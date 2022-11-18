Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple payments coming your way from the state governmentR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
New York Resident Survives in $1,100 Parking Spot Apartment Amid City Rental CrisisSharee B.New York City, NY
Staten Island Ranking at Number 6 Among Wealthiest Counties In New YorkAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
The Most Dangerous Intersection in Morris County Is in Our BackyardMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Related
NHL
Goligoski receives ATV from Wild during 1,000th game ceremony
Defenseman honored for milestone in pregame ceremony on Saturday. Alex Goligoski has some hot new wheels thanks to the Minnesota Wild. The veteran defenseman was gifted a Polaris ATV by the Wild during his 1,000th game ceremony on Saturday. Minnesota honored Goligoski for reaching the milestone before their game against...
Sabres skid into snowman with loss to Leafs, 8th in a row in regulation
TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander scored twice, Matt Murray made 32 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday night for the Sabres’ eighth straight loss. Buffalo fell to 7-11-0 and hasn’t earned a point in the standings since Nov. 2. The Sabres wrap up a three-game road trip Tuesday night in […]
Yardbarker
Flyers New & Rumors: Konecny, Tortorella, Gaudreau & More
The Philadelphia Flyers suffered home losses against the Ottawa Senators and Dallas Stars in weekend matinees and a pair of road losses during the week. Boone Jenner’s overtime goal lifted the Columbus Blue Jackets to their second victory over the Orange and Black in less than a week’s span on Tuesday night. The Flyers limped to a fifth consecutive loss with a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday night.
Sabres claim F Tyson Jost off waivers
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres added a first-round pick from 2016 to their forward lineup Saturday, claiming Tyson Jost off waivers. The 24-year-old Jost was drafted 10th overall by the Avalanche and spent six years in Colorado before getting traded to Minnesota in March. He was waived Friday in the expiring season of a […]
Caufield scores late, Canadiens beat Flyers 5-4 in SO
MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Caufield scored with three seconds left to force overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4 in a shootout Saturday night. Caufield scored his second goal of the game, beating Carter Hart with a one-timer from the left side with Montreal goalie Jake Allen off for an extra attacker.
Yardbarker
Matt Murray to Start in Goal for Maple Leafs vs. Sabres on Saturday
Matt Murray will start in goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs when the host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. The start will mark the goaltender’s third consecutive appearance in Toronto’s net since returning from a month-long adductor injury. Murray did not join his teammates for practice on Friday,...
NHL
Coyotes, Tempe Diablos & United Food Bank Team Up to 'Feed the Need'
Organizations partnered with Tempe Elementary School District to provide Thanksgiving meals to 300 families in need. There are plenty of things to worry about as the holiday season gears up, but for hundreds of families in need in Tempe, Thanksgiving dinner won't be one of them. The Tempe Diablos partnered...
NHL
POST-GAME: McDavid's OT magic highlights his remarkable start
EDMONTON, AB - "I think anybody can see blood, but he's one of the special ones that can smell it." Those were the words of Head Coach Jay Woodcroft about the play of his captain Connor McDavid last night, who put a stamp on his sublime early season performance with a breathtaking overtime winner to knock off the Western Conference leading Golden Knights on Saturday.
NHL
Caps Open Homestand vs. Avs
After going winless (0-2-1) on a three-game road trip, the Caps return home to start a three-game homestand on Saturday night against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. The last two games of the homestand are Washington's traditional Thanksgiving Eve (vs. Philadelphia) and Black Friday (vs. Calgary) games. A...
NHL
New Jersey Devils at Ottawa Senators | FOLLOW LIVE 11.19.22
The Devils are facing the Senators in Ottawa at Canadian Tire Centre. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Read below for updates, highlights, tweets, commentary and more in our live in-game blog. Follow live here with tweets, goal highlights and more. Download the New...
Yardbarker
Impressive Canadiens Have Competition at Bottom of Standings
It’s not a stretch to say the Montreal Canadiens’ 2022-23 season isn’t going as expected, with the Habs in the middle of the standings. Heading in, it was clear the Habs are rebuilding, but an 8-8-1 record to start the season has many suggesting they should do whatever it takes to make the playoffs.
NHL
Hossa joined by family, teammates as Blackhawks retire No. 81
CHICAGO -- Marian Hossa was all smiles as the Chicago Blackhawks lifted his No. 81 to the rafters at United Center prior to their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. Former Blackhawks color analyst Eddie Olczyk, who now does the same job for the Seattle Kraken, emceed the 45-minute...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Stars 6, Panthers 4
SUNRISE, Fla. -- After falling behind 4-0 in the first period, the Florida Panthers nearly clawed all the way back in an eventual 6-4 loss to the Dallas Stars at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. With the loss, Florida now sits at 9-7-1 on the season. "We haven't had a...
NHL
Devils Practice Ahead of Saturday Afternoon Tilt | NOTEBOOK
New Jersey is back to work after an overtime win in Toronto on Thursday. The Devils hit the ice for an afternoon practice at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Friday. New Jersey is preparing to wrap up their Eastern Canada roadtrip with a Saturday afternoon game against the Senators.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Notes from Sabres Win: Matthews, Marner & Murray
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll focus on takeaways from the 5-2 Maple Leafs’ win over the Buffalo Sabres last night. It was one of the first times this season that Toronto fans were not sitting on the edge of their chairs watching the game.
NHL
Avalanche Earn First Shutout Win of Season with 4-0 Victory over Caps
Colorado earned its first shutout win of the season with a 4-0 over Washington on Saturday night at Capital One Arena. The Colorado Avalanche the Washington Capitals on Saturday night at Capital One Arena as the Avalanche continued their three-game road trip. The Avalanche are now 10-5-1 on the season.
NHL
Territory Talk: Opening up the Mailbag
On this week's episode of the Territory Talk podcast, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive open up the show's mailbag to answer questions from Florida Panthers fans on Anthony Duclair's status, the state of the early-season playoff hunt, epic movie trilogies and much more. Highlights of the episode include:. •...
Yardbarker
Predators McDonagh Stepping Up as Lightning Comes to Town
It might be understandable that Ryan McDonagh seems distracted on Saturday night. When he looks across the ice to the visitor’s bench, he will see many familiar faces as the Nashville Predators host his former team, the Tampa Bay Lightning, at Bridgestone Arena (Nov. 19). McDonagh played for the Lightning from 2018-2022, helping them win two Stanley Cup Championships along the way.
NHL
Projected Lineup: November 19 at Minnesota
ST. PAUL, MN. - Rookie netminder Pyotr Kochetkov appears to be in line to make his fifth career NHL regular season start Saturday as the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Minnesota Wild. Kochetkov backed up Antti Raanta on Thursday night after recording his first NHL shutout Monday in Chicago. The...
FOX Sports
Flyers host the Flames after Tippett's 2-goal game
Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Calgary Flames after Owen Tippett scored two goals in the Flyers' 5-4 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Philadelphia has gone 4-3-1 in home games and...
Comments / 0