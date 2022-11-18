ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

NHL

Goligoski receives ATV from Wild during 1,000th game ceremony

Defenseman honored for milestone in pregame ceremony on Saturday. Alex Goligoski has some hot new wheels thanks to the Minnesota Wild. The veteran defenseman was gifted a Polaris ATV by the Wild during his 1,000th game ceremony on Saturday. Minnesota honored Goligoski for reaching the milestone before their game against...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Flyers New & Rumors: Konecny, Tortorella, Gaudreau & More

The Philadelphia Flyers suffered home losses against the Ottawa Senators and Dallas Stars in weekend matinees and a pair of road losses during the week. Boone Jenner’s overtime goal lifted the Columbus Blue Jackets to their second victory over the Orange and Black in less than a week’s span on Tuesday night. The Flyers limped to a fifth consecutive loss with a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday night.
News 4 Buffalo

Sabres claim F Tyson Jost off waivers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres added a first-round pick from 2016 to their forward lineup Saturday, claiming Tyson Jost off waivers. The 24-year-old Jost was drafted 10th overall by the Avalanche and spent six years in Colorado before getting traded to Minnesota in March. He was waived Friday in the expiring season of a […]
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Caufield scores late, Canadiens beat Flyers 5-4 in SO

MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Caufield scored with three seconds left to force overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4 in a shootout Saturday night. Caufield scored his second goal of the game, beating Carter Hart with a one-timer from the left side with Montreal goalie Jake Allen off for an extra attacker.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Matt Murray to Start in Goal for Maple Leafs vs. Sabres on Saturday

Matt Murray will start in goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs when the host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. The start will mark the goaltender’s third consecutive appearance in Toronto’s net since returning from a month-long adductor injury. Murray did not join his teammates for practice on Friday,...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Coyotes, Tempe Diablos & United Food Bank Team Up to 'Feed the Need'

Organizations partnered with Tempe Elementary School District to provide Thanksgiving meals to 300 families in need. There are plenty of things to worry about as the holiday season gears up, but for hundreds of families in need in Tempe, Thanksgiving dinner won't be one of them. The Tempe Diablos partnered...
TEMPE, AZ
NHL

POST-GAME: McDavid's OT magic highlights his remarkable start

EDMONTON, AB - "I think anybody can see blood, but he's one of the special ones that can smell it." Those were the words of Head Coach Jay Woodcroft about the play of his captain Connor McDavid last night, who put a stamp on his sublime early season performance with a breathtaking overtime winner to knock off the Western Conference leading Golden Knights on Saturday.
NHL

Caps Open Homestand vs. Avs

After going winless (0-2-1) on a three-game road trip, the Caps return home to start a three-game homestand on Saturday night against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. The last two games of the homestand are Washington's traditional Thanksgiving Eve (vs. Philadelphia) and Black Friday (vs. Calgary) games. A...
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

New Jersey Devils at Ottawa Senators | FOLLOW LIVE 11.19.22

The Devils are facing the Senators in Ottawa at Canadian Tire Centre. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Read below for updates, highlights, tweets, commentary and more in our live in-game blog. Follow live here with tweets, goal highlights and more. Download the New...
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

Impressive Canadiens Have Competition at Bottom of Standings

It’s not a stretch to say the Montreal Canadiens’ 2022-23 season isn’t going as expected, with the Habs in the middle of the standings. Heading in, it was clear the Habs are rebuilding, but an 8-8-1 record to start the season has many suggesting they should do whatever it takes to make the playoffs.
NHL

Hossa joined by family, teammates as Blackhawks retire No. 81

CHICAGO -- Marian Hossa was all smiles as the Chicago Blackhawks lifted his No. 81 to the rafters at United Center prior to their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. Former Blackhawks color analyst Eddie Olczyk, who now does the same job for the Seattle Kraken, emceed the 45-minute...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Stars 6, Panthers 4

SUNRISE, Fla. -- After falling behind 4-0 in the first period, the Florida Panthers nearly clawed all the way back in an eventual 6-4 loss to the Dallas Stars at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. With the loss, Florida now sits at 9-7-1 on the season. "We haven't had a...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Devils Practice Ahead of Saturday Afternoon Tilt | NOTEBOOK

New Jersey is back to work after an overtime win in Toronto on Thursday. The Devils hit the ice for an afternoon practice at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Friday. New Jersey is preparing to wrap up their Eastern Canada roadtrip with a Saturday afternoon game against the Senators.
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Notes from Sabres Win: Matthews, Marner & Murray

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll focus on takeaways from the 5-2 Maple Leafs’ win over the Buffalo Sabres last night. It was one of the first times this season that Toronto fans were not sitting on the edge of their chairs watching the game.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Avalanche Earn First Shutout Win of Season with 4-0 Victory over Caps

Colorado earned its first shutout win of the season with a 4-0 over Washington on Saturday night at Capital One Arena. The Colorado Avalanche the Washington Capitals on Saturday night at Capital One Arena as the Avalanche continued their three-game road trip. The Avalanche are now 10-5-1 on the season.
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

Territory Talk: Opening up the Mailbag

On this week's episode of the Territory Talk podcast, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive open up the show's mailbag to answer questions from Florida Panthers fans on Anthony Duclair's status, the state of the early-season playoff hunt, epic movie trilogies and much more. Highlights of the episode include:. •...
Yardbarker

Predators McDonagh Stepping Up as Lightning Comes to Town

It might be understandable that Ryan McDonagh seems distracted on Saturday night. When he looks across the ice to the visitor’s bench, he will see many familiar faces as the Nashville Predators host his former team, the Tampa Bay Lightning, at Bridgestone Arena (Nov. 19). McDonagh played for the Lightning from 2018-2022, helping them win two Stanley Cup Championships along the way.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Projected Lineup: November 19 at Minnesota

ST. PAUL, MN. - Rookie netminder Pyotr Kochetkov appears to be in line to make his fifth career NHL regular season start Saturday as the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Minnesota Wild. Kochetkov backed up Antti Raanta on Thursday night after recording his first NHL shutout Monday in Chicago. The...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX Sports

Flyers host the Flames after Tippett's 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Calgary Flames after Owen Tippett scored two goals in the Flyers' 5-4 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Philadelphia has gone 4-3-1 in home games and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

