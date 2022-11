The University of Louisville women's basketball team scored a nice bounce-back victory on Sunday night. Less than 24 hours after losing to Gonzaga in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in Paradise Island, Bahamas, the No. 7 ranked Cardinals hit 12 of 13 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and took out No. 3 Texas 71-63 in the consolation bracket of the tournament.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO