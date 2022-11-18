Read full article on original website
q973radio.com
More Reports Of Bullying After Shreveport Area Teens Suicide
A tragic story from Benton, near Shreveport, happened in August when a 14-year old took his own life and his parents say bullies are to blame. Levi Creech was only 14-years old and had dealt with bullies at school. The day before he died instead of bullies being removed from a classroom, Levi was removed and placed in a room alone.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Fire Department seeking military vets to fill positions
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is recruiting military veterans to fill around 50 positions. Transitioning back into civilian life can be hard for some veterans. Working for the fire department could be a win-win for the community and veterans. Shreveport Fire Assistant Chief Brandon Lee says this opportunity allows vets to continue their public service.
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Police Chief asks council to approve request for armored SWAT vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith asked the Shreveport City Council to approve the department’s request for an armored vehicle at Friday’s council meeting. Smith asked that the council allocate funds for a vehicle like the Bearcat similar to the one used by law...
ktalnews.com
Five dead, multiple injured in Club Q shooting
Raleigh group ‘devastated’ after girl killed in Christmas …. Raleigh group ‘devastated’ after girl killed in Christmas parade; ‘young ones’ saw deadly incident. Tyson Foods CFO arrested, fell asleep in strangers …. Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson was arrested early Sunday...
Louisiana Parolee Arrested in Connection with $14k+ Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges
Louisiana Parolee Arrested in Connection with $14k Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges. Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator announced on November 18, 2022, that narcotics agents arrested a Shreveport, Louisiana man after reportedly discovering illegal drugs, packing material, and a handgun in his residence. Caddo narcotics...
KTBS
Bossier Elementary principal celebrates moving school up two letter grades
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Norcha Lacy is the Bossier Parish Schools Principal of the Year, but on Wednesday even bigger news she and her team have moved Bossier Elementary School up two letter grades from "F" to "C." She says even the pandemic helped make this accomplishment possible. "We were...
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Family of boy who took his own life at Ware Youth Center speaks out about troubles at facility
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - Almost four years ago at the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish, two teenage boys died by suicide just 72 hours apart. While that detention center was cited for several violations of state regulations, Ware and its administrators didn’t face any penalties. The image...
bossierpress.com
Bossier parish police jury meeting
Oil and gas exploration plays a big part in the economics of Bossier Parish, and the parish police jury Wednesday moved to help alleviate an issue that has accompanied some of the drilling and well completion process. A new noise ordinance designed to accommodate both the industry and residents living...
arklatexweekend.com
12 closed restaurants that are missed in the Ark-La-Tex
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Gone but not forgotten, there are many restaurants that have come and gone but still hold a special place in our hearts. KSLA asked the community: “What’s a restaurant that’s closed that you wish would come back?” So we compiled a list of our own.
KSLA
City of Shreveport website is down
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport says the system that supports its website and the websites for thousands of municipalities throughout the country is experiencing an outage. “We are working as quickly as possible to restore access to www.ShreveportLA.gov,” says a statement from the city. Any...
KTBS
Crimefighters would take over city's Real Time Crime Center under councilman's plan
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Questions about personnel qualifications and political influence are prompting a city councilman to propose moving the city's Real Time Crime Center under the police department. The center opened in August last year and is a staffed by civilians under the city's information technology office. They monitor a...
KSLA
2 shootings in one night leave 2 victims injured in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man went to a party at Melvin’s Landing on Cross Lake Boulevard and ended up getting shot, and another man was shot at while parked near apartments. On Nov. 20 at 2:18 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department learned from a victim that he was...
KTBS
Shreveport felon convicted of gun possession
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man arrested two years ago and found to have drugs and a handgun in his possession was convicted in Caddo District Court Thursday of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The 10-woman, two-man jury in District Judge John D. Mosely Jr.'s court found...
q973radio.com
Here Are The Stores Open on Thanksgiving in the Shreveport Area
It never fails – you start cooking your Thanksgiving dinner and you find out at the last minute you’ve forgotten something. So where will you be able to go in the Shreveport and Bossier City area to get those last minute Thanksgiving items you’ve missed? Here’s a few stores and businesses open on Thanksgiving Day:
ktalnews.com
Shreveport cyclist injured, struck by vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was injured Thursday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in South Highlands. Around 3:10 p.m. police responded to the scene on the 6100 block of Line Ave. Images from the scene show the back of the bicycle bent and damage to the front hood and windshield of the car.
KTBS
Marshall's Citi Trends alleged suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot
AVINGER, Texas — The man accused of shooting two people at the Citi Trends in Marshall in June died Thursday due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials said a bond warrant was issued for Montrel Hatton after he failed to appear at a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday. The Harrison...
ktalnews.com
What happened to SUSLA’s football program?
It was a tweet sent out by the Southern Shreveport Jags Twitter account on October 17 that raised eyebrows in the local football community. It was a tweet sent out by the Southern Shreveport Jags Twitter account on October 17 that raised eyebrows in the local football community. Carstensen challenges...
Ice Cube’s Bossier City Show Has Been Cancelled
Sad news for music fans in Shreveport and Bossier City, as a massive show set for December has been called off. Brookshire Grocery Arena sent out an email alert letting everyone know the Ice Cube & Cypress Hill show set for December 2nd, 2022 has been cancelled. Their release said:
KTBS
Oil & gas company fined for explosion at BAFB that injured 2
BOSSIER CITY, La. – An oil and gas company has been fined in connection with a natural gas pipeline explosion this spring that critically injured two men. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration last month fined Energy Transfer LP $14,502 for what was labeled a “serious” violation.
