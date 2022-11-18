Put on a hat, a scarf and see if you can find two of the same color gloves, everyone. It’s gonna be a cold one this weekend. Lights of the Ozarks are kicking off on Friday night with the annual parade and lighting ceremony on the Fayetteville square. Word on the street is old Santa Claus himself will be there, and by word on the street, we mean it was included on the website. Here’s a bit more information about the event.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO