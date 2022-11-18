Read full article on original website
Former Border Patrol agent indicted for hiring undocumented individuals as drivers
LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Border Patrol agent, his wife and a Laredo man have been charged for their roles in a conspiracy to hire undocumented migrants by fraudulently obtaining immigration permits. Authorities arrested Ricardo Gonzalez, 39, his wife, Natalia Gonzalez, 35, and Alex Lopez, 33, Friday. A federal...
Border Patrol agents arrest member of Paisa Gang
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man with an extensive criminal history is arrested by Border Patrol. The agents arrested the man near El Cenizo. According to court records, he was identified as Juan Antonio Gonzalez Castro, 23. Not only was Castro in the country illegally but he was found to...
Border Patrol Disrupts Human Smuggling Operation
LAREDO (News Release) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents working together with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) disrupted a human smuggling operation at a stash house in Laredo, Texas. On Nov. 15, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo North Station working together with DPS, arrived at a...
‘A 24/7 job’: Laredo’s new mayor will inherit binational leadership role
The race to replace Saenz drew 10 candidates during the Nov. 8 general election, and now a runoff election will be held next month to decide the next mayor of Laredo, Texas.
Preparations underway for Juan David Ortiz trial
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The jury has been selected and the venue has been set, ahead of the trial for Juan David Ortiz, the former Border Patrol agent accused of being a serial killer in Laredo. The trial will be taking place in Bexar County. This comes after a...
Thomas J. Henry Turkey Giveaway returns for in-person distribution
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Law Offices of Thomas J. Henry will be giving away thousands of Thanksgiving turkeys on Saturday, November 19 as part of the annual Turkey Giveaway. The free public giveaway with have four pick-up locations in the Coastal Bend. The main pickup location returns to...
Man killed after crashing into cement sign in north Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A man in his 30s is dead after being involved in an accident in north Laredo. The accident happened at 1 a.m. on McPherson and San Isidro Parkway. According to Laredo Police, a single Jeep Renegade crashed into the San Isidro cement sign on the median.
Holiday Market returns to the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you are looking to stand out as a unique gift-giver this holiday season the City of Laredo has got you covered!. The annual Holiday Market is back in town. This Holiday Market mirrors the same concept as the annual “Sisters Cites Festival” that takes place...
Webb County Sheriff’s Office to replace over 200 handguns
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Hundreds of handguns are replaced at a Webb County law enforcement agency after an item was passed during commissioners court. On Monday, commissioners approved to replace over 200 Sig Sauer P3-20 9MM weapons from Webb County Sheriff’s Office. The decision came after reports of accidental...
Duck Dynasty's 'Uncle Si' bags South Texas buck at Duval County ranch
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Si Robertson, also known as "Uncle Si" from the wildly popular TV show "Duck Dynasty," was spotted hunting in South Texas recently. Three Eagles Ranch in Duval County shared photos of the popular outdoorsman hunting at the ranch, along with the huge buck he shot.
Access to fiber optic broadband Internet expands in Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After the legislative work of several federal, state, and local entities, access to fiber optic broadband internet has expanded in Laredo. Texas state representative Richard Pena Raymond shared that the pandemic highlighted how vital access to the internet is for households in the present day. On...
Accident reported in south Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is reporting an accident on Highway 83 and Zacatecas Street, that’s by the McDonald’s on Zapata Highway. According to police, the accident has caused both north and southbound lanes on Zapata highway to be closed. Drivers are told to expect...
Saturday night accident reported on I-35 and Houston Street
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident caused quite the commotion in downtown Laredo Saturday night. The accident happened on I-35 and Houston Street at around 11:40 p.m. Several units with the Laredo Police Department and Laredo Fire Department were on hand to assist with a single vehicle accident. No word...
Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed one man
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A driver is facing multiple charges after allegedly being involved in an accident that claimed the life of a man on Saturday morning. The accident happened close to 2 a.m. at the 5700 block of south I-35. According to Laredo Police a small two door yellow...
Registration underway for annual Menudo Bowl
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A time-honored cooking competition is starting its registration process for people interested in throwing their ladles into the mix. Registration for the 27th annual Menudo Bowl is underway. Laredo Crime Stoppers is inviting businesses, cook-off teams, food vendors and of course empty stomachs to come out...
Rains will Develop Friday, a Wet Cold Weekend
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Cold airmasses continue to move south from polar regions of North America. The cold airmasses are shallow in depth, and just above, humid gulf air is increasing in depth as it moves north. This will lead to a cold wet combination that will last through the weekend. We may begin to see some sun and mild weather in time for Thanksgiving.
Outlet Shoppes at Laredo to hold Christmas Tree Lighting event
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Christmas might still be a month away but it’s never too early to deck the halls!. The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo is bringing back its classic holiday tradition of lighting the Christmas tree!. KGNS News Today anchor Ruben Villarreal will be there to spread some...
Concert in the park canceled on account of rain
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A concert that was supposed to be held at a City of Laredo Park has been postponed due to inclement weather. Initially, the City of Laredo Parks Department had scheduled a concert at North Central Park this Saturday, Nov. 19 but Mother Nature had other plans.
Cloudy with a chance
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning cloudy and gloomy in the low 50s ; due to cloudy skies our temperatures will remain in the 50s. Rain chances are possible during the day starting of with a slight chance and likely as we head into the afternoon hours into 60% expected to reach a high of 52.
Portland, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
