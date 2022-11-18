ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

q973radio.com

More Reports Of Bullying After Shreveport Area Teens Suicide

A tragic story from Benton, near Shreveport, happened in August when a 14-year old took his own life and his parents say bullies are to blame. Levi Creech was only 14-years old and had dealt with bullies at school. The day before he died instead of bullies being removed from a classroom, Levi was removed and placed in a room alone.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport Fire Department seeking military vets to fill positions

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is recruiting military veterans to fill around 50 positions. Transitioning back into civilian life can be hard for some veterans. Working for the fire department could be a win-win for the community and veterans. Shreveport Fire Assistant Chief Brandon Lee says this opportunity allows vets to continue their public service.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Five dead, multiple injured in Club Q shooting

Raleigh group ‘devastated’ after girl killed in Christmas …. Raleigh group ‘devastated’ after girl killed in Christmas parade; ‘young ones’ saw deadly incident. Tyson Foods CFO arrested, fell asleep in strangers …. Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson was arrested early Sunday...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Parolee Arrested in Connection with $14k+ Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges

Louisiana Parolee Arrested in Connection with $14k Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges. Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator announced on November 18, 2022, that narcotics agents arrested a Shreveport, Louisiana man after reportedly discovering illegal drugs, packing material, and a handgun in his residence. Caddo narcotics...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Bossier parish police jury meeting

Oil and gas exploration plays a big part in the economics of Bossier Parish, and the parish police jury Wednesday moved to help alleviate an issue that has accompanied some of the drilling and well completion process. A new noise ordinance designed to accommodate both the industry and residents living...
arklatexweekend.com

12 closed restaurants that are missed in the Ark-La-Tex

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Gone but not forgotten, there are many restaurants that have come and gone but still hold a special place in our hearts. KSLA asked the community: “What’s a restaurant that’s closed that you wish would come back?” So we compiled a list of our own.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

City of Shreveport website is down

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport says the system that supports its website and the websites for thousands of municipalities throughout the country is experiencing an outage. “We are working as quickly as possible to restore access to www.ShreveportLA.gov,” says a statement from the city. Any...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport felon convicted of gun possession

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man arrested two years ago and found to have drugs and a handgun in his possession was convicted in Caddo District Court Thursday of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The 10-woman, two-man jury in District Judge John D. Mosely Jr.'s court found...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Here Are The Stores Open on Thanksgiving in the Shreveport Area

It never fails – you start cooking your Thanksgiving dinner and you find out at the last minute you’ve forgotten something. So where will you be able to go in the Shreveport and Bossier City area to get those last minute Thanksgiving items you’ve missed? Here’s a few stores and businesses open on Thanksgiving Day:
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport cyclist injured, struck by vehicle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was injured Thursday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in South Highlands. Around 3:10 p.m. police responded to the scene on the 6100 block of Line Ave. Images from the scene show the back of the bicycle bent and damage to the front hood and windshield of the car.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

What happened to SUSLA’s football program?

It was a tweet sent out by the Southern Shreveport Jags Twitter account on October 17 that raised eyebrows in the local football community. It was a tweet sent out by the Southern Shreveport Jags Twitter account on October 17 that raised eyebrows in the local football community. Carstensen challenges...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Ice Cube’s Bossier City Show Has Been Cancelled

Sad news for music fans in Shreveport and Bossier City, as a massive show set for December has been called off. Brookshire Grocery Arena sent out an email alert letting everyone know the Ice Cube & Cypress Hill show set for December 2nd, 2022 has been cancelled. Their release said:
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Oil & gas company fined for explosion at BAFB that injured 2

BOSSIER CITY, La. – An oil and gas company has been fined in connection with a natural gas pipeline explosion this spring that critically injured two men. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration last month fined Energy Transfer LP $14,502 for what was labeled a “serious” violation.
HAUGHTON, LA

