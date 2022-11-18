Read full article on original website
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
13 Exciting Concerts to Enjoy the Sounds of the Holiday Season in Northeast Ohio
Sounds of the holiday seasonPhoto by Jens Thekkeveettil on Unsplash. The exhilarating sounds of Christmas fill the air as we begin this magical season. Whether you prefer the classic nostalgic songs or enjoy the energy of more contemporary performances, Northeast Ohio has something for you.
Rev. Anne B. Jolly selected to be next Bishop of Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Rev. Anne B. Jolly was selected to be the next bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio during its 206th annual convention Saturday. She was elected at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower. She is the first woman to be chosen as bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following the tragic death of Cleveland veteran firefighter Johnny Tetrick, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral. Gov. DeWine released the following statement on Sunday:. "In honor of the life and service of Cleveland...
Lizzo coming to Ohio next year during her tour
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The "Rumors" are true! Grammy and Emmy Award-winning artist Lizzo is coming to Ohio next year. As part of her 17-city tour, Lizzo will make a stop at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on May 12, 2023. Tickets for "The Special 2our" went on sale Nov. 18.
Holiday events happening near you in Northeast Ohio: 2022 guide
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Nov. 11, 2022. As the holiday season gets underway, many towns and cities in Northeast Ohio are officially celebrating Christmas cheer. So what's happening near you? We've compiled a list of holiday-related events for your family to...
Ohio. Find It Here. Introduces Largest-Ever Ohio Holiday Lights Trail, Featuring 55 Stops, Five Zoos and Millions of Holiday Lights
— ‘Tis the season … for millions of holiday lights, enchanting holiday displays, themed train rides, charming towns decked out in festive décor and special adventures in Ohio’s state parks. Whatever you’re looking for to make the holiday season festive and fun, you can find it here, in Ohio.
Local rains have steelhead trout cruising the rivers: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Last week’s rainy weather has been a bonus for steelhead trout fishing this coming weekend and beyond, as outstanding numbers of fresh spawning trout have moved from Lake Erie into the Northeast Ohio rivers and streams. While the windy weather has made the Lake Erie...
Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
This Ohio Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Here's where to find it.
Here are the resources available for families living with Alzheimer's and dementia in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — As part of our salute to Alzheimer's Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month, 3News has been bringing you stories of the fight against the dreaded disease. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
Are you in the mood for some delicious Italian food?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, Bruno's is considered by many patrons to be one of the best Italian restaurants in the area. When you try some of their food, you'll find it hard to disagree with them. Customers say getting a bowl of their homemade Italian wedding soup is a must. You should also check out their delicious chicken parmesan, scallops (which are seared with olive oil in a pan before being served over a bed of homemade pasta), and chicken marsala.
BG post of Ohio State Patrols names Jeffery Huffman as Trooper of the Year & Jamie Mariano as Dispatcher of the Year
Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Jeffery J. Huffman has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Bowling Green post. The selection of Trooper Huffman, 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Bowling Green post. Fellow officers stationed at the Bowling Green post chose Trooper Huffman based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.
Who’s the more dastardly Ohio politician this week, Frank LaRose or Jim Jordan? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Frank LaRose aims to raise the threshold for constitutional amendments to pass, Jim Jordan plans to use his congressional post to investigate President Joe Biden and Ohio House Republicans want to stop sending unsolicited absentee ballot applications to Ohioans. We’re talking about Republicans’ moves to disenfranchise voters...
Brr! Saturday starts chilly. Get ready for more snow — here’s when
More winter weather is headed our way. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a large portion of Northeast Ohio.
Giant Intel Chip Factory In Ohio Will Employ 3,000 People, Where Will They Live?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Intel’s announcement earlier this year of a $20 billion manufacturing operation bringing thousands of jobs to rural Ohio was greeted as an economic boon. But behind that enthusiasm lurked a pressing question. “Where are we putting everybody?” asked Melissa Humbert-Washington, vice president of programs...
Nursing homes spent big on Ohio politics. They could be in for a big Medicaid boost
COLUMBUS – Ohio lawmakers are considering legislation that could send hundreds of millions in extra funds to Ohio’s nursing home industry – a political powerhouse that says its facilities are underwater. House Republican leaders haven’t shared details about the size or shape of the package. Industry officials...
Here Are Ohio's Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dishes, According to Google Trends
We appear to be nutty about stuffing
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake. Zeller, nor his kayak, have been found, and authorities are asking for the community to come forward with any information that may help find him.
Gov. DeWine announces selection of Ohio National Guard Unit for new cyberspace mission
COLUMBUS, Ohio —Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr. announced today that the Department of the Air Force has formally selected the 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield to become the Air National Guard’s first cyberspace wing. The selection announcement follows a yearlong assessment of...
