Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Arkansas 42, Ole Miss 27: Five Questions 'Answered'
Arkansas (6-5, 3-4 SEC) clinched bowl eligibility and a winning record at home on Senior Night with a 42-27 victory over No. 14 Ole Miss under the lights from a chilly Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) "First of all, I thought our coaching staff did a really...
Did the Head Coaching Noise Impact Ole Miss in Fayetteville?
After Saturday night's embarrassing performance at Arkansas, it's worth asking if Ole Miss was impacted by the rumors swirling around Lane Kiffin.
nwahomepage.com
Hoop Hogs notebook: Maui Invitational preview, including Arkansas-Louisville matchup, scouting reports, and Razor-focus
LITTLE ROCK — The 9th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks arrived in Hawaii on Friday for the Maui Invitational, a three-day, three-game tournament that annually offers a loaded 8-team field which means opportunities for Eric Musselman’s team to earn its first significant resume wins of the season before the calendar turns the page to December.
Kiffin laments Ole Miss miscues in loss at Arkansas
Ole Miss turnovers and penalties too costly
bestofarkansassports.com
Arkansas vs Louisville: Extra Edge Thanks to Calipari’s Hot Headedness
Arkansas basketball easily won its first three games of the season, but things are about to get a lot more difficult as it shifts its focus to the Maui Invitational. With teams like Texas Tech, Arizona, Creighton and Ohio State in the field, it’s expected to be the Razorbacks’ toughest test yet, but their first opponent – Louisville – has underachieved, to put it kindly.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Ole Miss
The second half wasn't pretty for Arkansas, but the Razorbacks did enough against Ole Miss in the first half that it didn't matter. The Rebels may have out-gained the Hogs 703-503, but Arkansas was up 35-6 at half and added another 7 points to start the second half. Twitter was...
Arkansas signee Baye Fall plays in front of Razorbacks fans but loses battle to Link Academy
By Steve Andrews FORT SMITH, Ark. – It was the first “Homecoming” of sorts for the newly signed 5-Star future darling of the Arkansas men’s basketball program. Just four days after putting his signature on a Letter of Intent to play for the Razorbacks next season, 6-foot-11, 205-pound Baye ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rocket Sanders' long TD run helps Arkansas extend its big lead against Ole Miss
Arkansas has been absolutely dominant Saturday night against Ole Miss. The Razorbacks have controlled the game on both sides of the ball and lead 42-6 early in he 3rd quarter. The star for the Arkansas offense in the game has been Raheim “Rocket” Sanders. The sophomore running back...
CBS Sports
Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Ole Miss Rebels and the Arkansas Razorbacks are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. If the contest is anything like the Rebels' 52-51 win from their previous meeting in October of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
hogville.net
Donovan Whitten talks UA offer, plans to visit Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkadelphia Class of 2023 quarterback Donovan Whitten has been given a preferred walk-on offer to Arkansas to play linebacker. Whitten, 6-3, 220, has gained recruiting attention while leading the Badgers to an undefeated season so far in hopes of winning the Class 4A state championship. Whitten and Arkadelphia (9-0) will host Ozark (8-3) tonight in the second round of the state playoffs. On Thursday night, Whitten talked about what the offer to the Razorbacks means to him.
KARK
Malachi Henry talks offer from Hogs, senior season
VAN BUREN — Van Buren Class of 2023 wide receiver Malachi Henry has been extended a preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas. Henry, 6-1, 185, attended the Arkansas game against LSU last Saturday and was given the offer. On Friday, Henry talked about what the offer means to him and his unofficial visit.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Weekend Flyer: Lights of the Ozarks, NCAA Soccer Tourney, Cody Canada, Mike Ryan, and more
Put on a hat, a scarf and see if you can find two of the same color gloves, everyone. It’s gonna be a cold one this weekend. Lights of the Ozarks are kicking off on Friday night with the annual parade and lighting ceremony on the Fayetteville square. Word on the street is old Santa Claus himself will be there, and by word on the street, we mean it was included on the website. Here’s a bit more information about the event.
Conway keeps Fayetteville scoreless in week 12 of Fearless Friday
Conway came out red hot into the ice-cold weather on Nov. 18 to keep Fayetteville scoreless in week 12 of Fearless Friday.
5newsonline.com
High school football final scores & highlights | Playoff Week 2
ARKANSAS, USA — The second week of playoffs during Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Nov. 18. Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games!
KHBS
Arkansas road crews should have been more aggressive ahead of storms, spokesperson says
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation has learned a lesson from Friday morning's wrecks in Northwest Arkansas, Dave Parker, a spokesperson, said. There were wrecks and countless delays on Interstate 49 and across Northwest Arkansas as flurries turned into snow. "The temperatures dropped into the lows 20s,...
Three 101-year-olds call small Arkansas town home
OZARK, Ark. — Nestled along the Arkansas River, the City of Ozark, Arkansas was established in 1835. It's home to 3,542 people, more than a dozen churches and not one, not two but three centenarians, all born within a day of each other. Harold Pickartz. Harold Pickartz is the...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
Arkansas hunter's death has experts urging caution this deer season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's deer season, and for many, the sport is all in good fun— but it can also be a dangerous game with hazards that can sneak up on hunters. Those hazards include a danger that recently killed a man in Johnson County. According to...
KHBS
Slippery conditions creating multiple accidents Friday morning
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Freezing conditions and icy roads have caused several incidents in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. A majority of incidents have occurred in Fayetteville on Interstate 49 near Fulbright Expressway. "Fortunately, most of those are minor fender benders," Dave Parker, Arkansas Department of Transportation Public Information...
