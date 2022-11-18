ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, MO

“Creative Learning Alliance” to host “Science in the Kitchen”

JOPLIN, Mo. — Kids will have a chance to learn about science while cooking next weekend. “The Creative Learning Alliance” in Joplin will have their upcoming “Science in the Kitchen” event. Children will learn how to make butter from just cream and salt. They will even...
JOPLIN, MO
32nd Annual Southeast Kansas Farm Toy Show

GIRARD, Kan. — The 32nd annual “Southeast Kansas Farm Toy Show” took place today. Many gathered at the “Saint Michael Hall” in Girard this morning for a chance to buy and sell some collectible farm toys. There were 45 tables full of toys, and a...
GIRARD, KS
Wheaton R-3 celebrates groundbreaking of tornado shelter

WHEATON, Mo. — Students and teachers are celebrating as a long-term project to build a tornado-safe room officially kicks off. “I’m really excited for the kids,” said Jackie Banks, Wheaton Parent. Banks says this project is a big deal for the community, and especially her children. “I...
WHEATON, MO
Bell tower restoration at Neosho First Presbyterian Church

NEOSHO, Mo. — After more than eight decades, “The Neosho First Presbyterian Church” has restored its historic bell tower. This morning, the church held a rededication of the newly remodeled bell tower. In 1941, the church’s Sunday school class purchased a bell for the tower from the...
NEOSHO, MO
“Thanksgrilling” celebration at Henkle’s

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Thanksgiving came a little early in Webb City. “Henkle’s Ace Hardware Store” held its annual “Thanksgrilling” celebration this afternoon. The family-owned store offered free grilled turkey, smoked corn pudding, and mini pumpkin pies, all cooked on a “Traeger” smoker and grill.
WEBB CITY, MO
Granby students study Native heritage while learn speech sounds

GRANBY, Mo. — Granby Elementary students study Native American heritage while learning speech sounds. The students start by learning about the story of the first Thanksgiving, and its origin. Mrs. Enlow states it is important to teach Native history while giving the students a fun environment to learn in.
GRANBY, MO
Helping feed families at James River Church

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some Southwest Missouri families are all set for the perfect Thanksgiving feast. It’s all thanks to the “James River Church” and the hundreds of volunteers putting together over 66,000 pounds of food this weekend. All four regional churches are giving away baskets of...
JOPLIN, MO
GMFS Birthdays!

A quick peek at our Birthdays today! Be sure you enter those birthdays on fourstateshomepage.com for a chance to have your name drawn for free tickets to B&B Theatre in Neosho!
NEOSHO, MO
LIST: Christmas parades around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is right around the corner, and towns across the Ozarks are preparing to host Christmas parades. This article is a list of Christmas parades happening around our region organized by chronological date. If you would like your town’s parade added, please email digitalnews@ky3.com and we will include it in our list.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Baxter Springs considers 4-day school week

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — A growing national trend for school districts could soon make it’s way to southeast Kansas. The Baxter Springs School District is considering moving to a four-day school week. Right now, they’re just gathering information and asking parents for their thoughts on the matter.
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
Christmas Parade List 2022 from Joplin News First

JOPLIN, Mo. — Help us finish out our Christmas Parade List for 2022! We are aware that we are missing many towns. Send us an email who is missing or you can comment in the social media post. Email a corrections or additions: click 👉🏼 sbecker@koamnewsnow.com Working Christmas Parade List COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
JOPLIN, MO
Miami’s Angel of Hope Ceremony set

MIAMI, Okla. — The Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R.) Cemetery is holding its annual Angel of Hope Candlelight Remembrance Ceremony in December. The candlelight ceremony is set for 7 p.m. on December 6 at the Angel of Hope statue on the cemetery grounds. “Enduring the tragedy of losing...
MIAMI, OK
“5th Annual Holiday Market” at Empire Market

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s “Empire Market” might look a little different this time of year. Saturday morning kicked off the “5th Annual Holiday Market” at the Empire Market on 4th Street. 10 additional holiday vendors will offer a variety of gift options every Saturday...
JOPLIN, MO
Great Southern Bank backs community efforts toward well-being

NEVADA, Mo. — A local bank is helping its community reach a milestone in fundraising efforts. Great Southern Bank in Nevada gave a helping hand to the Nevada Vernon County Community Foundation. $5,000 will go to its goal of raising $1,000,000 for the promotion of the community’s general well-being.
NEVADA, MO
CFI continuing to partner with Wreaths Across America

JOPLIN, Mo. — As part of their True to the Troops program, Contract Freighters Inc. or CFI plans to participate in Wreaths Across America this December, as they gear up to deliver live balsam veterans’ wreaths to cemeteries throughout the United States. This year, the transportation company plans...
JOPLIN, MO

