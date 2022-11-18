The Lions and Wildcats each aim to win their second football state championship in school history this weekend. With the fall season just about to wrap up, there are just two games involving Clackamas County high schools this week. They are two of the biggest games of the fall, however, as the football teams in West Linn and Wilsonville gear up for the state championship games on Black Friday. Here are a few things to watch for in the title matchups. 6A Football State Championship Game No. 1 West Linn vs. No. 2 Sheldon Friday, Nov. 25, 3 p.m., Hillsboro...

WEST LINN, OR ・ 43 MINUTES AGO