins has the latest.
fourstateshomepage.com
Helping feed families at James River Church
JOPLIN, Mo. — Some Southwest Missouri families are all set for the perfect Thanksgiving feast. It’s all thanks to the “James River Church” and the hundreds of volunteers putting together over 66,000 pounds of food this weekend. All four regional churches are giving away baskets of...
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Birthdays!
A quick peek at our Birthdays today! Be sure you enter those birthdays on fourstateshomepage.com for a chance to have your name drawn for free tickets to B&B Theatre in Neosho!
KYTV
LIST: Christmas parades around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is right around the corner, and towns across the Ozarks are preparing to host Christmas parades. This article is a list of Christmas parades happening around our region organized by chronological date. If you would like your town’s parade added, please email digitalnews@ky3.com and we will include it in our list.
fourstateshomepage.com
Baxter Springs considers 4-day school week
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — A growing national trend for school districts could soon make it’s way to southeast Kansas. The Baxter Springs School District is considering moving to a four-day school week. Right now, they’re just gathering information and asking parents for their thoughts on the matter.
Christmas Parade List 2022 from Joplin News First
JOPLIN, Mo. — Help us finish out our Christmas Parade List for 2022! We are aware that we are missing many towns. Send us an email who is missing or you can comment in the social media post. Email a corrections or additions: click 👉🏼 sbecker@koamnewsnow.com Working Christmas Parade List COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
fourstateshomepage.com
Miami’s Angel of Hope Ceremony set
MIAMI, Okla. — The Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R.) Cemetery is holding its annual Angel of Hope Candlelight Remembrance Ceremony in December. The candlelight ceremony is set for 7 p.m. on December 6 at the Angel of Hope statue on the cemetery grounds. “Enduring the tragedy of losing...
International Space Station viewable in Springfield until Thanksgiving
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The International Space Station is the third-brightest object in the sky, and people in Springfield will get their chance to see it with the naked eye from tonight until Thanksgiving. The space station will look like a plane to the naked eye, but it will be faster, moving at around 600 mph, […]
fourstateshomepage.com
“5th Annual Holiday Market” at Empire Market
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s “Empire Market” might look a little different this time of year. Saturday morning kicked off the “5th Annual Holiday Market” at the Empire Market on 4th Street. 10 additional holiday vendors will offer a variety of gift options every Saturday...
Get Your Drunk Ass Home for Free in St. Louis Thanksgiving Eve
Keep it safe this Skanksgiving by using a rideshare
fourstateshomepage.com
Great Southern Bank backs community efforts toward well-being
NEVADA, Mo. — A local bank is helping its community reach a milestone in fundraising efforts. Great Southern Bank in Nevada gave a helping hand to the Nevada Vernon County Community Foundation. $5,000 will go to its goal of raising $1,000,000 for the promotion of the community’s general well-being.
fourstateshomepage.com
CFI continuing to partner with Wreaths Across America
JOPLIN, Mo. — As part of their True to the Troops program, Contract Freighters Inc. or CFI plans to participate in Wreaths Across America this December, as they gear up to deliver live balsam veterans’ wreaths to cemeteries throughout the United States. This year, the transportation company plans...
Missouri mystery: The indestructible Pensmore Castle
The person who owns the 72,000-square-foot Pensmore Castle wants it torn down and rebuilt.
KYTV
Construction begins on arena at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds; Can Springfield win bidding wars for events?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield is getting a new multi-purpose arena at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds that’s targeted to be finished by September 2023. Area leaders hope the $25 million facility will attract more regional and national events, although the competition in attracting those events isn’t just about having excellent facilities.
Comments / 0